Flippity Flop Flop : Helen Humes, Sophie Alour, Erroll Garner, Yoann Loustalot, Limousine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Helen Humes chante "Flippity Flop Flop", au milieu d'une flopée de copains. Buck Clayton invitera tous les "Cats" présents à se joindre à la danse, et parmi eux, on retrouvera Erroll Garner, Sibusile Xaba, Sophie Alour, Limousine, Yoann Loustalot et Bobby Hutcherson...

[première diffusion le 21 mars 2018]

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes, Buck Clayton Orchestra - Flippity flop flop

Album In Her Own Words / Succès de 1946 à 1948

Ocium

Buck Clayton - All the cats Join In

Album All The Cats Join In (A Buck Clayton Jam Session)

CBS

Yoann Loustalot - Mellan Branta Stränder

Album Old and New Songs

Bruit Chic BC0082675

Sibusile Xaba - Open Letter To Adoniah

Album Open Letter To Adoniah

Mushroom Hour Half Hour M3HART001 / M3HART002

Limousine - Boonghusa

Album Siam Roads

Ekler'o'shocK

Bobby Hutcherson - Bouquet

Album Happenings

Blue Note 3626672

George Shearing - Falling in Love With You Again

Album The Many Facets Of George Shearing

Edel

Erroll Garner - Lullaby of Birdland

Album The Complete Concert By the Sea

Colulmbia Legacy

Sam Rivers - Paean

Album Dimensions and Extensions

Blue Note 78442612

Sophie Alour, Alain Jean-Marie - I Love You, Porgy

Album Time for Love

Music From Source 3521383444849

Liniker e os Caramelows - Zero

Album Remonta

Pomm_Elo