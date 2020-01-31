Programmation musicale
Vendredi 31 janvier 2020
Good News : Leyla McCalla, Adrien Chicot, Chick Corea, Ray Charles and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y aura du banjo, du calypso, la mer indigo, et des boissons à gogo. Ain't that good news ? Oh yes, Sam Cooke. C'est une sacrée bonne nouvelle...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sam Cooke
Ain’t That Good NewsSam Cooke. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix)Album Ain't That Good News Label Rca (RCA-6274) Année 1975
- 19h04Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
SeñoritaChick Corea. : compositeur, Chick Corea (piano), Béla Fleck (banjo)Album The Enchantment Label Concord (0888072302532) Année 2007
- 19h10Leyla McCalla
Mesi bondyeTraditionel. : compositeur, Leyla McCalla. : compositeur, Leyla McCalla (banjo ténor, voix), Tom Pryor (pedal stell)Album Vari-Colored Songs : A Tribute to Langston Hughes Label Dixiefrog Année 2013
- 19h13Charlie Hunter
CreoleCharlie Hunter. : compositeur, D. Smith. : compositeur, Charlie Hunter (guitare 8 cordes), John Ellis (saxophone ténor), Chris Lovejoy (percussions), Stephen Chopek (batterie), Mos Def (voix)Album Songs From The Analog Playground Label Blue Note (5335502) Année 2001
- 19h19Ryan Porter
CarriacouRyan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone ténor), Brandon Coleman (claviers), Cameron Graves (piano), Miles Mosley (contrebasse), Thundercat (basse électrique), Tony Austin (batterie)Album Force For Good Label World Galaxy Année 2019
- 19h30Curtis Fuller
OscalypsoOscar Pettiford. : compositeur, Curtis Fuller (trombone), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album The Opener Label Blue Note (1 567) Année 1957
- 19h36Adrien Chicot
CaïpiroskaAdrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)Album City Walk Label Gaya (GAYA045) Année 2018
- 19h42Ray Charles
One Mint JulepRudolph Toombs. : compositeur, Quincy Jones. : compositeurAlbum Genius : The ultimate collection Label Concord Année 2009
- 19h45Lloyd McNeill & Marshall Hawkins
The Banjo LessonLloyd McNeill. : compositeur, Marshall Hawkins. : compositeur, Lloyd McNeill (flûte), Marshall Hawkins (basse)Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD 288) Année 2014
- 19h56The Elmer Snowden Quartet
It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got That Swing)Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Elmer Snowden (banjo), Cliff Jackson (piano), Tommy Bryant (basse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie)Album Harlem Banjo Label Riverside
