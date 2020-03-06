Banzzaï
Vendredi 6 mars 2020
59 min

Heureux ensemble : Carmen Souza, Mel Tormé, The Souljazz Orchestra, Snarky Puppy and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Carmen Souza, © Patricia Pascal

Oui, c'est possible d'être heureux ensemble. Un soupçon de brésil, un clin d'oeil à Coltrane, un concert survolté, et voilà qu'on se regarde tous en souriant.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Happy together - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Happy Together

    Garry Bonner. : compositeur, Alan Gordon. : compositeur, Mel Tormé (voix)
    Album Crooners Label Wagram (3100852) Année 2005
  • 19h04
    The melting pot (bonus track) - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Freddie Hubbard

    The Melting Pot

    Freddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Hosea Taylor (saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reggie Workman (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Blue Spirits Label Blue Note (724359431826) Année 2004
  • 19h11
    Bad kids to the back (live) - SNARKY PUPPY
    Snarky Puppy

    Bad Kids to the Back

    Album Live at the Royal Albert Hall Label Groundup
  • 19h21
    Dog eat dog - THE SOULJAZZ ORCHESTRA
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    Dog Eat Dog

    Mabinuori Kayode Idowu (spoken word), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas), Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Marielle Rivard (drum machine, agogo, percussions), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Ed Lister (trompette)
    Album Under Burning Skies Label Strut (STRUT155CD) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
