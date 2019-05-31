Go Django : Django Reinhardt, Peggy Lee, Christian Escoudé, Raphael Fays, Barney Wilen and more

Hier, au festival Jazz sous les Pommiers à Coutances, Théo Ceccaldi célébrait Django Reinhardt. Le concert sera diffusé demain dans le Jazz Club d'Yvan Amar... pour fêter ça, une spéciale Django dans Banzzaï !

Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - After you’re Gone

Album In Paris 1935-1936

Old Bean

Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - Nagasaki

Album In Paris 1935-1936

Old Bean

Emilien Véret - Les yeux noirs

Album Clarinettes urbaines

Le Bruit Court

Christian Escoudé, Stephy Haik - Tuxedo Night

Album Django, les inédits

Cristal

Barney Wilen - Minor Swing

Album Jazz sur Seine

Gitanes

Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere

Compilation Djangologie /USA

Swing

Susie Arioli, Jordan Officer - Out of Nowhere

Album Night Lights

World Village

Grant Green - Django

Album Idle Moments

Blue Note

Django Reinhardt - Topsy

Album Retrospective 1934-53

Saga

Raphael Fays, Steeve Laffont, Yorgui Loeffler - Djangology

Album Django et rien d’autre ! (Live at les Nuits Manouches)

Le Chant du Monde

Jef Gilson, Malagasy - Requiem Pour Django

Album Gilson et Malagasy

Jazzman

Peggy Lee - It’s the Bluest Kind of Blues

Album Rare Gems And Hidden Treasures

Capitol

Django Reinhardt - Anouman

Album Retrospective 1934-1953

Saga