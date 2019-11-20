Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 20 novembre 2019
59 min

Hey Gene : Marlena Shaw, Nancy Wilson, Astrud Gilberto, Grover Washington and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Hey Gene : Marlena Shaw, Nancy Wilson, Astrud Gilberto, Grover Washington and more
Marlena Shaw, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Marlena Shaw, Duke Pearson, Bobbi Humphrey, Clark Terry... ce soir les musiciens que nous allons entendre sont liés. Connectés grâce aux six cordes de Gene Bertoncini, émérite guitariste américain dont nous fouillons la discographie... pour le plaisir !

Programmation musicale

Nancy Wilson - Oh! Look At Me Now
Album But Beautiful
Capitol

But Beautiful
But Beautiful

Bobby Hutcherson - Rain Every Thursday
Album Natural Illusions
Blue Note

Natural Illusions
Natural Illusions

Monty Alexander - Rattlesnake
Album Spunky
Pacific

Spunky
Spunky

Bobbi Humphrey - The Sidewinder
Album Flute-in
Blue Note

Flute-in
Flute-in

Astrud Gilberto, Stanley Turrentine - Traveling Light
Album Gilberto with Turrentine
CTI

Gilberto with Turrentine
Gilberto with Turrentine

Duke Pearson - Little Waltz
Album Prairie Dog
Atlantic

Prairie Dog
Prairie Dog

Paul Desmond - Take Ten
Album Skylark
CTI

Skylark
Skylark

Grover Washington Jr. - Where is the Love
Album All the King’s Horses
Kudu

All the King’s Horses
All the King’s Horses

Marlena Shaw - Easy Evil
Album From the Depths of My Soul
Blue Note

From the Depths of My Soul
From the Depths of My Soul

Rufus Jones - Bird Brain (From the Motion Picture ‘Soldier in the Rain”)
Album Five on Eight
Cameo

Five on Eight
Five on Eight

Earl Coleman, Billy Taylor - People
Album Love Songs
Atlantic

Love Songs
Love Songs

Clark Terry Octet-Tread Ye Lightly
Album Sextet and Octet
Fresh Sound

Sextet and Octet
Sextet and Octet
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 19 novembre 2019
59 min
Douceurs : Marion Rampal, Dorothy Ashby, Sarah Lenka, Archie Shepp and more
émission suivante
jeudi 21 novembre 2019
59 min
Ici et Maintenant : Musica Nuda, André Ceccarelli, James Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck and more