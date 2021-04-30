Ici, maintenant : Jon Batiste, Rosie Turton, Nduduzo Makhathini, Miles Davis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, on n'attend pas. Et on conjugue Banzzaï au présent. En Afrique du Sud, à la Nouvelle Orléans, sous la lune, dans nos chants, tout se joue ici, et maintenant.

Programmation musicale

Jon Batiste - Cry (Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste (voix, wutlitzer, piano droit), Emily King (choeurs), Steve Jordan (batterie), Steve McEwan (guitare acoustique), Cory Wong (guitare électrique), Robert Randolph (pedal steel guitare), Sam Yahel (orgue)

Album We Are

Verve

Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble - Now (Forever Momentary Space) (Damon Locks)

Agel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Ben LaMar Gay (cornet, melodica), Dana Hall (batterie), Damon Locks (samples, electroniques), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillipe Armstrong (voix), Monique GOlding (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Richie Parks (voix), Erica Rene (voix), Eric Tre'von (voix)

Album Now

International Anthem

Miles Davis - Mood (Ron Carter

Miles Davis (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)

Album E.S.P.

Columbia

Patty Waters - Why Can’t I Come to you (Patty Waters)

Patty Waters (voix, piano)

Album Sings

ESP

Bheki Mseleku - Cosmic Dance (Bheki Mseleku)

Bheki Mseleku (piano, voix)

Album Beyond the Stars

Tapestry Works

Nduduzo Makhathini - King Fela

Nduduzo Makhatini (piano), Robin Fassie Kock (trompette), Karl-Martin Almqvist (saxophone ténor), Sophie Ristein (harpe), Magne Thormodsæter (contrebasse), Ayanda Sikade (batterie), El Hadj Ngari Ndong (congas), Mabaleng Moholo (shaker, effets), Omagugu Makhathini (voix)

Album Listening to the Ground

Gundu

Made Kuti - Free Your Mind

Made Kuti, Femi Kuti

Album Legacy +

Partisan

Roy Ayers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge - Shadows of the East

Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (guitares électriques, synthés monophoniques, Mellotron, Clavinet, orgue Hammond B3, marimba, saxophones, flûtes, percussions)

Album Jazz is Dead 2

Jazz Is Dead

Rosie Turton - Orange Moon (Rosie Turton)

Rosie Turton (trombone), Johanna Burnheart (violon), Maria Chiara Argiro (piano), Rwm Dylan (basse), Jake Long (batterie), Ben Hayes (synthétiseurs)

EP Rosie’s 5ive

Jazz Re:freshed