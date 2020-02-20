Histoires d'images : Kyrie Kristmanson, Sylvain Rifflet, Papanosh, Cannonball Adderley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on tire des portraits imaginaires, on rêve en couleurs, on peint des tableaux dans nos têtes... ce soir nos oreilles fabriquent des images, et nous, on profite du paysage !
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - You Fit into the Picture
Single de 1938
Shellac
Jimmy Heath - Bruh’ Slim
Album Picture of Heath
Xanadu
Nitai Hershkovits - Far Picture of Bresi
Album Lemon the Moon
yellowbird
Time Grove - Roy the King
Single de 2018
Wah Wah 45s
Kyrie Kristmanson - Song X
Album Origin of Stars
No Format
Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)
Album Troubadours
Magriff
Papanosh, André Minvielle - Cortège
Album Prévert Parade
La Cad
Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves
Album Somethin’ Else
Blue Note
Hiatus Kaiyote - Molasses
Album Choose your Weapon
Sony
George Shearing - The Singing Song
Album Out of the Woods
Capitol
Carmen McRae - Paint your Pretty Picture
Album Carmen McRae At The Great American Music Hall
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration