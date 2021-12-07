Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
59 min

Hey There : Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Perrine Mansuy, Lakecia Benjamin and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Hey There : Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Perrine Mansuy, Lakecia Benjamin and more
Diana Ross, © Getty / Brian Rasic

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y a des secrets enfouis qui ne demandent qu'à ressurgir. Autant leur dire "salut" !

La programmation musicale :
  • Hey There - Sammy Davis Jr.
    Sammy Davis Jr.

    Hey There

    Jerry Ross. : compositeur, Richard Adler. : compositeur, Sammy Davis Jr. (voix)
    Album The Sammy Davis Junior story : Yes I Can cd1 Label Rhino (RHIR R2 75972) Année 1999
  • Tomorrow is my Turn - Nina Simone
    Nina Simone

    Tomorrow is my Turn

    Charles Aznavour. : compositeur, Marcel Stellman. : compositeur, Yves Stephane. : compositeur, Nina Simone (piano, voix), Rudy Stevenson (guitare), Horace Ott (direction, arrangements)
    Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
  • Je m'voyais déjà - Le Duo
    Le Duo

    Je m'voyais déjà

    Charles Aznavour. : compositeur, Perrine Mansuy (piano), François Cordas (saxophone)
    Album Plays Charles Aznavour Label Douglas (AD-14) Année 2007
  • Et bailler, et dormir - Thomas Curbillon
    Thomas Curbillon

    Et bailler, et dormir

    Jeff Davis. : compositeur, Pierre Bertrand. : compositeur, Thomas Curbillon (voix, guitare), Eric Legnini (Fender Rhodes), Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie), Charles Aznavour. : auteur
    Album Place Ste Opportune Label Jazz & People Année 2021
  • A Night in Tunisia - Dexter Gordon
    Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor

    A Night in Tunisia

    Bud Powell : Piano, Pierre Michelot : Contrebasse, Kenny Clarke : Batterie
    Album Our man in Paris Label Blue Note (BST 84 146) Année 1963
  • Ya man bi lahdhi - Jean-Christophe Cholet
    Jean-Christophe Cholet, Diagonal

    Ya man bi lahdhi

    Hassine Haj Youssef. : compositeur, Jean-Christophe Cholet (piano, direction), Dorsaf Hamdani (voix), Iyadh Labbene (violon), Vincent Mascart (saxophones), Geoffroy De Masure (trombone, direction), Linley Marthe (basse), Karim Ziad (batterie), Sylvain Gontard (trompette, bugle)
    Album Back in Tunisia Label Infingo (598369) Année 2021
  • Walk With Me - Lakecia Benjamin
    Lakecia Benjamin

    Walk With Me

    Lakecia Benjamin (saxophone alto), Joe Blaxx (batterie), Lonnie Plaxico (basse), Sharp Radway (piano), Reggie Workman (basse), Regina Carter (violon)
    Album Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records (RAD535) Année 2020
  • Higher Ground - Stevie Wonder
    Stevie Wonder

    Higher Ground

    Stevie Wonder. : compositeur, Stevie Wonder (voix, claviers, basse, batterie)
    Album Innervisions Label Motown (ZD 72012) Année 1973
  • The Secret Life of Plants - Stéphane Belmondo
    Stéphane Belmondo

    The Secret Life of Plants

    Stevie Wonder. : compositeur, Stéphane Belmondo (coquillage, trompette), Eric Legnini (piano), Paul Imm (contrebasse), Laurent Robin (batterie, percussions), Lionel Belmondo (flûte)
    Album Wonderland Label B-Flat (6109362) Année 2004
  • Stormy - Diana Ross & The Supremes
    Diana Ross & The Supremes

    Stormy

    Buddy Buie. : compositeur, James R. Cobb. : compositeur, Diana Ross (voix, choeurs), Mary Wilson (choeurs), Florence Ballard (choeurs), Cindy Bridsong (choeurs), Barbara Martin (choeurs), The Andantes (choeurs)
    Album Never Before Releaseed Masters Label Tamla Motown (WD 72600) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 6 décembre 2021
59 min
Sans blague : Santana, Sophie Alour, Bobby Hutcherson, Pierre Fenichel, Ralph Lavital and more
émission suivante
mercredi 8 décembre 2021
59 min
Soulever les montagnes : Omer Avital, Chick Corea, Paul Lay, John McLaughlin and more