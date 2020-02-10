Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 10 février 2020
59 min

I Just Found Out about Love : Rosemary Clooney, Shirley Horn, Macha Gharibian, Building Instrument and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

I Just Found Out about Love : Rosemary Clooney, Shirley Horn, Macha Gharibian, Building Instrument and more
Rosemary Clooney, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archive

C'est donc ça l'amour ? Shirley Horn n'en revient pas. Pour accompagner sa surprise et ses émois, nous sommes là. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I just found out about love - J McHUGH, H Adamson
    Shirley Horn

    I Just Found Out about Love

    Jimmy McHugh. : compositeur, Harold Adamson. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Charles Ables (contrebasse), Steve Williams (batterie)
    Album You Won't Forget Me Label Verve (847879-2) Année 1991
  • 19h05
    The pot's on - KENNY DREW
    Kenny Drew

    The Pot’s On

    Kenny Drew. : compositeur, Kenny Drew (piano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Undercurrent Label Blue Note (7840592) Année 1960
  • 19h11
    Up from the south - T BRENNECK , D FODER
    The Budos Band

    Up From The South

    Thomas Brenneck. : compositeur, Daniel Foder. : compositeur, Jared Tankel (saxophone baryton), Thomas Brenneck (guitare électrique), John Carbonella Jr. (congas, batterie), Mike Deller (orgue), Daniel Foder (guitare basse), Andrew Greene (trompette), Rob Lombardo (bongos, congas), Brian Profilio (batterie), Dame Rodriguez (percussions)
    Album The Budos Band Label Daptone (TAT-012) Année 2005
  • 19h16
    The world ( is going up in flames ) - CHARLES BRADLEY, T BRENNECK, L MICHELS, M DELLER
    Charles Bradley

    The World (Is Going Up in Flames)

    Charles Bradley. : compositeur, Thomas Brenneck. : compositeur, Mike Deller. : compositeur, Leon Michels. : compositeur, Charles Bradley (voix), Thomas Brenneck (guitare, basse), Mike Deller (piano), Homer Steinweiss (batterie), Dave Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Edna Johnson (choeurs), Cynthia Langston (choeurs), Bobbie Gant (choeurs)
    Album No Time For Dreaming Label Dunham (DUN-1001)
  • 19h19
    Bella donna - FRITZ
    Charles Kynard

    Bella Donna

    Richard Fritz. : compositeur, Charles Kynard (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Afro-disiac Label Prestige (PRS00089)
  • 19h26
    Wives and lovers - BACHARACH, DAVID
    Grant Green

    Wives and Lovers

    Grant Green. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Matador Label Blue Note (7844422) Année 1990
  • 19h35
    Georgian mood - MACHA GHARIBIAN
    Macha Gharibian

    Georgian Mood

    Macha Gharibian. : compositeur, Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender, claviers), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Chris Jennings (contrebasse)
    Album Joy ascension Label Meredith / Rue Bleue Année 2019
  • 19h42
    50 ways to leave your lover - ROSEMARY CLOONEY
    Rosemary Clooney

    50 ways to Leave Your Lover

    Paul Simon. : compositeur, Rosemary Clooney (voix), Barry De Souza (batterie), Harold Fisher (batterie), Frank Ricotti (percussions), Michael Moran (claviers), Laurence Juber (guitare), Ray Cooper (percussions), Gordon Beck (claviers), Stan Sulzmann (saxophone ténor), Alan Parker (guitare), Chas Mills (choeurs), Kate Robbins (choeurs), Stephanie De-Sykes (choeurs)
    Album Look My Way / Nice to be Around Label Parlophone Année 2005
  • 19h45
    Holt - HAKON STENE
    Håkon Stene

    Holt

    Laurence Crane. : compositeur, Håkon Stene (vibraphone), Hans-Kristian Kjos Sørensen (cymbalum), Tanja Horning (violoncelle)
    Album Lush Laments for Lazy Mammals Label Hubro (HUBROCD2544) Année 2015
  • 19h49
    Mangelen min - BUILDING INSTRUMENT
    Building Instrument

    Mangelen Min

    Building Instrument. : compositeur, Mari Kvien Brunvoll (voix, électroniques, cithare, omnichord), Åsmund Weltzien (synthétiseurs), Øyvind Hegg-Lunde (batterie, percussions), Erlend Apneseth (samples)
    Album Mangelen Min Label Hubro (HUBROCD2608) Année 2018
