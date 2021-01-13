Il faut tenir : Gloria Lynne, Benjamin Faugloire, Herbie Mann, Monty Alexander and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des lions qui rugissent, des demoiselles qui n'ont pas besoin de mots, des masques qui tombent. Ce soir, il faut tenir, et chacun fait comme il peut pour le faire !
Programmation musicale
Gloria Lynne - The Humming Blues (Gloria Lynne)
Album This Little Boy of Mine
Gloria Lynne (voix), Fred Norman's Orchestra, Earl May (basse)
Everest
Herbie Mann - Mushi Mushi (Herbie Mann)
Album Standing Ovation At Newport
Herbie Mann (flûte), John Hitchcock (trombone), Mark Weinstein (trombone), Chick Corea (piano), Earl May (basse), Bruno Carr (batterie), Dave Pike (vibraphone), Carlos "Patato" Valdes (congas)
Atlantic
Les Masques - Il faut tenir (Alice Herald, Claude Germain)
Album Tchic Tchic - French Bossa Nova
Anne Vassiliu (voix), Claudine Meunier (voix), France Laurie (voiox), Nicole Croisille (voix), trio Camara, Edson Lobo (basse), Fernando Martins (piano) et Nelson Serra (batterie)
Born Bad
Pierre Vassiliu - Pierre bats ta femme
Album En Voyages
Born Bad
The Crusaders - A Message From the Inner City (Joe Sample)
Album The 2nd Crusade
Joe Sample (claviers), Wilton Felder (saxophones, basse électrique), Wayne Henderson (trombone), Nesbert "Stix" Hooper (percussions, effets)
Blue Thumb Records
Monty Alexander - Street Life (Joe Sample, Will Jennings)
Album Ivory and Steel
Monty Alexander (piano), Robert Thomas Jr. (percussions)
Concord
Benjamin Faugloire Project - La Demoiselle (Benjamin Faugloire)
Album L
Benjamin Faugloire (piano), Denis Frangulian (contrebasse), Jérôme Mouriez (batterie)
Jazz Family
Pierre de Bethmann Trio - Anthropology (Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie)
Album Essais, volume 4
Pierre de Bethmann (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Tony Rabeson (batterie)
Aléa
Lee Morgan - The Lion and the Wolff (Lee Morgan)
Album Leeway
Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Paul Timmons (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note
Willie “The Lion” Smith - Can You Hear Me (Willie "The Lion" Smith)
Single de 1950
Willie "The Lion" Smith (piano, voix)
Vogue
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration