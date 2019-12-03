Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 3 décembre 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Grandir, partir : Yusef Lateef, Grace Chang, Akagera, Sammy Davis Jr., Dexter Gordon and more
Yusef Lateef, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

Ce soir, il s'agira de grandir, et de partir. Après les premiers balbutiements, les interrogations, les rêves, on prendra notre destin en matin et on voguera très loin, jusqu'à l'Empire du Milieu.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Bee-Bom - SAMMY DAVIS JR.
    Sammy Davis Jr.

    Bee-Bom

    Les Vandyke. : compositeur, Sammy Davis Jr. (voix)
    Album The Shelter of Your Arms Label Rhino Année 2009
  • 19h04
    Well I ask ya - KAY STARR
    Kay Starr

    Well I Ask Ya

    Kay Starr (voix), Perry Botkin Jr. (direction)
    Album The Ultimate Collection Label Emi Année 2007
  • 19h06
    You stepped out of a dream - DEXTER GORDON
    Dexter Gordon

    You Stepped Out of a Dream

    Ignacio Herb Brown. : compositeur, Gustav Gerson Kahn. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album A Swingin’ Affair Label Blue Note (7841332) Année 1987
  • 19h14
    Diggin' for diz - STAN LEVEY
    Stan Levey

    Diggin’ For Diz

    George Handy. : compositeur, Stan Levey (batterie), Conte Candoli (trompette), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Lou Levy (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse)
    Album Stanley the Steamer Label Affinity (CD AFF 768) Année 1990
  • 19h22
    Grow - UNITED VIBRATIONS
    United Vibrations

    Grow

    Leafcutter John (électroniques, sounds)
    Album Evolution Grooves From Here & Elsewhere - Artistes 2016-2017 Label Metiola Année 2016
  • 19h29
    Limehouse blues - EDDIE THOMPSON
    Eddie Thompson

    Limehouse Blues

    Eddie Thompson (piano), Arthur Watts (contrebasse), Jackie Dougan (batterie)
    Album Midnight in London Label Vox Année 1958
  • 19h33
    China doll - LEON THOMAS
    Leon Thomas

    China Doll

    Alfred James Ellis. : compositeur, Jesse Kilpatrick. : compositeur, Leon Thomas. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Baba Feme (percussions), Neal Creque (piano), Pee Wee Ellis (piano), Donald Pate (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
  • 19h39
    Wo ai qia qia (dian ying 'man bo nu lang' cha qu) - GRACE CHANG
    Grace Chang

    Wo Ai Qia Qia (I Love Cha Cha)

    Grace Chang (voix)
    Album Hong Kong's Grace Chang Label Capitol Année 1961
  • 19h41
    Chang, chang, chang - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Chang, Chang, Chang

    Yusef Lateef. : compositeur, Yusef Lateef (saxophone ténor), Hugh Lawson (piano), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Ernie Farrow (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD 288) Année 2014
  • 19h46
    Msafara - STEPHANE MONTIGNY
    Akagera

    Msafara

    David Georgelet. : compositeur, Benoît Lavollée. : compositeur, Stéphane Montigny. : compositeur, Stéphane Montigny (trombone basse), Benoît Lavollée (marimba), David Georgelet (batterie)
    Album Serpente Label Prado (PR002) Année 2019
  • 19h51
    Subterfuge - ANDREW HILL
    Andrew Hill

    Subterfuge

    Andrew Hill. : compositeur, Andrew Hill (piano), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)
    Album Black Fire Label Blue Note (BST-84151) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
