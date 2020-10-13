Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 13 octobre 2020
Faites cesser la pluie : Ann Peebles, Brad Mehldau, Shabaka and the Ancestor, Michel Fernandez and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ann Peebles ne supporte pas la pluie. Alors nous l'emmenons dans les forêts sacrées ou les déserts africains. Et nous ouvrons des parapluie comme des coins de paradis.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Don Bryant
Your Love is to BlameDon Bryant (voix)Album You Make Me Feel Label Fat Possum Année 2020
- 19h05Ann Peebles
I Can’t Stand The RainAnn Peebles. : compositeur, Don Bryant. : compositeur, Bernard Miller. : compositeur, Ann Peebles (voix)Album Hi Records Label Fat Possum Année 2014
- 19h07Michel Fernandez Quartet
SoledadMichel Fernandez (saxophone ténor), Benoît Thevenot (piano), François Gallix (contrebasse), Nicolas Serret (batterie)Album Sans frontière Label Dreamophone Année 2020
- 19h15
BoconAlbum Bichos Label Olindo Records
- 19h20Brad Mehldau & Mark Guiliana
LuxeMark Guiliana. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (synthtétiseurs, Fender Rhodes, piano), Mark Guiliana (batterie, électroniques)Album Mehliana : Taming the Dragon Label Nonesuch (7559-79579-5) Année 2014
- 19h27Randy Weston
Well You Needn'tThelonious Monk. : compositeur, Teddy McRae. : compositeur, Randy Weston (piano), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Idriss Muhammad (batterie), Eric Asante (percussions)Album Portraits of Thelonious Monk Label Verve (841313-2) Année 1990
- 19h36Shabaka & The Ancestors
They Who Must DieShabaka Hutchings. : compositeur, Siyabonga Mthembu. : compositeur, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix), Mthunzi Mvubu (saxophone alto), Nduduzo Makhathini (Fender Rhodes), Ariel Zamonsky (contrebasse), Tumi Mogorosi (batterie), Gontse Makhene (percussions)Album We Are Sent Here By History Label Impulse ! Année 2020
- 19h47Holy Forest
Africa CallingJon Fine. : compositeur, Preachermann (voix), Tata Din Din & The Antibalas Horns, Tata Din Din Jobarteh (kora, choeur), Jon Fine (basse, claviers, guitare), Stuart Bogie (saxophone ténor), Jordan McLean (trompette), Martin Perna (saxophone baryton), Matt Hauser (percussions), Nathan Hank (batterie)Album Holy forest Label Mightyfine Music Année 1966
- 19h51Lee Morgan
AfreakaCedar Walton. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Frank Mitchall (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Victor Sproles (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album The Sixth Sense Label Blue Note Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration