Funky Fire : Robin McKelle, Un poco loco, Rhoda Scott, Javier Santiago and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Fidel Fourneyron, Billy Larkin, Rhoda Scott, Charlie Parker, Robin McKelle et les autres vont tout faire pour que nos âmes chantent et que nos corps brûlent...
Programmation musicale
Billy Larkin and the Delegates- Funky Fire (Billy Larkin)
Single de 1978
Kola Shana
Billy Larkin and the Delegates - Foxy Little Ghoul (Billy Larkin, Hank Swarn, Mel Brown)
Album Billy Larkin and the Delegates Billy Larkin (orgue), Hank Swarn (guitare), Mel Brown (batterie)
Aura
Butcher Brown - Highway One (Devonne Harris, Keith Askey)
Album All Purpose Music
Devonne Harris (claviers, guitare, percussions), Keith Askey (guitare), Corey Fonville (batterie, percussions), Reggie Pace (percussions)
Jellowstone
Javier Santiago - Phoenix (Javier Santagio)
Album Phoenix
Ben Flocks (saxophone ténor), Javier Santiago (trompette), Dayna Stephens (instrument à vent électronique), Nir Felder (guitare électrique), Zach Brown (basse électrique), Corey Fonville (batterie)
Ropeadope
Jackie McLean - Yams (Herbie Hancock)
Album Vertigo Donald Byrd (trompette), Jackie McLean( saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Blue Note
Robin McKelle - Head High (Robin McKelle)
Album Alterations
Robin McKelle (voix), Keith Loftis (saxophone ténor), Nir Felder (guitare), Shedrick Mitchell (piano, orgue), Richie Goods (basse), Charles Hayens (batterie, percussions),
Doxie
Roy Haynes - Reflection
Album We Three
Roy Haynes (batterie), Phineas Newborn (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse)
New Jazz
Un Poco Loco - Okiedoki (Machito, Hernandez, Fourneyron)
Album Ornithologie
Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)
Umlaut
Charlie Parker Quartet - Chi Chi (Charlie Parker)
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
BD Music
Rhoda Scott - Caravan (Duke Ellington)
Album Movin’ Blues
Rhoda Scott (orgue), Thomas Derouineau (batterie)
Sunset
Billy Larkin and His Orchestra - Looking
Single de 1961
Vistone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration