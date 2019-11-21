Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 21 novembre 2019
59 min

Ici et Maintenant : Musica Nuda, André Ceccarelli, James Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Musica Nuda : Petra Magoni, © Getty / Giovanni Marino

Ce soir, on conjugue Banzzaï au présent. En Afrique, en Italie, à la maison, dans les rues, tout se joue ici, et maintenant.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Right now - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Right Now

    Herbie Mann. : compositeur, Karl Sigman. : compositeur, Mel Tormé (voix)
    Album In The Lounge With ... Label Columbia
  • 19h04
    Comin' home baby - QUINCY JONES
    Quincy Jones

    Comin’ Home Baby

    Ben Tucker. : compositeur, Robert Dorough. : compositeur, Quincy Jones & His Orchestra, Joe Newman (trompette), Jim Hall (guitare), Bobby Scott (orgue)
    Album The Soul Of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
  • 19h07
    Nightingale - DEE FELICE TRIO
    Dee Felice Trio

    Nightingale

    Xavier Cugat. : compositeur, Emilio De Torre. : compositeur, Fred Wise. : compositeur, George Rosner. : compositeur, Dee Felice (batterie), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse)
    Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
  • 19h10
    That'S Life - JAMES BROWN
    James Brown

    That's Life

    Kelly Gordon. : compositeur, Dean Kay. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)
    Album Gettin’ Down To It Label Verve Année 2005
  • 19h14
    La fille à la peau de lune : Ricordandoti
    Piero Umiliani

    La fille à la peau de lune : Ricordandoti

    Piero Umiliani. : compositeur
    Album Bof / La Fille À La Peau De Lune Label Easy Tempo Année 2014
  • 19h19
    Carica erotica - MUSICA NUDA
    Musica Nuda

    Carica Erotica

    Feruccio Spinetti. : compositeur, S. Parigi. : compositeur, Petra Magoni (voix), Ferruccio Spinetti (basse, guitare, saz), Daniele Di Gregorio (direction, marimba, balafon, xylopone, piano, batterie, percussions), Orchestre da chambre des Marche
    Album Banda Larga Label Blue Note (bon 130402) Année 2013
  • 19h22
    4433 - ANTONIO FARAO
    ASTA

    4433

    Sylvain Beuf. : compositeur, Antonio Faraò (piano), Sylvain Beuf (saxophone), Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)
    Album Passers Of Time Label Bonsaï (BON190302) Année 2019
  • 19h30
    Here (feat. Eric Legnini) - THOMAS BRAMERIE TRIO
    Thomas Bramerie Trio

    Here

    Thomas Bramerie. : compositeur, Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Eric Legnini (Fender), Carl-Henri Morisset (piano), Elie Martin-Charrière (batterie)
    Album Side Stories Label Jazz Eleven (JZE11002) Année 2018
  • 19h37
    Time to run - BILL LAURANCE
    Bill Laurance

    Time to Run

    Bill Laurance. : compositeur, Bill Laurance (claviers), Robert 'Sput' Searight (batterie), Weddie Braimah (percussions), Micheal League (basse électrique)
    Album Aftersun Label Groundup Année 2016
  • 19h45
    Street life - JOE SAMPLE
    Joe Sample

    Street Life

    Joe Sample. : compositeur, Will Jennings. : compositeur, Joe Sample (Rhodes), Marcus Miller (basse), Dean Parks (guitare électrique), Steve Gadd (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), Lynn Davis (voix), Lori Perry (voix), Jim Gilstrap (voix), George Duke (effets)
    Album Sample This Label Warner Bros (9362-46572-2) Année 1997
  • 19h51
    Ganawa (Blue Moses) Rhodes version - RANDY WESTON
    Cheick Tidiane Seck

    Ganawa (Blue Moses) Rhodes version

    Randy Weston. : compositeur, Cheick Tidiane Seck (Fender Rhodes), Yizih Yode (saxophone ténor), Mohamed Hafsi (contrebasse), Marque Gilmore (batterie), Adama Dembele (percussions)
    Album Timbuktu Label Komos (KOS005CD) Année 2019
  • 19h57
    Congolese children - RAY BRYANT
    Ray Bryant

    Congolese Children

    Randy Weston. : compositeur, Ray Bryant (piano), Jimmy Rowser (contrebasse), Ben Riley (batterie)
    Album Cold Turkey Label Sue Année 2012
