Lundi 30 août 2021
Finie la pluie ! : Annie Ross, Simon Goubert, Yusef Lateef, Duke Pearson, Vincent Lê Quang and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Après la pluie, vient le beau temps. Et pendant la pluie, vous allez voir, on sourit aussi. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Burt Bacharach.compositeur, Hal David.compositeur
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My HeadB.J. Thomas, B.J. Thomas (voix)Album La légende des tubes Label Polygram (Distr) (7044) Année 1998
- 19h05Duke Pearson
After The RainDuke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), James Spaulding (flûte), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Mickey Roker (batterie)Album Sweet Honey Bee Label Blue Note (077778979227) Année 2012
- 19h10Labi Siffre
I Got the (Blues)Labi Siffre. : compositeur, Labi Siffre (guitare, voix)Album Shaolin Soul Episode 2 Label Hostile (8488172) Année 2001
