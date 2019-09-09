Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 9 septembre 2019
59 min

Ici le Cool : Dorothy Masuka, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Wolfgang Haffner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dorothy Masuka, © Getty / Gallo Images

Qu'il pleuve ou qu'il vente, qu'on swing ou qu'on blues, qu'on soit américain ou sud africain, un seul mot d'ordre ce soir : rester cool.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    But i was cool - OSCAR BROWN JR.
    Oscar Brown Jr.

    But I Was Cool

    Oscar Brown Jr. (voix), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Phil Bodner (saxophone), Walt Levinsky (saxophone), Joe Solde (saxophone), Don Aonre (guitare), Everett Barksdale (guitare), A. Chernet (guitare), Floyd Morris (piano), Alonzo Levister (piano), Bernie Leighton (piano), George Duvivier (basse), Frank Carroll (basse), Joe Benjamin (basse), Osie Johnson (batterie), Panama Francis (batterie), George Devens (batterie), Bobbie Rosengarden (batterie)
    Album Sin And Soul... And Then Some Label Columbia (CK 64994)
  • 19h06
    Cool blues - CHARLIE PARKER
    Charlie Parker

    Cool Blues

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Dick Garcia (guitare), Valdo Williams (piano), Hal Gaylor (contrebasse), Billy Graham (batterie)
    Album Montreal 1953 Label Uptown (UPCD 27.36)
  • 19h13
    Hippie - WOLFGANG HAFFNER
    Wolfgang Haffner

    Hippie

    Wolfgang Haffner. : compositeur, Wolfgang Haffner (batterie), Jukka Perko (saxophone alto), Jan Lundgren (piano), Dan Berglund (basse), Christopher Dell (vibraphone)
    Album Kind Of Cool Label Act (ACT95762) Année 2015
  • 19h20
    Cool cats - Tony Allen, Yann Jankielewicz
    Tony Allen

    Cool Cats

    Tony Allen. : compositeur, Yann Jankielewicz. : compositeur, Tony Allen (batterie), Yann Jankielewicz (saxophone soprano), Jean-Jacques Elangué (saxophone ténor), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Indy Dibongue (guitare), Jean-Philippe Dary (orgue), Damon Albarn (piano), Vincent Taurelle (clavinet), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)
    Album The Source Label Blue Note Année 2017
  • 19h24
    Cool water - GARY MCFARLAND
    Gary McFarland, Gábor Szabó

    Cool Water

    Bob Nolan. : compositeur, Gary McFarland (vibraphone, voix, sifflements), Gábor Szabó (guitare, voix), Sam Brown (guitare), Richard Davis (basse), Joe Cocuzzo (batterie), Tommy Lopez (percussions), Barry Rodgers (percussions)
    Album Simpático Label Impulse ! Année 2018
