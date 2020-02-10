Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 10 février 2020
I Just Found Out about Love : Rosemary Clooney, Shirley Horn, Macha Gharibian, Building Instrument and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est donc ça l'amour ? Shirley Horn n'en revient pas. Pour accompagner sa surprise et ses émois, nous sommes là.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Shirley Horn
I Just Found Out about LoveJimmy McHugh. : compositeur, Harold Adamson. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Charles Ables (contrebasse), Steve Williams (batterie)Album You Won't Forget Me Label Verve (847879-2) Année 1991
- 19h05Kenny Drew
The Pot’s OnKenny Drew. : compositeur, Kenny Drew (piano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Undercurrent Label Blue Note (7840592) Année 1960
- 19h11The Budos Band
Up From The SouthThomas Brenneck. : compositeur, Daniel Foder. : compositeur, Jared Tankel (saxophone baryton), Thomas Brenneck (guitare électrique), John Carbonella Jr. (congas, batterie), Mike Deller (orgue), Daniel Foder (guitare basse), Andrew Greene (trompette), Rob Lombardo (bongos, congas), Brian Profilio (batterie), Dame Rodriguez (percussions)Album The Budos Band Label Daptone (TAT-012) Année 2005
- 19h16Charles Bradley
The World (Is Going Up in Flames)Charles Bradley. : compositeur, Thomas Brenneck. : compositeur, Mike Deller. : compositeur, Leon Michels. : compositeur, Charles Bradley (voix), Thomas Brenneck (guitare, basse), Mike Deller (piano), Homer Steinweiss (batterie), Dave Guy (trompette), Leon Michels (saxophone ténor), Edna Johnson (choeurs), Cynthia Langston (choeurs), Bobbie Gant (choeurs)Album No Time For Dreaming Label Dunham (DUN-1001)
- 19h19Charles Kynard
Bella DonnaRichard Fritz. : compositeur, Charles Kynard (orgue), Houston Person (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Afro-disiac Label Prestige (PRS00089)
- 19h26Grant Green
Wives and LoversGrant Green. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), McCoy Tyner (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Matador Label Blue Note (7844422) Année 1990
- 19h35Macha Gharibian
Georgian MoodMacha Gharibian. : compositeur, Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender, claviers), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Chris Jennings (contrebasse)Album Joy ascension Label Meredith / Rue Bleue Année 2019
- 19h42Rosemary Clooney
50 ways to Leave Your LoverPaul Simon. : compositeur, Rosemary Clooney (voix), Barry De Souza (batterie), Harold Fisher (batterie), Frank Ricotti (percussions), Michael Moran (claviers), Laurence Juber (guitare), Ray Cooper (percussions), Gordon Beck (claviers), Stan Sulzmann (saxophone ténor), Alan Parker (guitare), Chas Mills (choeurs), Kate Robbins (choeurs), Stephanie De-Sykes (choeurs)Album Look My Way / Nice to be Around Label Parlophone Année 2005
- 19h45Håkon Stene
HoltLaurence Crane. : compositeur, Håkon Stene (vibraphone), Hans-Kristian Kjos Sørensen (cymbalum), Tanja Horning (violoncelle)Album Lush Laments for Lazy Mammals Label Hubro (HUBROCD2544) Année 2015
- 19h49Building Instrument
Mangelen MinBuilding Instrument. : compositeur, Mari Kvien Brunvoll (voix, électroniques, cithare, omnichord), Åsmund Weltzien (synthétiseurs), Øyvind Hegg-Lunde (batterie, percussions), Erlend Apneseth (samples)Album Mangelen Min Label Hubro (HUBROCD2608) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration