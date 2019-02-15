Heartbreaker : Magic Malik, Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, Herbie Mann and more

Ce soir nos coeurs sont brisés. Comment les réparer ? En y glissant de la fanfare, des voyages lointains, de la marche au long court, et pourquoi pas de l'amour...

Ray Charles - Heartbreaker

Album Yes Indeed !

Atlantic

Sam “The Man” Taylor - Rockland Country Round Trip

Album Jazz For Commuters and Salute to the Saxes

Metrojazz

Blay Ambolley - Ma Play

Album Ketan

Agogo

Arnett Cobb - Walkin’

Album Movin' Right Along

Prestige

Herbie Mann - The Joker

Album Herbie Mann Plays The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd

Atlantic

Magic Malik - Mult-XP-3

Album Magic Malik Fanfare XP

Onze Heures Onze

Lionel Loueke - Bouriyan

Album The Journey

Apparte

Thad Jones - Thedia

Album The Magnificent Thad Jones

Blue Note

Jamie Cullum - Ex Factor / Nice For What

Album The Song Society Playlist

Universal

Les McCann - Doin That Thing

Album Much Les

Atlantic