Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 31 janvier 2020
59 min

Good News : Leyla McCalla, Adrien Chicot, Chick Corea, Ray Charles and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Leyla McCalla, © Getty / Jordi Vidal

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, il y aura du banjo, du calypso, la mer indigo, et des boissons à gogo. Ain't that good news ? Oh yes, Sam Cooke. C'est une sacrée bonne nouvelle...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Ain't that good news - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Ain’t That Good News

    Sam Cooke. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix)
    Album Ain't That Good News Label Rca (RCA-6274) Année 1975
  • 19h04
    Senorita - CHICK COREA
    Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

    Señorita

    Chick Corea. : compositeur, Chick Corea (piano), Béla Fleck (banjo)
    Album The Enchantment Label Concord (0888072302532) Année 2007
  • 19h10
    Mesi bondye - Trad Arr LEYLA MC CALLA
    Leyla McCalla

    Mesi bondye

    Traditionel. : compositeur, Leyla McCalla. : compositeur, Leyla McCalla (banjo ténor, voix), Tom Pryor (pedal stell)
    Album Vari-Colored Songs : A Tribute to Langston Hughes Label Dixiefrog Année 2013
  • 19h13
    Creole - CHARLIE HUNTER, D SMITH
    Charlie Hunter

    Creole

    Charlie Hunter. : compositeur, D. Smith. : compositeur, Charlie Hunter (guitare 8 cordes), John Ellis (saxophone ténor), Chris Lovejoy (percussions), Stephen Chopek (batterie), Mos Def (voix)
    Album Songs From The Analog Playground Label Blue Note (5335502) Année 2001
  • 19h19
    Carriacou - RYAN PORTER
    Ryan Porter

    Carriacou

    Ryan Porter (trombone), Kamasi Washington (saxophone ténor), Brandon Coleman (claviers), Cameron Graves (piano), Miles Mosley (contrebasse), Thundercat (basse électrique), Tony Austin (batterie)
    Album Force For Good Label World Galaxy Année 2019
  • 19h30
    Oscalypso - OSCAR PETTIFORD
    Curtis Fuller

    Oscalypso

    Oscar Pettiford. : compositeur, Curtis Fuller (trombone), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Bobby Timmons (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album The Opener Label Blue Note (1 567) Année 1957
  • 19h36
    Caïpiroska - ADRIEN CHICOT
    Adrien Chicot

    Caïpiroska

    Adrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Jean-Pierre Arnaud (batterie)
    Album City Walk Label Gaya (GAYA045) Année 2018
  • 19h42
    One mint julep - RUDOLPH TOOMBS
    Ray Charles

    One Mint Julep

    Rudolph Toombs. : compositeur, Quincy Jones. : compositeur
    Album Genius : The ultimate collection Label Concord Année 2009
  • 19h45
    The banjo lesson - LLOYD MAC NEILL ,MARSHALL HAWKINS
    Lloyd McNeill & Marshall Hawkins

    The Banjo Lesson

    Lloyd McNeill. : compositeur, Marshall Hawkins. : compositeur, Lloyd McNeill (flûte), Marshall Hawkins (basse)
    Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82 Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD 288) Année 2014
  • 19h56
    It Don't Mean a thing ( If it Ain't Got That Swing) - Elmer Snowden(banjo)Tommy Bryant(bass)Jimmy Crawford(batterie)Cliff Jackson(piano)
    The Elmer Snowden Quartet

    It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got That Swing)

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Elmer Snowden (banjo), Cliff Jackson (piano), Tommy Bryant (basse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie)
    Album Harlem Banjo Label Riverside
