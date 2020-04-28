Grincheux : Ella Fitzgerald, Ozma, Bobby McFerrin, Henri Texier, Fats Waller and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
[première diffusion le 13 février 2018]
Fats Waller, ce soir, est contrarié. Il voudrait que sa dulcinée ne soit pas aussi grincheuse. "Si tu es grognon, et que le vent tourne, ton visage restera à jamais figé, et personne ne t’aimera jamais" lui explique-t'il en quelques notes de swing. Alors, on arrête les grognements, on arrête la colère, mieux, on transforme la colère en beauté. Bobby McFerrin est là pour nous aider. Souriez, va... c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - Cross Patch
Album Fats Waller and his rhythm volume 1
EPM
Bobby McFerrin - Angry
Album Medicine Music
EMI 7920482
Gary Bartz - You
Album Love Song
Fresh Sound FSRCD904
Ella Fitzgerald - The Lady is a Tramp
Album Sings The Rodgers And Hart Song Book
Verve 821579-2
Ozma - Electric Lament
Album Welcome Home
Cristal Records CR 253
Trio Zephyr, Piers Faccini - I saw the time
Album Travelling
La Buissonne
Henri Texier Azur Quintet - Togo
Album Mosaic Man
Label Bleu LBLC 6608
Don Cherry, Ed Blackwell - Makondi
Album El Corazon
ECM 8291992
Art Ensemble of Chicago - Charlie M
Album Full Force
ECM 829197-2
The Janet Lawson Quintet - So High
Album The Janet Lawson Quintet
Inner City Records
