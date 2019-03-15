Banzzaï
Vendredi 15 mars 2019
59 min

I Wonder : Roberto Negro & Théo Ceccaldi, The Bad Plus, Lou Rawls and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

I Wonder : Roberto Negro & Théo Ceccaldi, The Bad Plus, Lou Rawls and more
Roberto Negro & Théo Ceccaldi, © Jean-Pascal Retel

Parfois, les questions sont plus importantes que les réponses. Parfois, avec des questions, on dessine des lacs gelés, on retrouve des objets perdus, et on échoue sur des îles au sable couleur tabac...

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Cecil Gant

    « Roots of Rhythm & blues 1939-1945 » I Wonder

    Cecil Gant (piano, Voix)LABEL : Frémeaux & AssociésANNÉE : 1996
    « Roots of Rhythm & blues 1939-1945 » I Wonder
    19:04
    The Bad Plus

    « Never Stop » Never Stop

    The Bad Plus, Ethan Iverson (piano), Reid Anderson (contrebasse), King Dave (batterie)ALBUM : NEVER STOPLABEL : EMARCYANNÉE : 2010
    « Never Stop » Never Stop
    19:08
    Jesse Sharps, John Rosamond Johnson

    « Live At IUCC » Desert Fairy Princess

    Horace Tapscott & The Pan-afrikan Peoples Arkestra, Horace Tapscott (piano), Sabir Matteen (saxophone Ténor), James Andrews (saxophone Ténor), Billy Harris (saxophone Ténor), John Williams (saxophone Baryton), Herbert Callies (clarinette Alto), Lester Robertson (trombone), Red Callendar (tuba), Kafi Roberts (flûte), Adele Sebastian (flûte), David Bryant (basse), Alan Hines (basse), Everett Brown Junior (batterie), Daa'oud Woods (percussions)LABEL : Nimbus WestANNÉE : 1979
    « Live At IUCC » Desert Fairy Princess
    19:21
    Sonny Criss

    « Crisscraft » The Isle of Celia

    Sonny Criss (saxophone Alto), Ray Crawford (guitare), Dolo Coker (piano), Larry Gales (basse), Jimmy Smith (batterie)LABEL : Muse RecordsANNÉE : 1991
    « Crisscraft » The Isle of Celia
    19:32
    Lou Rawls

    « Tobacco Road » Tobacco Road

    Lou Rawls (voix)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 2006
    « Tobacco Road » Tobacco Road
    19:36
    Jackie Mclean

    « A Fickle Sonance » Lost

    Jackie Mclean (saxophone Alto), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1961
    « A Fickle Sonance » Lost
    19:41
    Endless

    « Lost Lake » Micki ""da cat"" Dora

    Endless, David Haudrechy (saxophone Soprano), Grégoire Aguilar (piano)ALBUM : Lost lakeLABEL : NEU KLANG RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    « Lost Lake » Micki ""da cat"" Dora
    19:47
    Sisters Of Invention

    « Navigating » Jag Kan Inte Se

    Sisters Of Invention, Karolina Almgren (basse, Saxophones, Voix, Flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, Piano, Synthé, Voix, Percussion)LABEL : Oh Yeah
    « Navigating » Jag Kan Inte Se
    19:53
    Théo Ceccaldi & Roberto Negro

    « Montevago » Tarantella

    Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Roberto Negro (piano)LABEL : BrouhahaANNÉE : 2019
    « Montevago » Tarantella
59 min
