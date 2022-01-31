Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 31 janvier 2022
59 min

Having a Good Time : Kasia Pietrzko, Herbie Hancock, The Polyversal Souls, Geir Sundstøl and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Having a Good Time : Kasia Pietrzko, Herbie Hancock, The Polyversal Souls, Geir Sundstøl and more
Kasia Pietrzko, © Courtesy of http://kasiapietrzko.com

Ce soir, malgré les menaces, malgré les regrets, on essaiera, tout de même, de passer du bon temps !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Rockin' pneumonia and the boogie woogie flu - HUEY "PIANO" SMITH
    Huey 'Piano' Smith & The Clowns

    Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu

    Huey 'Piano' Smith. : compositeur
    Album Jumpin' jive 50s Label Front Page Records / Priority Records (CDL-9438) Année 1986
  • 19h04
    Baby you make me feel so good - JOHNNY LYTLE
    Johnny Lytle

    Baby, You Make Me Feel so Good

    Johnny Lytle. : compositeur, Johnny Lytle (vibraphone), Billy Nunn (orgue), Paul West (contrebasse), Josell Carter (batterie)
    Album Blue Note trip 7 : Birds/ Beats (Extrait) Label Blue Note
  • 19h07
    Theme from "blow up" - BOBBY HUTCHERSON
    Bobby Hutcherson

    Theme From 'Blow Up'

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Albert Stinton (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Oblique Label Blue Note (7844442) Année 1990
  • 19h17
    Brign down the birds - Herbie Hancock
    Herbie Hancock

    Bring Down the Birds

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (claviers), Freddie Hubbard (tompette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Jim Hall (guitare), Paul Griffin (orgue), Ron Carter (basse), Jack De Johnette (batterie), Joe Newman
    Album Bof / Blow-Up Label Cbs (CDCBS 70285) Année 1966
  • 19h18
    We almost lost detroit - GIL SCOTT-HERON, BRIAN JACKSON
    Gil Scott-Heron

    We Almost Lost Detroit

    Gil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Gil Scott-Heron (voix), Brian Jackson (claviers), Danny Bowens (basse), Reggie Brisbane Jr. (batterie), Fred Payne (guitare), Bilal Sunni-Ali (saxophone ténor), Delbert Taylor (trompette)
    Album Bridges Label Arista (bvca-1034)
  • 19h25
    Nuclear war - SUN RA
    Sun Ra And His Outer Arkestra

    Nuclear War

    Sun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (calviers, voix), Samarai Celestial (batterie)
    Album Freedom Rhythm and Sound/Revolutionary Jazz & the Civil Rights Movement 1963 - 1982 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD219)
  • 19h32
    Blind Willy - SONNY SHARROCK
    Sonny Sharrock

    Blind Willy

    Sonny Sharrock. : compositeur, Sonny Sharrock (guitare)
    Album Black Woman Label Water (WATER152) Année 2005
  • 19h37
    It's nobody's fault but mine - BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON
    Blind Willie Johnson

    It's Nobody's Fault but Mine

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Blind Willie Johnson (voix, guitare)
    Album BD Music Presents 'Black No Sugar' Label Bdmusic (87299) Année 2016
  • 19h40
    Morning sun - KEVIN EUBANKS, STANLEY JORDAN
    Kevin Eubanks & Stanley Jordan

    Morning Sun

    Kevin Eubanks. : compositeur, Stanley Jordan. : compositeur, Kevin Eubanks (guitare acoustique), Stanley Jordan (guitare électrique)
    Album Duets Label Mack Avenue (MAC1092) Année 2015
  • 19h45
    Vaeg - GEIR SUNDSTOL
    Geir Sundstøl

    Vaeg

    Arve Henriksen. : compositeur, Geir Sundstøl (pedal steel), Arve Henriksen (trompette), Jo Berger Myhre (basses), David Wallumrød (minimoog, prophet 5...), Mats Eilertsen (contrebasse, orgue), Erland Dahlen (batterie, steel drum; drum machine, log drum, toms, dulcimer, cloches, waterphone, insectes électrique, triangle)
    Album St Hanshaugen Steel Label Hubro (HUBROCD2642) Année 2021
  • 19h50
    Sahara akwantuo - THE POLYVERSAL SOULS , LEE DODOU
    Lee Dodou & The Polyversal Souls

    Sahara akwantuo

    Bastian Duncker. : compositeur, Lee Dodou. : compositeur, Max Weissenfeldt. : compositeur, Nick Morrison. : compositeur
    Album Basa basa / Sahara akwantuo Label Philophon (PH45014) Année 2018
  • 19h55
    Brown - KASIA PIETRZKO TRIO
    Kasia Pietrzkocompositeur, Kasia Pietrzko

    Brown

    Kasia Pietrzko (piano), Corcoran Holt (contrebasse), Piotr Budniak (batterie)
    Album Forthright Stories Label Autoproduction Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 28 janvier 2022
59 min
En hauteur : Moondog, Marquis Hill, Sylvain Rifflet, Clifford Brown and more
émission suivante
mardi 1 février 2022
59 min
Clap Your Hands : Odetta, Ramsey Lewis, Magic Malik Orchestra, Anouar Brahem and more