Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 31 janvier 2022
Having a Good Time : Kasia Pietrzko, Herbie Hancock, The Polyversal Souls, Geir Sundstøl and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, malgré les menaces, malgré les regrets, on essaiera, tout de même, de passer du bon temps !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Huey 'Piano' Smith & The Clowns
Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie FluHuey 'Piano' Smith. : compositeurAlbum Jumpin' jive 50s Label Front Page Records / Priority Records (CDL-9438) Année 1986
- 19h04Johnny Lytle
Baby, You Make Me Feel so GoodJohnny Lytle. : compositeur, Johnny Lytle (vibraphone), Billy Nunn (orgue), Paul West (contrebasse), Josell Carter (batterie)Album Blue Note trip 7 : Birds/ Beats (Extrait) Label Blue Note
- 19h07Bobby Hutcherson
Theme From 'Blow Up'Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano), Albert Stinton (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Oblique Label Blue Note (7844442) Année 1990
- 19h17Herbie Hancock
Bring Down the BirdsHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (claviers), Freddie Hubbard (tompette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Jim Hall (guitare), Paul Griffin (orgue), Ron Carter (basse), Jack De Johnette (batterie), Joe NewmanAlbum Bof / Blow-Up Label Cbs (CDCBS 70285) Année 1966
- 19h18Gil Scott-Heron
We Almost Lost DetroitGil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Gil Scott-Heron (voix), Brian Jackson (claviers), Danny Bowens (basse), Reggie Brisbane Jr. (batterie), Fred Payne (guitare), Bilal Sunni-Ali (saxophone ténor), Delbert Taylor (trompette)Album Bridges Label Arista (bvca-1034)
- 19h25Sun Ra And His Outer Arkestra
Nuclear WarSun Ra. : compositeur, Sun Ra (calviers, voix), Samarai Celestial (batterie)Album Freedom Rhythm and Sound/Revolutionary Jazz & the Civil Rights Movement 1963 - 1982 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD219)
- 19h32Sonny Sharrock
Blind WillySonny Sharrock. : compositeur, Sonny Sharrock (guitare)Album Black Woman Label Water (WATER152) Année 2005
- 19h37Blind Willie Johnson
It's Nobody's Fault but MineTraditionnel. : compositeur, Blind Willie Johnson (voix, guitare)Album BD Music Presents 'Black No Sugar' Label Bdmusic (87299) Année 2016
- 19h40Kevin Eubanks & Stanley Jordan
Morning SunKevin Eubanks. : compositeur, Stanley Jordan. : compositeur, Kevin Eubanks (guitare acoustique), Stanley Jordan (guitare électrique)Album Duets Label Mack Avenue (MAC1092) Année 2015
- 19h45Geir Sundstøl
VaegArve Henriksen. : compositeur, Geir Sundstøl (pedal steel), Arve Henriksen (trompette), Jo Berger Myhre (basses), David Wallumrød (minimoog, prophet 5...), Mats Eilertsen (contrebasse, orgue), Erland Dahlen (batterie, steel drum; drum machine, log drum, toms, dulcimer, cloches, waterphone, insectes électrique, triangle)Album St Hanshaugen Steel Label Hubro (HUBROCD2642) Année 2021
- 19h50Lee Dodou & The Polyversal Souls
Sahara akwantuoBastian Duncker. : compositeur, Lee Dodou. : compositeur, Max Weissenfeldt. : compositeur, Nick Morrison. : compositeurAlbum Basa basa / Sahara akwantuo Label Philophon (PH45014) Année 2018
- 19h55Kasia Pietrzkocompositeur, Kasia Pietrzko
BrownKasia Pietrzko (piano), Corcoran Holt (contrebasse), Piotr Budniak (batterie)Album Forthright Stories Label Autoproduction Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
