Vendredi 28 février 2020
59 min

Homo Sapiens : Mélanie Dahan, Nina Simone, Jeremy Hababou, Charles Mingus and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Homo Sapiens : Mélanie Dahan, Nina Simone, Jeremy Hababou, Charles Mingus and more
Mélanie Dahan, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Ce soir, nous sommes chanteurs, danseurs, travailleurs. Nous sommes tour à tour sauvages ou civilisés. Simplement humains !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    High priestess of soul - The gal from joe's - ELLINGTON EDWARD KENNEDY
    Nina Simone

    The Gal From Joe’s

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Nina Simone (voix, piano), Hal Monney & His Orchestra
    Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings Label Verve (065021-2)
  • 19h07
    Work song [Take 4] - NAT ADDERLEY
    Nat Adderley.compositeur

    Work song [Take 4]

    Cannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Barry Harris (piano), Sam Jones (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Them Dirty Blues Label Landmark (LCD-1301-2) Année 1985
  • 19h11
    Homo Sapiens - L'ECLAIR
    The Mauskovic Dance Band + L'Eclair

    Homo Sapiens

    Album Homo Sapiens / Take the Money Label Bongo Joe
  • 19h18
    So we all - VINCENT BERTHOLET
    Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

    So We All

    Vincent Bertholet. : compositeur, Liz Moscarola. : compositeur, Aby Vulliamy. : compositeur, Seth Bennett (contrebasse, voix), Vincent Bertholet (contrebasse, voix), Joanna Burke (violon, voix), Anne Cardinaud (marimba, voix), Aida Diop (marimba, voix), Guillaume Lantonnet (percussions, batterie, voix), Naomi Mabanda (violoncelle, voix), Liz Moscarola (violon, voix), George Murray (trombone, voix), Wilf Plum (batterie, voix), Maël Salètes (guitare, voix), Séni (trombone, voix), Titi (guitare, voix), Aby Vulliamy (alto, voix)
    Album Sauvage formes Label Bongo Joe (BJR027) Année 2018
  • 19h26
    Nov. 30th (dedicated to my mother) - AVISHAI COHEN
    Avishai Cohen

    Nov. 30th (dedicated to my mother)

    Avishai Cohen. : compositeur, Avishai Cohen (tompette), Omer Avital (contrebasse), Nasheet Waits (batterie)
    Album Triveni II Label Anzic (ANZ-0039)
  • 19h33
    Air raid - GRACHAN MONCUR III
    Grachan Moncur III

    Air Raid

    Grachan Moncur III. : compositeur, Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)
    Album Evolution Label Blue Note (7841532) Année 1988
  • 19h42
    Le Temps - JEREMY HABABOU, ANDREE CHEDID
    Mélanie Dahan

    Le temps

    Jeremy Hababou. : compositeur, Andrée Chedid. : compositeur, Mélanie Dahan (voix), Jeremy Hababou (piano), Jérémy Bruyère (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)
    Album Le chant des possibles Label Backstage Production (BACKPROD2010) Année 2020
  • 19h46
    Paradox (trio) - JEREMY HABABOU
    Jeremy Hababou

    Paradox

    Jeremy Hababou. : compositeur, Jeremy Hababou (piano), Haggai Cohen-Milo (basse), Ziv Ravitz (batterie)
    Album Run Away Label Gaya (GAYA028) Année 2016
  • 19h52
    Work song - CHARLES MINGUS
    Charles Mingus

    Work Song

    Charles Mingus. : compositeur, Charles Mingus (basse), Eddie Bert (trombone), George Barrow (saxophone ténor), Mal Waldron (piano), Willie Jones (batterie)
    Album Mingus at the Bohemia Label Debut (OJC20 045-2) Année 1955
