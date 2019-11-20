Hey Gene : Marlena Shaw, Nancy Wilson, Astrud Gilberto, Grover Washington and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Marlena Shaw, Duke Pearson, Bobbi Humphrey, Clark Terry... ce soir les musiciens que nous allons entendre sont liés. Connectés grâce aux six cordes de Gene Bertoncini, émérite guitariste américain dont nous fouillons la discographie... pour le plaisir !
Programmation musicale
Nancy Wilson - Oh! Look At Me Now
Album But Beautiful
Capitol
Bobby Hutcherson - Rain Every Thursday
Album Natural Illusions
Blue Note
Monty Alexander - Rattlesnake
Album Spunky
Pacific
Bobbi Humphrey - The Sidewinder
Album Flute-in
Blue Note
Astrud Gilberto, Stanley Turrentine - Traveling Light
Album Gilberto with Turrentine
CTI
Duke Pearson - Little Waltz
Album Prairie Dog
Atlantic
Paul Desmond - Take Ten
Album Skylark
CTI
Grover Washington Jr. - Where is the Love
Album All the King’s Horses
Kudu
Marlena Shaw - Easy Evil
Album From the Depths of My Soul
Blue Note
Rufus Jones - Bird Brain (From the Motion Picture ‘Soldier in the Rain”)
Album Five on Eight
Cameo
Earl Coleman, Billy Taylor - People
Album Love Songs
Atlantic
Clark Terry Octet-Tread Ye Lightly
Album Sextet and Octet
Fresh Sound
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration