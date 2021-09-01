Feeling Good : Andy & The Bey Sisters, Sophia Domancich, Annette Peacock, Quincy Jones and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on se sent bien. Autant le dire, autant le chanter !
Programmation musicale
Andy and The Bey Sisters - Feeling Good (Anthony Newley, Leslie Bricusse)
Salome Bey (voix), Geraldine Bey (voix), Andy Bey (voix, piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)
Album ‘Round Midnight
Prestige
Max Roach - Equipoise (Stanley Cowell)
Max Roach (batterie), Charles Tolliver (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Stanley Cowell (piano), Jymie Merritt (basse électrique)
Album Members, Don't Git Weary.
Atlantic
Sophia Domancich - Django (John Lewis)
Sophia Domancich (piano)
Album Le Grand Jour
PeeWee !
François Corneloup - Fileuse (François Corneloup)
François Corneloup (saxophone baryton), Sophia Domencich (Fender Rhodes), Simon GIrard (trombone), Joachim Florent (basse électrique), Vincent Tortiller (batterie)
Album Révolution
MCO
Annette Peacock - Pony (Annette Peacock)
Annette Peacock (voix, synthétiseurs), Tom Cosgrove (guitare), Stu Woods (basse), Rick Morotta (batterie)
Album I’m the One
RCA
Carmell Jones ft Harold Land - I’m Gonna Go Fishing’ (Duke Ellington)
Carmell Jones (trompette), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Frank Strazzeri (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Leon Pettis (batterie)
Album The Remarkable Carmell Jones
Pacific
Max Labor - Mama Says
Max Labor (guitare), Steve Potts (saxophone)
Compilation Kouté Jazz
Heavenly Sweetness
Clive Zanda - Ogun (Clive Zanda)
Clive Zanda (piano), Mike Georges (basse), Michael Tobas (batterie)
Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap (rééd 2017 chez Cree)
Quincy Jones - Hikky Burr - Theme From “The Bill Cosby Show”
Bill Cosby (voix), Toots Thielmans (guitare, sifflements), Freddie Hubbard (bugle), Eric Gale (guitare), Hubert Laws (flûte), Jerome Richardson (saxophones), Peter Christlieb (saxophone ténor), Ernest Royal (trompette), Eugene Young (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Joen Newman (trompette), Buddy Childers (trompette), Wayne Andre (trombone ténor), Garnett Brown (trombone ténor), Dick Hixon (trombone) basse), Alan Raph (trombone basse), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Jim Hall (guitare), Joe Beck (guitare), Arthur Adams (guitare), Freddie Robinson (guitare), Grady Tate (batterie), Paul Humphries (batterie), Larry Bunker (percussions), George Devens (percussions)
Album Smackwater Jack
A and M records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration