Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 1 septembre 2021
59 min

Feeling Good : Andy & The Bey Sisters, Sophia Domancich, Annette Peacock, Quincy Jones and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Feeling Good : Andy & The Bey Sisters, Sophia Domancich, Annette Peacock, Quincy Jones and more
Andy & The Bey Sisters, © discogs

Ce soir, on se sent bien. Autant le dire, autant le chanter !

Programmation musicale

Andy and The Bey Sisters - Feeling Good (Anthony Newley, Leslie Bricusse)
Salome Bey (voix), Geraldine Bey (voix), Andy Bey (voix, piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)
Album ‘Round Midnight
Prestige

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.
‘Round Midnight
‘Round Midnight

Max Roach - Equipoise (Stanley Cowell)
Max Roach (batterie), Charles Tolliver (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Stanley Cowell (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse électrique)
Album Members, Don't Git Weary.
Atlantic

Members, Don't Git Weary.
Members, Don't Git Weary.

Sophia Domancich - Django (John Lewis)
Sophia Domancich (piano)
 Album Le Grand Jour
PeeWee !

Le Grand Jour
Le Grand Jour

François Corneloup - Fileuse (François Corneloup)
François Corneloup (saxophone baryton), Sophia Domencich (Fender Rhodes), Simon GIrard (trombone), Joachim Florent (basse électrique), Vincent Tortiller (batterie)
Album Révolution
MCO

Révolution
Révolution

Annette Peacock - Pony (Annette Peacock)
Annette Peacock (voix, synthétiseurs), Tom Cosgrove (guitare), Stu Woods (basse), Rick Morotta (batterie)
Album I’m the One
RCA 

I’m the One
I’m the One

Carmell Jones ft Harold Land - I’m Gonna Go Fishing’ (Duke Ellington)
Carmell Jones (trompette), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Frank Strazzeri (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Leon Pettis (batterie)
Album The Remarkable Carmell Jones
Pacific

The Remarkable Carmell Jones
The Remarkable Carmell Jones

Max Labor - Mama Says
Max Labor (guitare), Steve Potts (saxophone)
Compilation Kouté Jazz
Heavenly Sweetness

Kouté Jazz
Kouté Jazz

Clive Zanda - Ogun (Clive Zanda)
Clive Zanda (piano), Mike Georges (basse), Michael Tobas (batterie)
Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap (rééd 2017 chez Cree)

Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations

Quincy Jones - Hikky Burr - Theme From “The Bill Cosby Show”
Bill Cosby (voix), Toots Thielmans (guitare, sifflements), Freddie Hubbard (bugle), Eric Gale (guitare), Hubert Laws (flûte), Jerome Richardson (saxophones), Peter Christlieb (saxophone ténor), Ernest Royal (trompette), Eugene Young (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Joen Newman (trompette), Buddy Childers (trompette), Wayne Andre (trombone ténor), Garnett Brown (trombone ténor), Dick Hixon (trombone) basse), Alan Raph (trombone basse), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Jim Hall (guitare), Joe Beck (guitare), Arthur Adams (guitare), Freddie Robinson (guitare), Grady Tate (batterie), Paul Humphries (batterie), Larry Bunker (percussions), George Devens (percussions)
Album Smackwater Jack
A and M records

Smackwater Jack
Smackwater Jack
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 31 août 2021
59 min
Rendez-vous partout : Samara Joy, Omer Avital, Ella Fitzgerald, Toto Bona Lokua and more
émission suivante
jeudi 2 septembre 2021
59 min
Marché noir : Juanita Hall, Ben Webster, Emile Parisien, Aziz Sahmaoui, Weather Report and more