Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 21 novembre 2019
Ici et Maintenant : Musica Nuda, André Ceccarelli, James Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on conjugue Banzzaï au présent. En Afrique, en Italie, à la maison, dans les rues, tout se joue ici, et maintenant.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Mel Tormé
Right NowHerbie Mann. : compositeur, Karl Sigman. : compositeur, Mel Tormé (voix)Album In The Lounge With ... Label Columbia
- 19h04Quincy Jones
Comin’ Home BabyBen Tucker. : compositeur, Robert Dorough. : compositeur, Quincy Jones & His Orchestra, Joe Newman (trompette), Jim Hall (guitare), Bobby Scott (orgue)Album The Soul Of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
- 19h07Dee Felice Trio
NightingaleXavier Cugat. : compositeur, Emilio De Torre. : compositeur, Fred Wise. : compositeur, George Rosner. : compositeur, Dee Felice (batterie), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse)Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
- 19h10James Brown
That's LifeKelly Gordon. : compositeur, Dean Kay. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)Album Gettin’ Down To It Label Verve Année 2005
- 19h14Piero Umiliani
La fille à la peau de lune : RicordandotiPiero Umiliani. : compositeurAlbum Bof / La Fille À La Peau De Lune Label Easy Tempo Année 2014
- 19h19Musica Nuda
Carica EroticaFeruccio Spinetti. : compositeur, S. Parigi. : compositeur, Petra Magoni (voix), Ferruccio Spinetti (basse, guitare, saz), Daniele Di Gregorio (direction, marimba, balafon, xylopone, piano, batterie, percussions), Orchestre da chambre des MarcheAlbum Banda Larga Label Blue Note (bon 130402) Année 2013
- 19h22ASTA
4433Sylvain Beuf. : compositeur, Antonio Faraò (piano), Sylvain Beuf (saxophone), Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)Album Passers Of Time Label Bonsaï (BON190302) Année 2019
- 19h30Thomas Bramerie Trio
HereThomas Bramerie. : compositeur, Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Eric Legnini (Fender), Carl-Henri Morisset (piano), Elie Martin-Charrière (batterie)Album Side Stories Label Jazz Eleven (JZE11002) Année 2018
- 19h37Bill Laurance
Time to RunBill Laurance. : compositeur, Bill Laurance (claviers), Robert 'Sput' Searight (batterie), Weddie Braimah (percussions), Micheal League (basse électrique)Album Aftersun Label Groundup Année 2016
- 19h45Joe Sample
Street LifeJoe Sample. : compositeur, Will Jennings. : compositeur, Joe Sample (Rhodes), Marcus Miller (basse), Dean Parks (guitare électrique), Steve Gadd (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), Lynn Davis (voix), Lori Perry (voix), Jim Gilstrap (voix), George Duke (effets)Album Sample This Label Warner Bros (9362-46572-2) Année 1997
- 19h51Cheick Tidiane Seck
Ganawa (Blue Moses) Rhodes versionRandy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (Fender Rhodes), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
- 19h57Ray Bryant
Congolese ChildrenRandy Weston. : compositeur, Ray Bryant (piano), Jimmy Rowser (contrebasse), Ben Riley (batterie)Album Cold Turkey Label Sue Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Benjamin MorandoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 20 novembre 2019