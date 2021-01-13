Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 13 janvier 2021
1h

Il faut tenir : Gloria Lynne, Benjamin Faugloire, Herbie Mann, Monty Alexander and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Il faut tenir : Gloria Lynne, Benjamin Faugloire, Herbie Mann, Monty Alexander and more
Gloria Lynne, © Getty / Donaldson Collection

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des lions qui rugissent, des demoiselles qui n'ont pas besoin de mots, des masques qui tombent. Ce soir, il faut tenir, et chacun fait comme il peut pour le faire !

Programmation musicale

Gloria Lynne - The Humming Blues (Gloria Lynne)
Album This Little Boy of Mine
Gloria Lynne (voix), Fred Norman's Orchestra, Earl May (basse)
Everest

This Little Boy of Mine
This Little Boy of Mine

Herbie Mann - Mushi Mushi (Herbie Mann)
Album Standing Ovation At Newport
Herbie Mann (flûte), John Hitchcock (trombone), Mark Weinstein (trombone), Chick Corea (piano), Earl May (basse), Bruno Carr (batterie), Dave Pike (vibraphone), Carlos "Patato" Valdes (congas)
Atlantic

Standing Ovation At Newport
Standing Ovation At Newport

Les Masques - Il faut tenir (Alice Herald, Claude Germain)
 Album Tchic Tchic - French Bossa Nova
Anne Vassiliu (voix), Claudine Meunier (voix), France Laurie (voiox), Nicole Croisille (voix), trio Camara, Edson Lobo (basse), Fernando Martins (piano) et Nelson Serra (batterie)
Born Bad

Tchic Tchic - French Bossa Nova
Tchic Tchic - French Bossa Nova

Pierre Vassiliu - Pierre bats ta femme
Album En Voyages
Born Bad

En Voyages
En Voyages

The Crusaders - A Message From the Inner City (Joe Sample)
Album The 2nd Crusade
Joe Sample (claviers), Wilton Felder (saxophones, basse électrique), Wayne Henderson (trombone), Nesbert "Stix" Hooper (percussions, effets)
Blue Thumb Records

The 2nd Crusade
The 2nd Crusade

Monty Alexander - Street Life (Joe Sample, Will Jennings)
Album Ivory and Steel
Monty Alexander (piano), Robert Thomas Jr. (percussions)
Concord

Ivory and Steel
Ivory and Steel

Benjamin Faugloire Project - La Demoiselle (Benjamin Faugloire)
Album L
Benjamin Faugloire (piano), Denis Frangulian (contrebasse), Jérôme Mouriez (batterie)
Jazz Family

L
L

Pierre de Bethmann Trio - Anthropology (Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie)
Album Essais, volume 4
Pierre de Bethmann (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Tony Rabeson (batterie)
Aléa

Essais, volume 4
Essais, volume 4

Lee Morgan - The Lion and the Wolff (Lee Morgan)
Album Leeway
Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Paul Timmons (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note

Leeway
Leeway

Willie “The Lion” Smith - Can You Hear Me (Willie "The Lion" Smith)
Single de 1950
Willie "The Lion" Smith (piano, voix)
Vogue

Can You Hear Me
Can You Hear Me
