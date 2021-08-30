Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 30 août 2021
59 min

Finie la pluie ! : Annie Ross, Simon Goubert, Yusef Lateef, Duke Pearson, Vincent Lê Quang and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Finie la pluie ! : Annie Ross, Simon Goubert, Yusef Lateef, Duke Pearson, Vincent Lê Quang and more
Annie Ross, © Getty / Mirrorpix

Après la pluie, vient le beau temps. Et pendant la pluie, vous allez voir, on sourit aussi. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - BJ THOMAS
    Burt Bacharach.compositeur, Hal David.compositeur

    Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head

    B.J. Thomas, B.J. Thomas (voix)
    Album La légende des tubes Label Polygram (Distr) (7044) Année 1998
  • 19h05
    After the rain - DUKE PEARSON
    Duke Pearson

    After The Rain

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), James Spaulding (flûte), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Mickey Roker (batterie)
    Album Sweet Honey Bee Label Blue Note (077778979227) Année 2012
  • 19h10
    I got the (Blues) - LABI SIFFRE
    Labi Siffre

    I Got the (Blues)

    Labi Siffre. : compositeur, Labi Siffre (guitare, voix)
    Album Shaolin Soul Episode 2 Label Hostile (8488172) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
