Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 20 avril 2021
Feux de joie : Dinah Washington, Moutin Factory Quintet, Shirley Scott, Nitai Hershkovits and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Faire un feu de joie, combattre et résister, jouer avec sa télévision : ce soir, tout est bon pour provoquer de grandes émotions.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Dinah Washington
TV is the Thing (This Year)Phil Medley. : compositeur, Willim Sanford. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix)Album The Fabulous Miss D : The Keynote, Decca & Mercury singles 1943-1953 Label Verve (B0014668-02) Année 2010
- 19h05Harold Land Quintet
40 LoveHarold Land. : compositeur, Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Joe Sample (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)Album The Peace-Maker Label Cadet
- 19h10Blue Lab Beats
PineappleNK-OK, M. DM, Moses Boyd (batterie), Nérija, Sheila Maurice-Grey (trompette), Nubya Garcia (saxophone ténor), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Cassie Kinoshi (saxophone alto), Rosie Turton (trombone), Rio Kai (basse), Lizy Exell (batterie)Album Xover Label Blue Adventure
- 19h15Str4ta
Rhythm in Your MindStr4ta, Gilles Peterson (DJ), Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick (guitare), Francis Hylton (basse), Matt Cooper (claviers, batterie)Album Aspects Label Brownswood Année 2021
- 19h19Shirley Scott
Hanky PankyGary McFarland. : compositeur, Shirley Scott (orgue), Gary McFarland (vibraphone), Jimmy Raney (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie), Willie Rodriguez (percussions)Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Jazz Dance 5 - Impulsive ! Label Affinity (AFF 190) Année 1988
- 19h25Rosinha de Valença
O samba da minha terraDorival Caymmi. : compositeur, Rosinha de Valença (voix,, guitare)Album Um violão em primeiro plano Label Rca Victor (74321860982) Année 1971
- 19h27Moster !
The Bonfire, the SunKjetil Moster (clarinette, saxophones), Hans Magnus Ryan (guitare électrique, électroniques), Nikolai Haengsle (basse électrique, électroniques), Kenneth Kapstad (batterie, percussions)Album Dust Breathing Label Hubro Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
