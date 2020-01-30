Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 30 janvier 2020
Faites vos jeux ! : Zara McFarlane, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Csaba Palotai and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'on le fasse avec des dés, qu'on le fasse avec des nombres, qu'on le fasse comme les enfants qu'on était avant, ce soir dans Banzzaï on joue. Et tout à fait sérieusement.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Fats Waller
Buckin’ The DiceCedric Wallace. : compositeur, Tiny Parham. : compositeur, Thomas 'Fats' Waller (piano, voix), Al Casey (guitare), John 'Bugs' Hamilton (trompette), Eugene ""Honeybear"" Sedric (clarinette), Cedric Wallace (contrebasse), Wilmore ""Slick"" Jones (batterie)Album Fats Waller : The Last Years, 1940-1943 Label Blue Bird (ND 90411)
- 19h05Nat Adderley.compositeur
GamesThe Cannonbal Adderley Quintet, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Joe Zawinul (piano), Victor Gaskin (basse), Roy MaCurdy (batterie)Album Mercy, Mercy, Mercy ! Live at 'The Club' Label Capitol (CJ32-5007)
- 19h12Oscar Peterson & Singers Unlimited
Children's GameBilly Bianco. : compositeur, Antonio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Oscar Peterson (piano), Jiri Mraz (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie), Gene Puerling (voix), Don Shelton (voix), Len Dresslar (voix), Bonnie Herman (voix)Album In Tune Label Mps (06024 9827014) Année 1971
- 19h16Zara McFarlane
The Games We PlayedZara McFarlane. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Peter Edwards (piano)Album If You Knew Her Label Brownswood (BWOOD0112CD) Année 2013
- 19h20Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette
It’s All In The GameCharles Gates Dawes. : compositeur, Carl Sigman. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (piano)Album The Out-of-Towners Label Ecm (981 9610) Année 2004
- 19h28Hampton Hawes
Numbers GameHampton Hawes. : compositeur, Harold Land. : compositeur, Hampton Hawes (piano), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Scott La Faro (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie)Album For Real ! Label Contemporary (OJCCD-713-2) Année 1958
- 19h36Aka Moon
Brothers and GamesFabrizio Cassol. : compositeur, Fabrizio Cassol (saxophone alto), Michel Hatzigeorgiou (basse Fender jazz), Stéphane Galland (batterie)Album Constellations Box (1992-2015) Label Outhere (186410) Année 2018
- 19h46Csaba Palotaï, Steve Argüelles, Rémi Sciuto
V GameCsaba Palotaï. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Steve Argüelles (batterie)Album Antiquity Label Bmc (BMCCD276) Année 2019
- 19h50Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Gerrymandering GameChristian Scott. : compositeur, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (trompette), Elena Pinderhughes (flûte), Braxton Cook (saxophone alto), Lawrence Fields (piano), Kris Funn (basse), Dominic Minix (guitare), Corey Fonville (batterie)Album The Emancipation Procrastination Label Stretch (RAD380) Année 2017
- 19h53Les Baxter
The GamesLes Baxter. : compositeur, Les Baxter And His OrchestraAlbum The Fruit of Dreams Label Él (ACMEM57CD)
- 19h56Dorothy Ashby
GamesDorothy Ashby. : compositeur, Dorothy Ashy (harpe)Album Afro-Harping Label Cadet (B0000027-02) Année 1968
