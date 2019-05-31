Banzzaï
Vendredi 31 mai 2019
59 min

Go Django : Django Reinhardt, Peggy Lee, Christian Escoudé, Raphael Fays, Barney Wilen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Go Django : Django Reinhardt, Peggy Lee, Christian Escoudé, Raphael Fays, Barney Wilen and more
Django Reinhardt, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Hier, au festival Jazz sous les Pommiers à Coutances, Théo Ceccaldi célébrait Django Reinhardt. Le concert sera diffusé demain dans le Jazz Club d'Yvan Amar... pour fêter ça, une spéciale Django dans Banzzaï !

Go Django
Go Django

Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - After you’re Gone
Old Bean

Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - Nagasaki
Old Bean

Emilien Véret - Les yeux noirs
Le Bruit Court

Christian Escoudé, Stephy Haik - Tuxedo Night
Cristal

Barney Wilen - Minor Swing
Gitanes

Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere
Swing

Susie Arioli, Jordan Officer - Out of Nowhere
World Village

Grant Green - Django
Blue Note

Django Reinhardt - Topsy
Saga

Raphael Fays, Steeve Laffont, Yorgui Loeffler - Djangology
Le Chant du Monde

Jef Gilson, Malagasy - Requiem Pour Django
Jazzman

Peggy Lee - It’s the Bluest Kind of Blues
Capitol

Django Reinhardt - Anouman
Saga

