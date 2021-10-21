Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 21 octobre 2021
59 min

Ici Paradis : Ibeyi, Charley Rose, Charlie Haden, Médéric Collignon, Susana Baca and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ibeyi, © Getty / Gina Wetzler

Une petite carte postale du paradis, dans votre Banzzaï du jeudi !

La programmation musicale :
  • In Paradise - The Cookies
    The Cookies

    In Paradise

    Carmen Taylor. : compositeur, Willis Carroll. : compositeur
    Album She's so Fine (the Rise of Girl Groups) Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD160) Année 2013
  • Heaven Dance - Roots
    Roots

    Heaven Dance

    Kirk Lightsey. : compositeur, Benny Golson (saxophone ténor), Chico Freeman (saxophone ténor), Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), Nathan Davis (saxophone ténor), Kirk Lightsey (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
    Album Saying Something Label In + Out Records Année 1995
  • Pig's Mess - Charley Rose Trio
    Charley Rose Trio

    Pig's Mess

    Charley Rose. : compositeur, Charley Rose (saxophone alto, voix), Enzo Carniel (piano), Ariel Tessier (batterie)
    Album Charley Rose Trio Label Déluge (DLG007) Année 2021
  • Where the River Goes - Wolfgang Muthspiel
    Wolfgang Muthspiel

    Where the River Goes

    Wolfgang Muthspiel. : compositeur, Wolfgang Muthspiel (guitare), Ambrose Akinmusire (trompette), Brad Mehldau (piano), Larry Grenadier (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)
    Album Where the River Goes Label Ecm (ECM2610) Année 2018
  • River Man - Médéric Collignon & le Jus de Bocse
    Nike Drake.compositeur

    River Man

    Médéric Collignon & le Jus de Bocse, Médéric Collignon (voix, effets), Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Frédéric Chiffoleau (basse), Philippe Gleizes (batterie)
    Album A la recherche du roi frippé Label Just Looking (JLP03) Année 2012
  • River - Ibeyi
    Ibeyi

    River

    Lisa-Kaindé Diaz, Naomi Diaz
    Album Ibeyi Label Xl Recordings Année 2015
  • En la orilla del mundo (the Edge of the World) - Charlie Haden
    Charlie Haden

    En la orilla del mundo (the Edge of the World)

    Rojas Martin. : compositeur, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Gonzalo Rubalcaba (piano)
    Album Tokyo Adagio Label Impulse ! (0602547299260) Année 2005
  • Ilé-Ifé - Carlos Cippelletti
    Carlos Cippelletti

    Ilé-Ifé

    Carlos Cippelletti. : compositeur, Carlos Cippelletti (piano), Bobby Martinez (saxophone ténor), Manuel Machado (trompette), Gregorio Herreros (claviers), Reiner Elizarde (contrebasse), Erik Larrea (percussions), Georvis Pico (batterie)
    Album Hybrid / C Label Outhere (OTN642) Année 2021
  • Maria Landó - Susana Baca
    Susana Baca

    Maria Landó

    Baca De La Colina Susana Esther. : compositeur
    Album Pérou /Los classicos afro-peruano/ El alma del Peru negro Label Luaka Bop (8490292) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
