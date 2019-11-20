Hey Gene : Marlena Shaw, Nancy Wilson, Astrud Gilberto, Grover Washington and more

Marlena Shaw, Duke Pearson, Bobbi Humphrey, Clark Terry... ce soir les musiciens que nous allons entendre sont liés. Connectés grâce aux six cordes de Gene Bertoncini, émérite guitariste américain dont nous fouillons la discographie... pour le plaisir !

Programmation musicale

Nancy Wilson - Oh! Look At Me Now

Album But Beautiful

Capitol

Bobby Hutcherson - Rain Every Thursday

Album Natural Illusions

Blue Note

Monty Alexander - Rattlesnake

Album Spunky

Pacific

Bobbi Humphrey - The Sidewinder

Album Flute-in

Blue Note

Astrud Gilberto, Stanley Turrentine - Traveling Light

Album Gilberto with Turrentine

CTI

Duke Pearson - Little Waltz

Album Prairie Dog

Atlantic

Paul Desmond - Take Ten

Album Skylark

CTI

Grover Washington Jr. - Where is the Love

Album All the King’s Horses

Kudu

Marlena Shaw - Easy Evil

Album From the Depths of My Soul

Blue Note

Rufus Jones - Bird Brain (From the Motion Picture ‘Soldier in the Rain”)

Album Five on Eight

Cameo

Earl Coleman, Billy Taylor - People

Album Love Songs

Atlantic

Clark Terry Octet-Tread Ye Lightly

Album Sextet and Octet

Fresh Sound