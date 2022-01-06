Banzzaï
Jeudi 6 janvier 2022
59 min

Fenêtres : Fairouz, James Brown, Aldorande, Tarek Yamani and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Fairouz, © Getty / François Lochon/ Gamma-Rapho

Ouvrons grand les fenêtres, laissons passer les airs !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    It Had To Be You - JAMES BROWN
    James Brown

    It Had To Be You

    Isham Jones. : compositeur, Gus Kahn. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Dee Felice Trio, Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)
    Album Gettin' Down to it Label Emarcy Année 2005
  • 19h05
    Show the good side - FRANK FOSTER
    Frank Foster

    Show The Good Side

    Frank Foster. : compositeur, Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Virgil Jones (trompette), Pat Rebillot (piano), Billy Butler (guitare), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Alan Dawson (batterie, conga)
    Album Soul Outing ! Label Prestige (7479) Année 1966
  • 19h11
    Fenetres sur le temps - ALDORANDE
    Aldorande

    Fenêtres sur le temps

    Virgile Raffaelli. : compositeur, Florian Pellissier. : compositeur, Mathieu Edouard. : compositeur, Erwan Loeffel. : compositeur, Florian Pellissier (claviers), Virgile Raffaelli (basse), Mathieu Edouard (batterie), Erwan Loeffel (percussions), Akemi Fujimori (choeurs), Cléo Pénet (choeurs), Lea Moreau (choeurs)
    Album Deux Label Favourite (FVR179CD) Année 2021
  • 19h18
    Phonix - BAKOS
    Bakos

    Phoenix

    Bakos. : compositeur, Benoît Lugué (guitare basse, voix), Martin Wangermée (batterie, électroniques, voix), Benoît Lugué. : auteur
    Album Bakos Label Giantsteps Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Open your eyes, you can fly - GARY BURTON QUARTET
    Gary Burton

    Open Your Eyes, You Can Fly

    Chick Corea. : compositeur, Gary Burton (vibraphone), Michael Goodrick (guitare électrique), Abraham Laboriel (basse électrique), Harry Blazer (batterie)
    Album The New Quartet Label Ecm (ECM1030ST) Année 1973
  • 19h32
    Post-catholic waltz - JORGE ROSSY
    Jorge Rossy

    Post-Catholic Waltz

    Jorge Rossy. : compositeur, Jorge Rossy (vibraphone), Robert Landfermann (contrebasse), Jeff Ballard (batterie, percussions)
    Album Puerta Label Ecm (2661) Année 2021
  • 19h38
    Hala land - TAREK YAMANI
    Tarek Yamani

    Hala Land

    Tarek Yamani. : compositeur, Tarek Yamani (piano, clavier quart de ton), Elie Afif (basse acoustique), Khaled Yassine (batterie), Wahid Mubarak (percussions), Ahmad Abdel Rahim (percussions)
    Album Peninsular Label Edict Records Année 2017
  • 19h44
    Aloula - FAIROUZ
    Fairouz

    Aloula

    Ziad Rahbani. : compositeur, Fairouz (voix), Ziad Rahbani & The Rahbani Brothers (arrangements)
    Album Maarifti Feek Label Relax In (3109482) Année 1995
  • 19h49
    The Last train - DELPHINE JOUSSEIN, R RINAUDO, B LAFUENTE
    Nout

    The Last Train

    Delphine Joussein. : compositeur, Delphine Joussein (flûte, FX), Rafaëlle Rinaudo (harpe électrique), Blanche Lafuente (batterie)
    Album Nout Label Gigantonium (GIGO19NOU1) Année 2021
  • 19h53
    Echoes - LEON THOMAS
    Leon Thomas

    Echoes

    Leon Thomas. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), James Spaulding (flûte), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie), Richard Landrum (bongos)
    Album Spirits Known and Unknown Label Flying Dutchman (09026 63876 2) Année 2002
