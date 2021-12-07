Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
Hey There : Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Perrine Mansuy, Lakecia Benjamin and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y a des secrets enfouis qui ne demandent qu'à ressurgir. Autant leur dire "salut" !
La programmation musicale :
- Sammy Davis Jr.
Hey ThereJerry Ross. : compositeur, Richard Adler. : compositeur, Sammy Davis Jr. (voix)Album The Sammy Davis Junior story : Yes I Can cd1 Label Rhino (RHIR R2 75972) Année 1999
- Nina Simone
Tomorrow is my TurnCharles Aznavour. : compositeur, Marcel Stellman. : compositeur, Yves Stephane. : compositeur, Nina Simone (piano, voix), Rudy Stevenson (guitare), Horace Ott (direction, arrangements)Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
- Le Duo
Je m'voyais déjàCharles Aznavour. : compositeur, Perrine Mansuy (piano), François Cordas (saxophone)Album Plays Charles Aznavour Label Douglas (AD-14) Année 2007
- Thomas Curbillon
Et bailler, et dormirJeff Davis. : compositeur, Pierre Bertrand. : compositeur, Thomas Curbillon (voix, guitare), Eric Legnini (Fender Rhodes), Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie), Charles Aznavour. : auteurAlbum Place Ste Opportune Label Jazz & People Année 2021
- Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor
A Night in TunisiaBud Powell : Piano, Pierre Michelot : Contrebasse, Kenny Clarke : BatterieAlbum Our man in Paris Label Blue Note (BST 84 146) Année 1963
- Jean-Christophe Cholet, Diagonal
Ya man bi lahdhiHassine Haj Youssef. : compositeur, Jean-Christophe Cholet (piano, direction), Dorsaf Hamdani (voix), Iyadh Labbene (violon), Vincent Mascart (saxophones), Geoffroy De Masure (trombone, direction), Linley Marthe (basse), Karim Ziad (batterie), Sylvain Gontard (trompette, bugle)Album Back in Tunisia Label Infingo (598369) Année 2021
- Lakecia Benjamin
Walk With MeLakecia Benjamin (saxophone alto), Joe Blaxx (batterie), Lonnie Plaxico (basse), Sharp Radway (piano), Reggie Workman (basse), Regina Carter (violon)Album Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records (RAD535) Année 2020
- Stevie Wonder
Higher GroundStevie Wonder. : compositeur, Stevie Wonder (voix, claviers, basse, batterie)Album Innervisions Label Motown (ZD 72012) Année 1973
- Stéphane Belmondo
The Secret Life of PlantsStevie Wonder. : compositeur, Stéphane Belmondo (coquillage, trompette), Eric Legnini (piano), Paul Imm (contrebasse), Laurent Robin (batterie, percussions), Lionel Belmondo (flûte)Album Wonderland Label B-Flat (6109362) Année 2004
- Diana Ross & The Supremes
StormyBuddy Buie. : compositeur, James R. Cobb. : compositeur, Diana Ross (voix, choeurs), Mary Wilson (choeurs), Florence Ballard (choeurs), Cindy Bridsong (choeurs), Barbara Martin (choeurs), The Andantes (choeurs)Album Never Before Releaseed Masters Label Tamla Motown (WD 72600) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration