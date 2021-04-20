Banzzaï
Mardi 20 avril 2021
59 min

Feux de joie : Dinah Washington, Moutin Factory Quintet, Shirley Scott, Nitai Hershkovits and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Feux de joie : Dinah Washington, Moutin Factory Quintet, Shirley Scott, Nitai Hershkovits and more
Dinah Washington vers 1970, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Faire un feu de joie, combattre et résister, jouer avec sa télévision : ce soir, tout est bon pour provoquer de grandes émotions.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    TV is the thing (this year) - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah Washington

    TV is the Thing (This Year)

    Phil Medley. : compositeur, Willim Sanford. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix)
    Album The Fabulous Miss D : The Keynote, Decca & Mercury singles 1943-1953 Label Verve (B0014668-02) Année 2010
  • 19h05
    40 love - HAROLD LAND QUINTET
    Harold Land Quintet

    40 Love

    Harold Land. : compositeur, Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Joe Sample (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)
    Album The Peace-Maker Label Cadet
  • 19h10
    Pineapple (feat. Moses Boyd, Nérija) - BLUE LAB BEATS
    Blue Lab Beats

    Pineapple

    NK-OK, M. DM, Moses Boyd (batterie), Nérija, Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette), Nubya Garcia (saxophone ténor), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone alto), Rosie Turton (trombone), Rio Kai (basse), Lizy Exell (batterie)
    Album Xover Label Blue Adventure
  • 19h15
    Rhythm in your mind - GILLES PETERSON
    Str4ta

    Rhythm in Your Mind

    Str4ta, Gilles Peterson (DJ), Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick (guitare), Francis Hylton (basse), Matt Cooper (claviers, batterie)
    Album Aspects Label Brownswood Année 2021
  • 19h19
    Hanky panky - SHIRLEY SCOTT
    Shirley Scott

    Hanky Panky

    Gary McFarland. : compositeur, Shirley Scott (orgue), Gary McFarland (vibraphone), Jimmy Raney (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie), Willie Rodriguez (percussions)
    Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Jazz Dance 5 - Impulsive ! Label Affinity (AFF 190) Année 1988
  • 19h25
    O samba da minha terra - ROSINHA DE VALENCA
    Rosinha de Valença

    O samba da minha terra

    Dorival Caymmi. : compositeur, Rosinha de Valença (voix,, guitare)
    Album Um violão em primeiro plano Label Rca Victor (74321860982) Année 1971
  • 19h27
    The bonfire, the sun - KJETIL MOSTER
    Moster !

    The Bonfire, the Sun

    Kjetil Moster (clarinette, saxophones), Hans Magnus Ryan (guitare électrique, électroniques), Nikolai Haengsle (basse électrique, électroniques), Kenneth Kapstad (batterie, percussions)
    Album Dust Breathing Label Hubro Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
