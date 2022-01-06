Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 6 janvier 2022
Fenêtres : Fairouz, James Brown, Aldorande, Tarek Yamani and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ouvrons grand les fenêtres, laissons passer les airs !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01James Brown
It Had To Be YouIsham Jones. : compositeur, Gus Kahn. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Dee Felice Trio, Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)Album Gettin' Down to it Label Emarcy Année 2005
- 19h05Frank Foster
Show The Good SideFrank Foster. : compositeur, Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Virgil Jones (trompette), Pat Rebillot (piano), Billy Butler (guitare), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Alan Dawson (batterie, conga)Album Soul Outing ! Label Prestige (7479) Année 1966
- 19h11Aldorande
Fenêtres sur le tempsVirgile Raffaelli. : compositeur, Florian Pellissier. : compositeur, Mathieu Edouard. : compositeur, Erwan Loeffel. : compositeur, Florian Pellissier (claviers), Virgile Raffaelli (basse), Mathieu Edouard (batterie), Erwan Loeffel (percussions), Akemi Fujimori (choeurs), Cléo Pénet (choeurs), Lea Moreau (choeurs)Album Deux Label Favourite (FVR179CD) Année 2021
- 19h18Bakos
PhoenixBakos. : compositeur, Benoît Lugué (guitare basse, voix), Martin Wangermée (batterie, électroniques, voix), Benoît Lugué. : auteurAlbum Bakos Label Giantsteps Année 2020
- 19h24Gary Burton
Open Your Eyes, You Can FlyChick Corea. : compositeur, Gary Burton (vibraphone), Michael Goodrick (guitare électrique), Abraham Laboriel (basse électrique), Harry Blazer (batterie)Album The New Quartet Label Ecm (ECM1030ST) Année 1973
- 19h32Jorge Rossy
Post-Catholic WaltzJorge Rossy. : compositeur, Jorge Rossy (vibraphone), Robert Landfermann (contrebasse), Jeff Ballard (batterie, percussions)Album Puerta Label Ecm (2661) Année 2021
- 19h38Tarek Yamani
Hala LandTarek Yamani. : compositeur, Tarek Yamani (piano, clavier quart de ton), Elie Afif (basse acoustique), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Wahid Mubarak (percussions), Ahmad Abdel Rahim (percussions)Album Peninsular Label Edict Records Année 2017
- 19h44Fairouz
AloulaZiad Rahbani. : compositeur, Fairouz (voix), Ziad Rahbani & The Rahbani Brothers (arrangements)Album Maarifti Feek Label Relax In (3109482) Année 1995
- 19h49Nout
The Last TrainDelphine Joussein. : compositeur, Delphine Joussein (flûte, FX), Rafaëlle Rinaudo (harpe électrique), Blanche Lafuente (batterie)Album Nout Label Gigantonium (GIGO19NOU1) Année 2021
- 19h53Leon Thomas
EchoesLeon Thomas. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), James Spaulding (flûte), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie), Richard Landrum (bongos)Album Spirits Known and Unknown Label Flying Dutchman (09026 63876 2) Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
