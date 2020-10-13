Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 13 octobre 2020
59 min

Faites cesser la pluie : Ann Peebles, Brad Mehldau, Shabaka and the Ancestor, Michel Fernandez and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Faites cesser la pluie : Ann Peebles, Brad Mehldau, Shabaka and the Ancestor, Michel Fernandez and more
Ann Peebles, © Getty / Michael Putland

Ann Peebles ne supporte pas la pluie. Alors nous l'emmenons dans les forêts sacrées ou les déserts africains. Et nous ouvrons des parapluie comme des coins de paradis.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Your love is to blame - DON BRYANT
    Don Bryant

    Your Love is to Blame

    Don Bryant (voix)
    Album You Make Me Feel Label Fat Possum Année 2020
  • 19h05
    I can't stand the rain - ANN PEEBLES
    Ann Peebles

    I Can’t Stand The Rain

    Ann Peebles. : compositeur, Don Bryant. : compositeur, Bernard Miller. : compositeur, Ann Peebles (voix)
    Album Hi Records Label Fat Possum Année 2014
  • 19h07
    Soledad - MICHEL FERNANDEZ
    Michel Fernandez Quartet

    Soledad

    Michel Fernandez (saxophone ténor), Benoît Thevenot (piano), François Gallix (contrebasse), Nicolas Serret (batterie)
    Album Sans frontière Label Dreamophone Année 2020
  • 19h15
    Bocon - Raúl Monsalve y los Forajidos, Luzmira Zerpa

    Bocon

    Album Bichos Label Olindo Records
  • 19h20
    Luxe - BRAD MEHLDAU & MARK GUILIANA
    Brad Mehldau & Mark Guiliana

    Luxe

    Mark Guiliana. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (synthtétiseurs, Fender Rhodes, piano), Mark Guiliana (batterie, électroniques)
    Album Mehliana : Taming the Dragon Label Nonesuch (7559-79579-5) Année 2014
  • 19h27
    Well you needn't - RANDY WESTON
    Randy Weston

    Well You Needn't

    Thelonious Monk. : compositeur, Teddy McRae. : compositeur, Randy Weston (piano), Jamil Nasser (contrebasse), Idriss Muhammad (batterie), Eric Asante (percussions)
    Album Portraits of Thelonious Monk Label Verve (841313-2) Année 1990
  • 19h36
    They who must die - SHABAKA & THE ANCESTORS
    Shabaka & The Ancestors

    They Who Must Die

    Shabaka Hutchings. : compositeur, Siyabonga Mthembu. : compositeur, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix), Mthunzi Mvubu (saxophone alto), Nduduzo Makhathini (Fender Rhodes), Ariel Zamonsky (contrebasse), Tumi Mogorosi (batterie), Gontse Makhene (percussions)
    Album We Are Sent Here By History Label Impulse ! Année 2020
  • 19h47
    Africa calling (feat. Preachermann, Tata Din Din & the Antibalas Horns) - HOLY FOREST
    Holy Forest

    Africa Calling

    Jon Fine. : compositeur, Preachermann (voix), Tata Din Din & The Antibalas Horns, Tata Din Din Jobarteh (kora, choeur), Jon Fine (basse, claviers, guitare), Stuart Bogie (saxophone ténor), Jordan McLean (trompette), Martin Perna (saxophone baryton), Matt Hauser (percussions), Nathan Hank (batterie)
    Album Holy forest Label Mightyfine Music Année 1966
  • 19h51
    Afreaka - LEE MORGAN
    Lee Morgan

    Afreaka

    Cedar Walton. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Frank Mitchall (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Victor Sproles (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album The Sixth Sense Label Blue Note Année 2004
