Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 20 février 2020
59 min

Histoires d'images : Kyrie Kristmanson, Sylvain Rifflet, Papanosh, Cannonball Adderley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Kyrie Kristmanson, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Ce soir, on tire des portraits imaginaires, on rêve en couleurs, on peint des tableaux dans nos têtes... ce soir nos oreilles fabriquent des images, et nous, on profite du paysage !

Fats Waller - You Fit into the Picture
Single de 1938
Shellac

Jimmy Heath - Bruh’ Slim
Album Picture of Heath
Xanadu

Nitai Hershkovits - Far Picture of Bresi
Album Lemon the Moon
yellowbird

Time Grove - Roy the King
Single de 2018
Wah Wah 45s

Kyrie Kristmanson - Song X
Album Origin of Stars
No Format 

Sylvain Rifflet - Eble (de Ventadour)
Album Troubadours
Magriff

Papanosh, André Minvielle - Cortège
Album Prévert Parade
La Cad

Cannonball Adderley - Autumn Leaves
Album Somethin’ Else
Blue Note

Hiatus Kaiyote - Molasses
Album Choose your Weapon
Sony

George Shearing - The Singing Song
Album Out of the Woods
Capitol

Carmen McRae - Paint your Pretty Picture
Album Carmen McRae At The Great American Music Hall
Blue Note

