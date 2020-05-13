Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 13 mai 2020
59 min

Flippity Flop Flop : Helen Humes, Sophie Alour, Erroll Garner, Yoann Loustalot, Limousine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Flippity Flop Flop : Helen Humes, Sophie Alour, Erroll Garner, Yoann Loustalot, Limousine and more
Helen Humes, © Tom Copi

Ce soir, Helen Humes chante "Flippity Flop Flop", au milieu d'une flopée de copains. Buck Clayton invitera tous les "Cats" présents à se joindre à la danse, et parmi eux, on retrouvera Erroll Garner, Sibusile Xaba, Sophie Alour, Limousine, Yoann Loustalot et Bobby Hutcherson...

[première diffusion le 21 mars 2018]

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes, Buck Clayton Orchestra - Flippity flop flop
Album In Her Own Words / Succès de 1946 à 1948
Ocium

In Her Own Words
In Her Own Words

Buck Clayton - All the cats Join In
Album  All The Cats Join In (A Buck Clayton Jam Session)
CBS

All The Cats Join In
All The Cats Join In

Yoann Loustalot - Mellan Branta Stränder
Album Old and New Songs
Bruit Chic BC0082675

Old and New Songs
Old and New Songs

Sibusile Xaba - Open Letter To Adoniah
Album Open Letter To Adoniah
Mushroom Hour Half Hour M3HART001 / M3HART002

Open Letter To Adoniah
Open Letter To Adoniah

Limousine - Boonghusa
Album Siam Roads
Ekler'o'shocK

Siam Roads
Siam Roads

Bobby Hutcherson - Bouquet
Album Happenings
Blue Note 3626672

Happenings
Happenings

George Shearing - Falling in Love With You Again
Album The Many Facets Of George Shearing
Edel

The Many Facets Of George Shearing
The Many Facets Of George Shearing

Erroll Garner - Lullaby of Birdland
Album The Complete Concert By the Sea
Colulmbia Legacy

The Complete Concert By the Sea
The Complete Concert By the Sea

Sam Rivers - Paean
Album Dimensions and Extensions
Blue Note 78442612

Dimensions and Extensions
Dimensions and Extensions

Sophie Alour, Alain Jean-Marie - I Love You, Porgy
Album Time for Love
Music From Source 3521383444849

Time for Love
Time for Love

Liniker e os Caramelows - Zero
Album Remonta
Pomm_Elo

Remonta
Remonta
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 12 mai 2020
59 min
Whatever It Takes ! : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gaël Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more
émission suivante
jeudi 14 mai 2020
59 min
Frenesi : Melody Gardot, Frank Woeste, Mel Tormé, Xavier Cugat and more