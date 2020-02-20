Histoires d'images : Kyrie Kristmanson, Sylvain Rifflet, Papanosh, Cannonball Adderley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, on tire des portraits imaginaires, on rêve en couleurs, on peint des tableaux dans nos têtes... ce soir nos oreilles fabriquent des images, et nous, on profite du paysage !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - You Fit into the Picture

Single de 1938

Shellac

Jimmy Heath - Bruh’ Slim

Album Picture of Heath

Xanadu

Nitai Hershkovits - Far Picture of Bresi

Album Lemon the Moon

yellowbird

Time Grove - Roy the King

Single de 2018

Wah Wah 45s

Kyrie Kristmanson - Song X

Album Origin of Stars

No Format

Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)

Album Troubadours

Magriff

Papanosh, André Minvielle - Cortège

Album Prévert Parade

La Cad

Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves

Album Somethin’ Else

Blue Note

Hiatus Kaiyote - Molasses

Album Choose your Weapon

Sony

George Shearing - The Singing Song

Album Out of the Woods

Capitol

Carmen McRae - Paint your Pretty Picture

Album Carmen McRae At The Great American Music Hall

Blue Note