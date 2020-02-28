Homo Sapiens : Mélanie Dahan, Nina Simone, Jeremy Hababou, Charles Mingus and more

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

So We All

Vincent Bertholet. : compositeur, Liz Moscarola. : compositeur, Aby Vulliamy. : compositeur, Seth Bennett (contrebasse, voix), Vincent Bertholet (contrebasse, voix), Joanna Burke (violon, voix), Anne Cardinaud (marimba, voix), Aida Diop (marimba, voix), Guillaume Lantonnet (percussions, batterie, voix), Naomi Mabanda (violoncelle, voix), Liz Moscarola (violon, voix), George Murray (trombone, voix), Wilf Plum (batterie, voix), Maël Salètes (guitare, voix), Séni (trombone, voix), Titi (guitare, voix), Aby Vulliamy (alto, voix)