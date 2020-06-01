Funky Fire : Robin McKelle, Un poco loco, Rhoda Scott, Javier Santiago and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Fidel Fourneyron, Billy Larkin, Rhoda Scott, Charlie Parker, Robin McKelle et les autres vont tout faire pour que nos âmes chantent et que nos corps brûlent...

Programmation musicale

Billy Larkin and the Delegates- Funky Fire (Billy Larkin)

Single de 1978

Kola Shana

Billy Larkin and the Delegates - Foxy Little Ghoul (Billy Larkin, Hank Swarn, Mel Brown)

Album Billy Larkin and the Delegates Billy Larkin (orgue), Hank Swarn (guitare), Mel Brown (batterie)

Aura

Butcher Brown - Highway One (Devonne Harris, Keith Askey)

Album All Purpose Music

Devonne Harris (claviers, guitare, percussions), Keith Askey (guitare), Corey Fonville (batterie, percussions), Reggie Pace (percussions)

Jellowstone

Javier Santiago - Phoenix (Javier Santagio)

Album Phoenix

Ben Flocks (saxophone ténor), Javier Santiago (trompette), Dayna Stephens (instrument à vent électronique), Nir Felder (guitare électrique), Zach Brown (basse électrique), Corey Fonville (batterie)

Ropeadope

Jackie McLean - Yams (Herbie Hancock)

Album Vertigo Donald Byrd (trompette), Jackie McLean( saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Blue Note

Robin McKelle - Head High (Robin McKelle)

Album Alterations

Robin McKelle (voix), Keith Loftis (saxophone ténor), Nir Felder (guitare), Shedrick Mitchell (piano, orgue), Richie Goods (basse), Charles Hayens (batterie, percussions),

Doxie

Roy Haynes - Reflection

Album We Three

Roy Haynes (batterie), Phineas Newborn (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse)

New Jazz

Un Poco Loco - Okiedoki (Machito, Hernandez, Fourneyron)

Album Ornithologie

Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)

Umlaut

Charlie Parker Quartet - Chi Chi (Charlie Parker)

Album BD Music et Cabu Present Charlie Parker

Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)

BD Music

Rhoda Scott - Caravan (Duke Ellington)

Album Movin’ Blues

Rhoda Scott (orgue), Thomas Derouineau (batterie)

Sunset

Billy Larkin and His Orchestra - Looking

Single de 1961

Vistone