Vendredi 6 mars 2020
Heureux ensemble : Carmen Souza, Mel Tormé, The Souljazz Orchestra, Snarky Puppy and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Oui, c'est possible d'être heureux ensemble. Un soupçon de brésil, un clin d'oeil à Coltrane, un concert survolté, et voilà qu'on se regarde tous en souriant.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Mel Tormé
Happy TogetherGarry Bonner. : compositeur, Alan Gordon. : compositeur, Mel Tormé (voix)Album Crooners Label Wagram (3100852) Année 2005
- 19h04Freddie Hubbard
The Melting PotFreddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Hosea Taylor (saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reggie Workman (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Blue Spirits Label Blue Note (724359431826) Année 2004
- 19h11Snarky Puppy
Bad Kids to the BackAlbum Live at the Royal Albert Hall Label Groundup
- 19h21The Souljazz Orchestra
Dog Eat DogMabinuori Kayode Idowu (spoken word), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas), Pierre Chrétien (claviers, percussions), Marielle Rivard (drum machine, agogo, percussions), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto), Ed Lister (trompette)Album Under Burning Skies Label Strut (STRUT155CD) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration