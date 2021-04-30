Ici, maintenant : Jon Batiste, Rosie Turton, Nduduzo Makhathini, Miles Davis and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on n'attend pas. Et on conjugue Banzzaï au présent. En Afrique du Sud, à la Nouvelle Orléans, sous la lune, dans nos chants, tout se joue ici, et maintenant.
Programmation musicale
Jon Batiste - Cry (Jon Batiste)
Jon Batiste (voix, wutlitzer, piano droit), Emily King (choeurs), Steve Jordan (batterie), Steve McEwan (guitare acoustique), Cory Wong (guitare électrique), Robert Randolph (pedal steel guitare), Sam Yahel (orgue)
Album We Are
Verve
Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble - Now (Forever Momentary Space) (Damon Locks)
Agel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Ben LaMar Gay (cornet, melodica), Dana Hall (batterie), Damon Locks (samples, electroniques), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillipe Armstrong (voix), Monique GOlding (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Richie Parks (voix), Erica Rene (voix), Eric Tre'von (voix)
Album Now
International Anthem
Miles Davis - Mood (Ron Carter
Miles Davis (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)
Album E.S.P.
Columbia
Patty Waters - Why Can’t I Come to you (Patty Waters)
Patty Waters (voix, piano)
Album Sings
ESP
Bheki Mseleku - Cosmic Dance (Bheki Mseleku)
Bheki Mseleku (piano, voix)
Album Beyond the Stars
Tapestry Works
Nduduzo Makhathini - King Fela
Nduduzo Makhatini (piano), Robin Fassie Kock (trompette), Karl-Martin Almqvist (saxophone ténor), Sophie Ristein (harpe), Magne Thormodsæter (contrebasse), Ayanda Sikade (batterie), El Hadj Ngari Ndong (congas), Mabaleng Moholo (shaker, effets), Omagugu Makhathini (voix)
Album Listening to the Ground
Gundu
Made Kuti - Free Your Mind
Made Kuti, Femi Kuti
Album Legacy +
Partisan
Roy Ayers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge - Shadows of the East
Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (guitares électriques, synthés monophoniques, Mellotron, Clavinet, orgue Hammond B3, marimba, saxophones, flûtes, percussions)
Album Jazz is Dead 2
Jazz Is Dead
Rosie Turton - Orange Moon (Rosie Turton)
Rosie Turton (trombone), Johanna Burnheart (violon), Maria Chiara Argiro (piano), Rwm Dylan (basse), Jake Long (batterie), Ben Hayes (synthétiseurs)
EP Rosie’s 5ive
Jazz Re:freshed
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration