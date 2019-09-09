Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 9 septembre 2019
Ici le Cool : Dorothy Masuka, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Wolfgang Haffner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'il pleuve ou qu'il vente, qu'on swing ou qu'on blues, qu'on soit américain ou sud africain, un seul mot d'ordre ce soir : rester cool.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Oscar Brown Jr.
But I Was CoolOscar Brown Jr. (voix), Billy Butterfield (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Phil Bodner (saxophone), Walt Levinsky (saxophone), Joe Solde (saxophone), Don Aonre (guitare), Everett Barksdale (guitare), A. Chernet (guitare), Floyd Morris (piano), Alonzo Levister (piano), Bernie Leighton (piano), George Duvivier (basse), Frank Carroll (basse), Joe Benjamin (basse), Osie Johnson (batterie), Panama Francis (batterie), George Devens (batterie), Bobbie Rosengarden (batterie)Album Sin And Soul... And Then Some Label Columbia (CK 64994)
- 19h06Charlie Parker
Cool BluesCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Dick Garcia (guitare), Valdo Williams (piano), Hal Gaylor (contrebasse), Billy Graham (batterie)Album Montreal 1953 Label Uptown (UPCD 27.36)
- 19h13Wolfgang Haffner
HippieWolfgang Haffner. : compositeur, Wolfgang Haffner (batterie), Jukka Perko (saxophone alto), Jan Lundgren (piano), Dan Berglund (basse), Christopher Dell (vibraphone)Album Kind Of Cool Label Act (ACT95762) Année 2015
- 19h20Tony Allen
Cool CatsTony Allen. : compositeur, Yann Jankielewicz. : compositeur, Tony Allen (batterie), Yann Jankielewicz (saxophone soprano), Jean-Jacques Elangué (saxophone ténor), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Nicolas Giraud (trompette), Daniel Zimmermann (trombone), Indy Dibongue (guitare), Jean-Philippe Dary (orgue), Damon Albarn (piano), Vincent Taurelle (clavinet), Mathias Allamane (contrebasse)Album The Source Label Blue Note Année 2017
- 19h24Gary McFarland, Gábor Szabó
Cool WaterBob Nolan. : compositeur, Gary McFarland (vibraphone, voix, sifflements), Gábor Szabó (guitare, voix), Sam Brown (guitare), Richard Davis (basse), Joe Cocuzzo (batterie), Tommy Lopez (percussions), Barry Rodgers (percussions)Album Simpático Label Impulse ! Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration