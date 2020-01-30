Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 30 janvier 2020
59 min

Faites vos jeux ! : Zara McFarlane, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Csaba Palotai and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Faites vos jeux ! : Zara McFarlane, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Csaba Palotai and more
Zara McFarlane, © Getty / Peter Van Breukelen

Qu'on le fasse avec des dés, qu'on le fasse avec des nombres, qu'on le fasse comme les enfants qu'on était avant, ce soir dans Banzzaï on joue. Et tout à fait sérieusement.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Buckin' the dice - FATS WALLER
    Fats Waller

    Buckin’ The Dice

    Cedric Wallace. : compositeur, Tiny Parham. : compositeur, Thomas 'Fats' Waller (piano, voix), Al Casey (guitare), John 'Bugs' Hamilton (trompette), Eugene ""Honeybear"" Sedric (clarinette), Cedric Wallace (contrebasse), Wilmore ""Slick"" Jones (batterie)
    Album Fats Waller : The Last Years, 1940-1943 Label Blue Bird (ND 90411)
  • 19h05
    Games - NAT ADDERLEY
    Nat Adderley.compositeur

    Games

    The Cannonbal Adderley Quintet, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Joe Zawinul (piano), Victor Gaskin (basse), Roy MaCurdy (batterie)
    Album Mercy, Mercy, Mercy ! Live at 'The Club' Label Capitol (CJ32-5007)
  • 19h12
    Children's game - JOBIM / BLANCO
    Oscar Peterson & Singers Unlimited

    Children's Game

    Billy Bianco. : compositeur, Antonio Carlos Jobim. : compositeur, Oscar Peterson (piano), Jiri Mraz (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie), Gene Puerling (voix), Don Shelton (voix), Len Dresslar (voix), Bonnie Herman (voix)
    Album In Tune Label Mps (06024 9827014) Année 1971
  • 19h16
    The games we played - ZARA MCFARLANE, M HALSALL
    Zara McFarlane

    The Games We Played

    Zara McFarlane. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Peter Edwards (piano)
    Album If You Knew Her Label Brownswood (BWOOD0112CD) Année 2013
  • 19h20
    It's all in the game - CHARLES GATES DAWES, CARL SIGMAN
    Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette

    It’s All In The Game

    Charles Gates Dawes. : compositeur, Carl Sigman. : compositeur, Keith Jarrett (piano)
    Album The Out-of-Towners Label Ecm (981 9610) Année 2004
  • 19h28
    Numbers game - HAMPTON HAWES, HAROLD LAND
    Hampton Hawes

    Numbers Game

    Hampton Hawes. : compositeur, Harold Land. : compositeur, Hampton Hawes (piano), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Scott La Faro (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie)
    Album For Real ! Label Contemporary (OJCCD-713-2) Année 1958
  • 19h36
    Brothers and Games - FABRIZIO CASSOL
    Aka Moon

    Brothers and Games

    Fabrizio Cassol. : compositeur, Fabrizio Cassol (saxophone alto), Michel Hatzigeorgiou (basse Fender jazz), Stéphane Galland (batterie)
    Album Constellations Box (1992-2015) Label Outhere (186410) Année 2018
  • 19h46
    V game - CSABA PALOTAI
    Csaba Palotaï, Steve Argüelles, Rémi Sciuto

    V Game

    Csaba Palotaï. : compositeur, Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Rémi Sciuto (saxophone baryton), Steve Argüelles (batterie)
    Album Antiquity Label Bmc (BMCCD276) Année 2019
  • 19h50
    Gerrymandering game - CHRISTIAN SCOTT
    Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

    Gerrymandering Game

    Christian Scott. : compositeur, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (trompette), Elena Pinderhughes (flûte), Braxton Cook (saxophone alto), Lawrence Fields (piano), Kris Funn (basse), Dominic Minix (guitare), Corey Fonville (batterie)
    Album The Emancipation Procrastination Label Stretch (RAD380) Année 2017
  • 19h53
    The games - LES BAXTER
    Les Baxter

    The Games

    Les Baxter. : compositeur, Les Baxter And His Orchestra
    Album The Fruit of Dreams Label Él (ACMEM57CD)
  • 19h56
    Games - DOROTHY ASHBY
    Dorothy Ashby

    Games

    Dorothy Ashby. : compositeur, Dorothy Ashy (harpe)
    Album Afro-Harping Label Cadet (B0000027-02) Année 1968
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 29 janvier 2020
59 min
Est-ce l’amour ? : Etta James, Bill Evans, Akagera, François Corneloup, Red Garland and more
émission suivante
vendredi 31 janvier 2020
59 min
Good News : Leyla McCalla, Adrien Chicot, Chick Corea, Ray Charles and more