Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 15 mars 2019
I Wonder : Roberto Negro & Théo Ceccaldi, The Bad Plus, Lou Rawls and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Parfois, les questions sont plus importantes que les réponses. Parfois, avec des questions, on dessine des lacs gelés, on retrouve des objets perdus, et on échoue sur des îles au sable couleur tabac...
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Cecil Gant
« Roots of Rhythm & blues 1939-1945 » I WonderCecil Gant (piano, Voix)LABEL : Frémeaux & AssociésANNÉE : 1996
19:04
The Bad Plus
« Never Stop » Never StopThe Bad Plus, Ethan Iverson (piano), Reid Anderson (contrebasse), King Dave (batterie)ALBUM : NEVER STOPLABEL : EMARCYANNÉE : 2010
19:08
Jesse Sharps, John Rosamond Johnson
« Live At IUCC » Desert Fairy PrincessHorace Tapscott & The Pan-afrikan Peoples Arkestra, Horace Tapscott (piano), Sabir Matteen (saxophone Ténor), James Andrews (saxophone Ténor), Billy Harris (saxophone Ténor), John Williams (saxophone Baryton), Herbert Callies (clarinette Alto), Lester Robertson (trombone), Red Callendar (tuba), Kafi Roberts (flûte), Adele Sebastian (flûte), David Bryant (basse), Alan Hines (basse), Everett Brown Junior (batterie), Daa'oud Woods (percussions)LABEL : Nimbus WestANNÉE : 1979
19:21
Sonny Criss
« Crisscraft » The Isle of CeliaSonny Criss (saxophone Alto), Ray Crawford (guitare), Dolo Coker (piano), Larry Gales (basse), Jimmy Smith (batterie)LABEL : Muse RecordsANNÉE : 1991
19:32
Lou Rawls
« Tobacco Road » Tobacco RoadLou Rawls (voix)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 2006
19:36
Jackie Mclean
« A Fickle Sonance » LostJackie Mclean (saxophone Alto), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Billy Higgins (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1961
19:41
Endless
« Lost Lake » Micki ""da cat"" DoraEndless, David Haudrechy (saxophone Soprano), Grégoire Aguilar (piano)ALBUM : Lost lakeLABEL : NEU KLANG RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:47
Sisters Of Invention
« Navigating » Jag Kan Inte SeSisters Of Invention, Karolina Almgren (basse, Saxophones, Voix, Flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, Piano, Synthé, Voix, Percussion)LABEL : Oh Yeah
19:53
Théo Ceccaldi & Roberto Negro
« Montevago » TarantellaThéo Ceccaldi (violon), Roberto Negro (piano)LABEL : BrouhahaANNÉE : 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
59 min
