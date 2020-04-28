Grincheux : Ella Fitzgerald, Ozma, Bobby McFerrin, Henri Texier, Fats Waller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

[première diffusion le 13 février 2018]

Fats Waller, ce soir, est contrarié. Il voudrait que sa dulcinée ne soit pas aussi grincheuse. "Si tu es grognon, et que le vent tourne, ton visage restera à jamais figé, et personne ne t’aimera jamais" lui explique-t'il en quelques notes de swing. Alors, on arrête les grognements, on arrête la colère, mieux, on transforme la colère en beauté. Bobby McFerrin est là pour nous aider. Souriez, va... c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - Cross Patch

Album Fats Waller and his rhythm volume 1

EPM

Bobby McFerrin - Angry

Album Medicine Music

EMI 7920482

Gary Bartz - You

Album Love Song

Fresh Sound FSRCD904

Ella Fitzgerald - The Lady is a Tramp

Album Sings The Rodgers And Hart Song Book

Verve 821579-2

Ozma - Electric Lament

Album Welcome Home

Cristal Records CR 253

Trio Zephyr, Piers Faccini - I saw the time

Album Travelling

La Buissonne

Henri Texier Azur Quintet - Togo

Album Mosaic Man

Label Bleu LBLC 6608

Don Cherry, Ed Blackwell - Makondi

Album El Corazon

ECM 8291992

Art Ensemble of Chicago - Charlie M

Album Full Force

ECM 829197-2

The Janet Lawson Quintet - So High

Album The Janet Lawson Quintet

Inner City Records