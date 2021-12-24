Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Vendredi 24 décembre 2021
59 min

Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas : Carla Bley, Louis Armstrong, Ibrahim Maalouf, Vulfpeck and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Carla Bley, Festival de Nice, 2009., © Getty / David Redfern/ Redferns

Et joyeux Noël !

La programmation musicale :
  • Gee whiz, it's christmas - Carla Thomas
    Carla Thomas

    Gee whiz, it's christmas

    Album The complete Stax/Volt singles 1959-1968 / Vol. 3 Label Atlantic (7567-82221-2) Année 1991
  • Merry christmas to you - Kelly Finnigan
    Kelly Finnigan

    Merry christmas to you

    Album A joyful sound Label Colemine Records / Secretly Canadian Distribution (CLMN12037) Année 2020
  • Santa's workshop - John Zorn
    John Zorn

    Santa's workshop

    Marc Ribot (guitare), Kenny Wollesen (vibraphone), Joey Baron (batterie), Jamie Saft (claviers), Trevor Dunn (basse), Cyro Baptista (percussions), Mike Patton (chant)
    Album Dreamers Christmas Label Tzadik (TZ 7393) Année 2011
  • Christmas in New Orleans - Louis Armstrong
    Louis Armstrong

    Christmas in New Orleans

    Sherman Dick/ Van Winkie Joseph. : compositeur, Benny Carter's Orchestra
    Album BD Music Presents Christmas Songs Label Bdmusic (78562) Année 2015
  • Christmas time is here - Khruangbin
    Khruangbin

    Christmas time is here

    Album Christmas Time Is Here B / W Christmas Time is here Label Dead Ocean - Night Time Stories Année 2018
  • Last christmas - Das Kapital
    Das Kapital

    Last christmas

    Album Loves Christmas Label Das Kapital Records (CD9805) Année 2012
  • Christmas in L.A. (feat. David T Walker & Theo Katzman) - Vulfpeck
    Vulfpeck

    Christmas in L.A. (feat. David T Walker & Theo Katzman)

    Woody Goss (clavier), Jack Stratton (clavier), David T Walker (guitare), Theo Katzman (chant, batterie), Joe Dart (basse)
    Album Thrill of the arts Label Vulf Records Année 2015
  • What child is this ? - Oscar Peterson
    Oscar Peterson

    What child is this ?

    Album An Oscar Peterson christmas Label Telarc (CD-83372) Année 1995
  • Snow falls - Eric Legnini And The Afro Jazz Beat Orchestra
    Eric Legnini And The Afro Jazz Beat Orchestra

    Snow falls

    Eric Legnini (claviers, percussions), Franck Agulhon (percussions, Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Boris Pokora (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, flute), Julien Alour (tompette), Jerry Edwards (trombone)
    Album Sing twice Label Discograph (6150022) Année 2013
  • Shubho lhaw qolo - Ibrahim Maalouf
    Ibrahim Maalouf

    Shubho lhaw qolo

    Syriac Traditional. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), François Delporte (guitare), Frank Woeste (piano), Charlotte Bozzi (chant), Anne Laure Hulin (chant), Elisabeth Gilbert (chant), Marie Cecile Hebert (chant), Valentine Jacquet (chant), Rebecca Moeller (chant), Clemence Vidal (chant), Thais Rai-Westphal (chant)
    Album First Noël Label Mi'ster (739791) Année 2021
  • The little drummer boy - Kenny Burrell
    Kenny Burrell

    The little drummer boy

    Album Have yourself a soulful little christmas Année 2003
  • The christmas song - Carla Bley
    Carla Bley

    The christmas song

    Mel Tormé/ Robert Wells. : compositeur, Carla Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (contrebasse), Tobias Weiding Quintet, Tobias Weiding (trompette), Axel Schlosser (trompette), Christine Champman (cor), Adrian Mears (trombone), Ed Partyka (trombone)
    Album Carla's Christmas Carols Label Watt Works (WATT/35) Année 2009
  • It came upon the midnight clear - The Amazing Keystone Big Band
    The Amazing Keystone Big Band

    It came upon the midnight clear

    Richard Storrs-Willis. : compositeur, Celia Kameni (chant), Vincent Labarre (trompette, bugle), Thierry Seneau (trompette, bugle), Félicien Bouchot (trompette, bugle), David Enhco (trompette, bugle), Bastien Ballaz (trombone), Loïc Bachevillier (trombone), Aloïs Benoît (trombone), Sylvain Thomas (trombone basse), Ghyslain Regard (flûte, piccolo, saxophone baryton), Kenny Jeanney (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano), Pierre Desassis (saxophone alto, clarinette), Fred Couderc (saxophone ténor, clarinette basse), Eric Prost (saxophone ténor), Jon Boutellier (saxophone ténor), Thibaut Francois (guitare), Fred Nardin (piano), Patrick Maradan (contrebasse, batterie), Edmund Sears : auteur
    Album Christmas Celebration Label Nome (783616) Année 2021
  • Santa baby - Eartha Kitt
    Eartha Kitt

    Santa baby

    Joan Ellen Javits/ Springer Philip/ Springer Tony. : compositeur
    Album BD Music presents Eartha Kitt Label Bdmusic (112909) Année 2016
