Flippity Flop Flop : Helen Humes, Sophie Alour, Erroll Garner, Yoann Loustalot, Limousine and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Helen Humes chante "Flippity Flop Flop", au milieu d'une flopée de copains. Buck Clayton invitera tous les "Cats" présents à se joindre à la danse, et parmi eux, on retrouvera Erroll Garner, Sibusile Xaba, Sophie Alour, Limousine, Yoann Loustalot et Bobby Hutcherson...
[première diffusion le 21 mars 2018]
Programmation musicale
Helen Humes, Buck Clayton Orchestra - Flippity flop flop
Album In Her Own Words / Succès de 1946 à 1948
Ocium
Buck Clayton - All the cats Join In
Album All The Cats Join In (A Buck Clayton Jam Session)
CBS
Yoann Loustalot - Mellan Branta Stränder
Album Old and New Songs
Bruit Chic BC0082675
Sibusile Xaba - Open Letter To Adoniah
Album Open Letter To Adoniah
Mushroom Hour Half Hour M3HART001 / M3HART002
Limousine - Boonghusa
Album Siam Roads
Ekler'o'shocK
Bobby Hutcherson - Bouquet
Album Happenings
Blue Note 3626672
George Shearing - Falling in Love With You Again
Album The Many Facets Of George Shearing
Edel
Erroll Garner - Lullaby of Birdland
Album The Complete Concert By the Sea
Colulmbia Legacy
Sam Rivers - Paean
Album Dimensions and Extensions
Blue Note 78442612
Sophie Alour, Alain Jean-Marie - I Love You, Porgy
Album Time for Love
Music From Source 3521383444849
Liniker e os Caramelows - Zero
Album Remonta
Pomm_Elo
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration