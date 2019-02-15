Heartbreaker : Magic Malik, Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, Herbie Mann and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir nos coeurs sont brisés. Comment les réparer ? En y glissant de la fanfare, des voyages lointains, de la marche au long court, et pourquoi pas de l'amour...
Ray Charles - Heartbreaker
Album Yes Indeed !
Atlantic
Sam “The Man” Taylor - Rockland Country Round Trip
Album Jazz For Commuters and Salute to the Saxes
Metrojazz
Blay Ambolley - Ma Play
Album Ketan
Agogo
Arnett Cobb - Walkin’
Album Movin' Right Along
Prestige
Herbie Mann - The Joker
Album Herbie Mann Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd
Atlantic
Magic Malik - Mult-XP-3
Album Magic Malik Fanfare XP
Onze Heures Onze
Lionel Loueke - Bouriyan
Album The Journey
Apparte
Thad Jones - Thedia
Album The Magnificent Thad Jones
Blue Note
Jamie Cullum - Ex Factor / Nice For What
Album The Song Society Playlist
Universal
Les McCann - Doin That Thing
Album Much Les
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration