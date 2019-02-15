Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Vendredi 15 février 2019
Heartbreaker : Magic Malik, Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, Herbie Mann and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Heartbreaker : Magic Malik, Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, Herbie Mann and more
Magic Malik, © Getty / Giorgio Perottino

Ce soir nos coeurs sont brisés. Comment les réparer ? En y glissant de la fanfare, des voyages lointains, de la marche au long court, et pourquoi pas de l'amour...

Heartbreaker
Ray Charles - Heartbreaker
Album Yes Indeed !
Atlantic

Yes Indeed !
Sam “The Man” Taylor - Rockland Country Round Trip
Album Jazz For Commuters and Salute to the Saxes
Metrojazz

Jazz For Commuters and Salute to the Saxes
Blay Ambolley - Ma Play
 Album Ketan
Agogo

Ketan
Arnett Cobb - Walkin’
Album Movin' Right Along
Prestige

Movin' Right Along
Herbie Mann - The Joker
Album Herbie Mann Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Atlantic

Herbie Mann Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Magic Malik - Mult-XP-3
Album Magic Malik Fanfare XP
Onze Heures Onze

Magic Malik Fanfare XP
Lionel Loueke - Bouriyan
Album The Journey
Apparte

The Journey
Thad Jones - Thedia
Album The Magnificent Thad Jones
Blue Note

The Magnificent Thad Jones
Jamie Cullum - Ex Factor / Nice For What
Album The Song Society Playlist
Universal

The Song Society Playlist
Les McCann - Doin That Thing
Album Much Les
Atlantic

Much Les
Much Les
L'équipe de l'émission :
