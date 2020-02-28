Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 28 février 2020
Homo Sapiens : Mélanie Dahan, Nina Simone, Jeremy Hababou, Charles Mingus and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous sommes chanteurs, danseurs, travailleurs. Nous sommes tour à tour sauvages ou civilisés. Simplement humains !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h02Nina Simone
The Gal From Joe’sDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Nina Simone (voix, piano), Hal Monney & His OrchestraAlbum Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings Label Verve (065021-2)
- 19h07Nat Adderley.compositeur
Work song [Take 4]Cannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Barry Harris (piano), Sam Jones (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Them Dirty Blues Label Landmark (LCD-1301-2) Année 1985
- 19h11The Mauskovic Dance Band + L'Eclair
Homo SapiensAlbum Homo Sapiens / Take the Money Label Bongo Joe
- 19h18Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp
So We AllVincent Bertholet. : compositeur, Liz Moscarola. : compositeur, Aby Vulliamy. : compositeur, Seth Bennett (contrebasse, voix), Vincent Bertholet (contrebasse, voix), Joanna Burke (violon, voix), Anne Cardinaud (marimba, voix), Aida Diop (marimba, voix), Guillaume Lantonnet (percussions, batterie, voix), Naomi Mabanda (violoncelle, voix), Liz Moscarola (violon, voix), George Murray (trombone, voix), Wilf Plum (batterie, voix), Maël Salètes (guitare, voix), Séni (trombone, voix), Titi (guitare, voix), Aby Vulliamy (alto, voix)Album Sauvage formes Label Bongo Joe (BJR027) Année 2018
- 19h26Avishai Cohen
Nov. 30th (dedicated to my mother)Avishai Cohen. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (tompette), Omer Avital (contrebasse), Nasheet Waits (batterie)Album Triveni II Label Anzic (ANZ-0039)
- 19h33Grachan Moncur III
Air RaidGrachan Moncur III. : compositeur, Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)Album Evolution Label Blue Note (7841532) Année 1988
- 19h42Mélanie Dahan
Le tempsJeremy Hababou. : compositeur, Andrée Chedid. : compositeur, Mélanie Dahan (voix), Jeremy Hababou (piano), Jérémy Bruyère (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)Album Le chant des possibles Label Backstage Production (BACKPROD2010) Année 2020
- 19h46Jeremy Hababou
ParadoxJeremy Hababou. : compositeur, Jeremy Hababou (piano), Haggai Cohen-Milo (basse), Ziv Ravitz (batterie)Album Run Away Label Gaya (GAYA028) Année 2016
- 19h52Charles Mingus
Work SongCharles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (basse), Eddie Bert (trombone), George Barrow (saxophone ténor), Mal Waldron (piano), Willie Jones (batterie)Album Mingus at the Bohemia Label Debut (OJC20 045-2) Année 1955
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 27 février 2020