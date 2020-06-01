Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 juin 2020
59 min

Funky Fire : Robin McKelle, Un poco loco, Rhoda Scott, Javier Santiago and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Funky Fire : Robin McKelle, Un poco loco, Rhoda Scott, Javier Santiago and more
Robin McKelle, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, Fidel Fourneyron, Billy Larkin, Rhoda Scott, Charlie Parker, Robin McKelle et les autres vont tout faire pour que nos âmes chantent et que nos corps brûlent...

Programmation musicale

Billy Larkin and the Delegates- Funky Fire (Billy Larkin)
Single de 1978
Kola Shana

Billy Larkin and the Delegates- Funky Fire
Billy Larkin and the Delegates- Funky Fire

Billy Larkin and the Delegates - Foxy Little Ghoul (Billy Larkin, Hank Swarn, Mel Brown)
Album Billy Larkin and the Delegates Billy Larkin (orgue), Hank Swarn (guitare), Mel Brown (batterie)
Aura

Billy Larkin and the Delegates
Billy Larkin and the Delegates

Butcher Brown - Highway One (Devonne Harris, Keith Askey)
Album All Purpose Music
Devonne Harris (claviers, guitare, percussions), Keith Askey (guitare), Corey Fonville (batterie, percussions), Reggie Pace (percussions)
Jellowstone

All Purpose Music
All Purpose Music

Javier Santiago - Phoenix (Javier Santagio)
Album Phoenix
Ben Flocks (saxophone ténor), Javier Santiago (trompette), Dayna Stephens (instrument à vent électronique), Nir Felder (guitare électrique), Zach Brown (basse électrique), Corey Fonville (batterie)
Ropeadope

Trumpet – Javier Santiago
Trumpet – Javier Santiago

Jackie McLean - Yams (Herbie Hancock)
Album Vertigo Donald Byrd (trompette), Jackie McLean( saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Blue Note

Vertigo
Vertigo

Robin McKelle - Head High (Robin McKelle)
Album Alterations
Robin McKelle (voix), Keith Loftis (saxophone ténor), Nir Felder (guitare), Shedrick Mitchell (piano, orgue), Richie Goods (basse), Charles Hayens (batterie, percussions),
Doxie

Alterations
Alterations

Roy Haynes - Reflection
Album We Three
Roy Haynes (batterie), Phineas Newborn (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse)
New Jazz

We Three
We Three

Un Poco Loco - Okiedoki (Machito, Hernandez, Fourneyron)
Album Ornithologie
Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)
Umlaut

Ornithologie
Ornithologie

Charlie Parker Quartet - Chi Chi (Charlie Parker)
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
BD Music

Chi Chi
Chi Chi

Rhoda Scott - Caravan (Duke Ellington)
Album Movin’ Blues
Rhoda Scott (orgue), Thomas Derouineau (batterie)
Sunset

Movin’ Blues
Movin’ Blues

Billy Larkin and His Orchestra - Looking
Single de 1961
Vistone

Billy Larkin and His Orchestra - Looking
Billy Larkin and His Orchestra - Looking
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 29 mai 2020
59 min
Afrique, point sud : Miriam Makeba, Nduduzo Makhathini, Donald Byrd, Avishai Cohen and more
émission suivante
mardi 2 juin 2020
59 min
De plus en plus haut : Esther Phillips, Léon Phal, Horace Silver, Carmen Souza, André Minvielle and more