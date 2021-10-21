Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 21 octobre 2021
Ici Paradis : Ibeyi, Charley Rose, Charlie Haden, Médéric Collignon, Susana Baca and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Une petite carte postale du paradis, dans votre Banzzaï du jeudi !
La programmation musicale :
- The Cookies
In ParadiseCarmen Taylor. : compositeur, Willis Carroll. : compositeurAlbum She's so Fine (the Rise of Girl Groups) Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD160) Année 2013
- Roots
Heaven DanceKirk Lightsey. : compositeur, Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Chico Freeman (saxophone ténor), Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), Nathan Davis (saxophone ténor), Kirk Lightsey (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)Album Saying Something Label In + Out Records Année 1995
- Charley Rose Trio
Pig's MessCharley Rose. : compositeur, Charley Rose (saxophone alto, voix), Enzo Carniel (piano), Ariel Tessier (batterie)Album Charley Rose Trio Label Déluge (DLG007) Année 2021
- Wolfgang Muthspiel
Where the River GoesWolfgang Muthspiel. : compositeur, Wolfgang Muthspiel (guitare), Ambrose Akinmusire (trompette), Brad Mehldau (piano), Larry Grenadier (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)Album Where the River Goes Label Ecm (ECM2610) Année 2018
- Nike Drake.compositeur
River ManMédéric Collignon & le Jus de Bocse, Médéric Collignon (voix, effets), Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Frédéric Chiffoleau (basse), Philippe Gleizes (batterie)Album A la recherche du roi frippé Label Just Looking (JLP03) Année 2012
- Ibeyi
RiverLisa-Kaindé Diaz, Naomi DiazAlbum Ibeyi Label Xl Recordings Année 2015
- Charlie Haden
En la orilla del mundo (the Edge of the World)Rojas Martin. : compositeur, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Gonzalo Rubalcaba (piano)Album Tokyo Adagio Label Impulse ! (0602547299260) Année 2005
- Carlos Cippelletti
Ilé-IféCarlos Cippelletti. : compositeur, Carlos Cippelletti (piano), Bobby Martinez (saxophone ténor), Manuel Machado (trompette), Gregorio Herreros (claviers), Reiner Elizarde (contrebasse), Erik Larrea (percussions), Georvis Pico (batterie)Album Hybrid / C Label Outhere (OTN642) Année 2021
- Susana Baca
Maria LandóBaca De La Colina Susana Esther. : compositeurAlbum Pérou /Los classicos afro-peruano/ El alma del Peru negro Label Luaka Bop (8490292) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
