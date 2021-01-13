Il faut tenir : Gloria Lynne, Benjamin Faugloire, Herbie Mann, Monty Alexander and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des lions qui rugissent, des demoiselles qui n'ont pas besoin de mots, des masques qui tombent. Ce soir, il faut tenir, et chacun fait comme il peut pour le faire !

Programmation musicale

Gloria Lynne - The Humming Blues (Gloria Lynne)

Album This Little Boy of Mine

Gloria Lynne (voix), Fred Norman's Orchestra, Earl May (basse)

Everest

Herbie Mann - Mushi Mushi (Herbie Mann)

Album Standing Ovation At Newport

Herbie Mann (flûte), John Hitchcock (trombone), Mark Weinstein (trombone), Chick Corea (piano), Earl May (basse), Bruno Carr (batterie), Dave Pike (vibraphone), Carlos "Patato" Valdes (congas)

Atlantic

Les Masques - Il faut tenir (Alice Herald, Claude Germain)

Album Tchic Tchic - French Bossa Nova

Anne Vassiliu (voix), Claudine Meunier (voix), France Laurie (voiox), Nicole Croisille (voix), trio Camara, Edson Lobo (basse), Fernando Martins (piano) et Nelson Serra (batterie)

Born Bad

Pierre Vassiliu - Pierre bats ta femme

Album En Voyages

Born Bad

The Crusaders - A Message From the Inner City (Joe Sample)

Album The 2nd Crusade

Joe Sample (claviers), Wilton Felder (saxophones, basse électrique), Wayne Henderson (trombone), Nesbert "Stix" Hooper (percussions, effets)

Blue Thumb Records

Monty Alexander - Street Life (Joe Sample, Will Jennings)

Album Ivory and Steel

Monty Alexander (piano), Robert Thomas Jr. (percussions)

Concord

Benjamin Faugloire Project - La Demoiselle (Benjamin Faugloire)

Album L

Benjamin Faugloire (piano), Denis Frangulian (contrebasse), Jérôme Mouriez (batterie)

Jazz Family

Pierre de Bethmann Trio - Anthropology (Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie)

Album Essais, volume 4

Pierre de Bethmann (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Tony Rabeson (batterie)

Aléa

Lee Morgan - The Lion and the Wolff (Lee Morgan)

Album Leeway

Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Paul Timmons (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)

Blue Note

Willie “The Lion” Smith - Can You Hear Me (Willie "The Lion" Smith)

Single de 1950

Willie "The Lion" Smith (piano, voix)

Vogue