Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 3 décembre 2019
Grandir, partir : Yusef Lateef, Grace Chang, Akagera, Sammy Davis Jr., Dexter Gordon and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, il s'agira de grandir, et de partir. Après les premiers balbutiements, les interrogations, les rêves, on prendra notre destin en matin et on voguera très loin, jusqu'à l'Empire du Milieu.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Sammy Davis Jr.
Bee-BomLes Vandyke. : compositeur, Sammy Davis Jr. (voix)Album The Shelter of Your Arms Label Rhino Année 2009
- 19h04Kay Starr
Well I Ask YaKay Starr (voix), Perry Botkin Jr. (direction)Album The Ultimate Collection Label Emi Année 2007
- 19h06Dexter Gordon
You Stepped Out of a DreamIgnacio Herb Brown. : compositeur, Gustav Gerson Kahn. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album A Swingin’ Affair Label Blue Note (7841332) Année 1987
- 19h14Stan Levey
Diggin’ For DizGeorge Handy. : compositeur, Stan Levey (batterie), Conte Candoli (trompette), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Lou Levy (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse)Album Stanley the Steamer Label Affinity (CD AFF 768) Année 1990
- 19h22United Vibrations
GrowLeafcutter John (électroniques, sounds)Album Evolution Grooves From Here & Elsewhere - Artistes 2016-2017 Label Metiola Année 2016
- 19h29Eddie Thompson
Limehouse BluesEddie Thompson (piano), Arthur Watts (contrebasse), Jackie Dougan (batterie)Album Midnight in London Label Vox Année 1958
- 19h33Leon Thomas
China DollAlfred James Ellis. : compositeur, Jesse Kilpatrick. : compositeur, Leon Thomas. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Baba Feme (percussions), Neal Creque (piano), Pee Wee Ellis (piano), Donald Pate (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
- 19h39Grace Chang
Wo Ai Qia Qia (I Love Cha Cha)Grace Chang (voix)Album Hong Kong's Grace Chang Label Capitol Année 1961
- 19h41Yusef Lateef
Chang, Chang, ChangYusef Lateef. : compositeur, Yusef Lateef (saxophone ténor), Hugh Lawson (piano), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Ernie Farrow (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD 288) Année 2014
- 19h46Akagera
MsafaraDavid Georgelet. : compositeur, Benoît Lavollée. : compositeur, Stéphane Montigny. : compositeur, Stéphane Montigny (trombone basse), Benoît Lavollée (marimba), David Georgelet (batterie)Album Serpente Label Prado (PR002) Année 2019
- 19h51Andrew Hill
SubterfugeAndrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)Album Black Fire Label Blue Note (BST-84151) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 2 décembre 2019