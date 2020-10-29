Fais-le ! : Ella Johnson, Xavier Roumagnac, Gretchen Parlato, Shai Maestro and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pourquoi faire demain ce que l'on peut faire aujourd'hui ? Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on n'attend plus. On passe à l'action !

Programmation musicale

Ella Johnson - Well Do It ! (Wright)

Single de 1954

Ella Johnson (voix), Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra

Mercury

Jackie McLean - Action (Jackie McLean)

Album Action Action Action

Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Charles Tolliver (trompette), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Cecil McBee (contrebassee), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Blue Note

Ashley Henry - Realisations (Ashley Henry)

Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Ashley Henry (piano), Dylan Jones (trompette), Binker Golding (saxophone), Ferg Ireland (basse), Luke Flowers (batterie), Ernesto Marichales (percussions)

Sony

Makaya McCraven - Everybody Cool

Album Universal Beings E & F Sides

Brandee Younger (harpe), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Makaya McCraven (batterie)

International Anthem

Xavier Roumagnac Eklectik Band - 78 tours (Xavier Roumagnac)

EP 78 Tours

Robby Marshall (saxophone ténor), Yoann Kempst (guitare), Công Minh Pham (synthétiseurs), Guillaume Marin (basse), Sue McCarthy (flûte), Julien Alour (trompette), William Hountondji (saxophone alto), Xavier Roumagnac (batterie)

Jazz Family

Rainer Brüninghaus - Freigeweht (Rainer Brüninghaus)

Album Freigeweht

Rainer Brüninghaus (piano, synthétiseur), Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Jon Christensen (batterie), Brynjar Hoff (hautbois, cor anglais)

ECM

Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say (Lauryn Hill)

Album The Lost and Found

Gretchen Parlato (voix, percussions), Taylor Eigsti (piano), Derrick Hodge (basse acoustique), Kendrick Scott (batterie)

Obliqsound

Shai Maestro - The Stone Skipper (Shai Maestro)

Album The Stone Skipper

Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (basse, FX), Ziv Ravitz (batterie, FX)

Sound Surveyor Music

Cherif Soumano, Sébastien Giniaux, African Variations - La ronde des oiseaux (Paloma Pradal, Sébastien Giniaux)

Album La ronde des oiseaux

Paloma Pradal (voix), Sébastien Giniaux (guitares, violoncelle), Cherif Soumano (kora)

LDC Music