Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 30 avril 2021
59 min

Ici, maintenant : Jon Batiste, Rosie Turton, Nduduzo Makhathini, Miles Davis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ici, maintenant : Jon Batiste, Rosie Turton, Nduduzo Makhathini, Miles Davis and more
Jon Batiste, © Verve

Ce soir, on n'attend pas. Et on conjugue Banzzaï au présent. En Afrique du Sud, à la Nouvelle Orléans, sous la lune, dans nos chants, tout se joue ici, et maintenant.

Programmation musicale

Jon Batiste - Cry (Jon Batiste)
Jon Batiste (voix, wutlitzer, piano droit), Emily King (choeurs), Steve Jordan (batterie), Steve McEwan (guitare acoustique), Cory Wong (guitare électrique), Robert Randolph (pedal steel guitare), Sam Yahel (orgue)
Album We Are
Verve

We Are
We Are

Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble - Now (Forever Momentary Space) (Damon Locks)
Agel Bat Dawid (clarinette), Ben LaMar Gay (cornet, melodica), Dana Hall (batterie), Damon Locks (samples, electroniques), Arif Smith (percussions), Phillipe Armstrong (voix), Monique GOlding (voix), Tramaine Parker (voix), Richie Parks (voix), Erica Rene (voix), Eric Tre'von (voix)
Album Now
International Anthem

Now
Now

Miles Davis - Mood (Ron Carter
Miles Davis (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)
 Album E.S.P.
Columbia

E.S.P.
E.S.P.

Patty Waters - Why Can’t I Come to you (Patty Waters)
Patty Waters (voix, piano)
Album Sings
ESP

Sings
Sings

Bheki Mseleku - Cosmic Dance (Bheki Mseleku)
Bheki Mseleku (piano, voix)
Album Beyond the Stars
Tapestry Works

Beyond the Stars
Beyond the Stars

Nduduzo Makhathini - King Fela
Nduduzo Makhatini (piano), Robin Fassie Kock (trompette), Karl-Martin Almqvist (saxophone ténor), Sophie Ristein (harpe), Magne Thormodsæter (contrebasse), Ayanda Sikade (batterie), El Hadj Ngari Ndong (congas), Mabaleng Moholo (shaker, effets), Omagugu Makhathini (voix)
Album Listening to the Ground
Gundu

Listening to the Ground
Listening to the Ground

Made Kuti - Free Your Mind
Made Kuti, Femi Kuti
Album Legacy +
Partisan

Legacy +
Legacy +

Roy Ayers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge - Shadows of the East
Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (guitares électriques, synthés monophoniques, Mellotron, Clavinet, orgue Hammond B3, marimba, saxophones, flûtes, percussions)
Album Jazz is Dead 2
Jazz Is Dead

Jazz is Dead 2
Jazz is Dead 2

Rosie Turton - Orange Moon (Rosie Turton)
Rosie Turton (trombone), Johanna Burnheart (violon), Maria Chiara Argiro (piano), Rwm Dylan (basse), Jake Long (batterie), Ben Hayes (synthétiseurs)
EP Rosie’s 5ive
Jazz Re:freshed

EP Rosie’s 5ive
EP Rosie’s 5ive
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 29 avril 2021
59 min
Ça commence aujourd’hui : Yma Sumac, Quincy Jones, Keith Jarrett, Billie Holiday and more
émission suivante
lundi 3 mai 2021
59 min
Magies du lundi : Abbey Lincoln, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carla Bley, Jitwam and more