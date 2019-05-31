Go Django : Django Reinhardt, Peggy Lee, Christian Escoudé, Raphael Fays, Barney Wilen and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Hier, au festival Jazz sous les Pommiers à Coutances, Théo Ceccaldi célébrait Django Reinhardt. Le concert sera diffusé demain dans le Jazz Club d'Yvan Amar... pour fêter ça, une spéciale Django dans Banzzaï !
Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - After you’re Gone
Album In Paris 1935-1936
Old Bean
Django Reinhardt, 5tet du Hot Club de France - Nagasaki
Emilien Véret - Les yeux noirs
Album Clarinettes urbaines
Le Bruit Court
Christian Escoudé, Stephy Haik - Tuxedo Night
Album Django, les inédits
Cristal
Barney Wilen - Minor Swing
Album Jazz sur Seine
Gitanes
Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere
Compilation Djangologie /USA
Swing
Susie Arioli, Jordan Officer - Out of Nowhere
Album Night Lights
World Village
Grant Green - Django
Album Idle Moments
Blue Note
Django Reinhardt - Topsy
Album Retrospective 1934-53
Saga
Raphael Fays, Steeve Laffont, Yorgui Loeffler - Djangology
Album Django et rien d’autre ! (Live at les Nuits Manouches)
Le Chant du Monde
Jef Gilson, Malagasy - Requiem Pour Django
Album Gilson et Malagasy
Jazzman
Peggy Lee - It’s the Bluest Kind of Blues
Album Rare Gems And Hidden Treasures
Capitol
Django Reinhardt - Anouman
Album Retrospective 1934-1953
Saga
