Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 24 décembre 2021
Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas : Carla Bley, Louis Armstrong, Ibrahim Maalouf, Vulfpeck and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Et joyeux Noël !
La programmation musicale :
- Carla Thomas
Gee whiz, it's christmasAlbum The complete Stax/Volt singles 1959-1968 / Vol. 3 Label Atlantic (7567-82221-2) Année 1991
- Kelly Finnigan
Merry christmas to youAlbum A joyful sound Label Colemine Records / Secretly Canadian Distribution (CLMN12037) Année 2020
- John Zorn
Santa's workshopMarc Ribot (guitare), Kenny Wollesen (vibraphone), Joey Baron (batterie), Jamie Saft (claviers), Trevor Dunn (basse), Cyro Baptista (percussions), Mike Patton (chant)Album Dreamers Christmas Label Tzadik (TZ 7393) Année 2011
- Louis Armstrong
Christmas in New OrleansSherman Dick/ Van Winkie Joseph. : compositeur, Benny Carter's OrchestraAlbum BD Music Presents Christmas Songs Label Bdmusic (78562) Année 2015
- Khruangbin
Christmas time is hereAlbum Christmas Time Is Here B / W Christmas Time is here Label Dead Ocean - Night Time Stories Année 2018
- Das Kapital
Last christmasAlbum Loves Christmas Label Das Kapital Records (CD9805) Année 2012
- Vulfpeck
Christmas in L.A. (feat. David T Walker & Theo Katzman)Woody Goss (clavier), Jack Stratton (clavier), David T Walker (guitare), Theo Katzman (chant, batterie), Joe Dart (basse)Album Thrill of the arts Label Vulf Records Année 2015
- Oscar Peterson
What child is this ?Album An Oscar Peterson christmas Label Telarc (CD-83372) Année 1995
- Eric Legnini And The Afro Jazz Beat Orchestra
Snow fallsEric Legnini (claviers, percussions), Franck Agulhon (percussions, Thomas Bramerie (contrebasse), Boris Pokora (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, flute), Julien Alour (tompette), Jerry Edwards (trombone)Album Sing twice Label Discograph (6150022) Année 2013
- Ibrahim Maalouf
Shubho lhaw qoloSyriac Traditional. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), François Delporte (guitare), Frank Woeste (piano), Charlotte Bozzi (chant), Anne Laure Hulin (chant), Elisabeth Gilbert (chant), Marie Cecile Hebert (chant), Valentine Jacquet (chant), Rebecca Moeller (chant), Clemence Vidal (chant), Thais Rai-Westphal (chant)Album First Noël Label Mi'ster (739791) Année 2021
- Kenny Burrell
The little drummer boyAlbum Have yourself a soulful little christmas Année 2003
- Carla Bley
The christmas songMel Tormé/ Robert Wells. : compositeur, Carla Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (contrebasse), Tobias Weiding Quintet, Tobias Weiding (trompette), Axel Schlosser (trompette), Christine Champman (cor), Adrian Mears (trombone), Ed Partyka (trombone)Album Carla's Christmas Carols Label Watt Works (WATT/35) Année 2009
- The Amazing Keystone Big Band
It came upon the midnight clearRichard Storrs-Willis. : compositeur, Celia Kameni (chant), Vincent Labarre (trompette, bugle), Thierry Seneau (trompette, bugle), Félicien Bouchot (trompette, bugle), David Enhco (trompette, bugle), Bastien Ballaz (trombone), Loïc Bachevillier (trombone), Aloïs Benoît (trombone), Sylvain Thomas (trombone basse), Ghyslain Regard (flûte, piccolo, saxophone baryton), Kenny Jeanney (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano), Pierre Desassis (saxophone alto, clarinette), Fred Couderc (saxophone ténor, clarinette basse), Eric Prost (saxophone ténor), Jon Boutellier (saxophone ténor), Thibaut Francois (guitare), Fred Nardin (piano), Patrick Maradan (contrebasse, batterie), Edmund Sears : auteurAlbum Christmas Celebration Label Nome (783616) Année 2021
- Eartha Kitt
Santa babyJoan Ellen Javits/ Springer Philip/ Springer Tony. : compositeurAlbum BD Music presents Eartha Kitt Label Bdmusic (112909) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
