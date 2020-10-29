Fais-le ! : Ella Johnson, Xavier Roumagnac, Gretchen Parlato, Shai Maestro and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Pourquoi faire demain ce que l'on peut faire aujourd'hui ? Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on n'attend plus. On passe à l'action !
Programmation musicale
Ella Johnson - Well Do It ! (Wright)
Single de 1954
Ella Johnson (voix), Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra
Mercury
Jackie McLean - Action (Jackie McLean)
Album Action Action Action
Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Charles Tolliver (trompette), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Cecil McBee (contrebassee), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Blue Note
Ashley Henry - Realisations (Ashley Henry)
Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Ashley Henry (piano), Dylan Jones (trompette), Binker Golding (saxophone), Ferg Ireland (basse), Luke Flowers (batterie), Ernesto Marichales (percussions)
Sony
Makaya McCraven - Everybody Cool
Album Universal Beings E & F Sides
Brandee Younger (harpe), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Makaya McCraven (batterie)
International Anthem
Xavier Roumagnac Eklectik Band - 78 tours (Xavier Roumagnac)
EP 78 Tours
Robby Marshall (saxophone ténor), Yoann Kempst (guitare), Công Minh Pham (synthétiseurs), Guillaume Marin (basse), Sue McCarthy (flûte), Julien Alour (trompette), William Hountondji (saxophone alto), Xavier Roumagnac (batterie)
Jazz Family
Rainer Brüninghaus - Freigeweht (Rainer Brüninghaus)
Album Freigeweht
Rainer Brüninghaus (piano, synthétiseur), Kenny Wheeler (bugle), Jon Christensen (batterie), Brynjar Hoff (hautbois, cor anglais)
ECM
Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say (Lauryn Hill)
Album The Lost and Found
Gretchen Parlato (voix, percussions), Taylor Eigsti (piano), Derrick Hodge (basse acoustique), Kendrick Scott (batterie)
Obliqsound
Shai Maestro - The Stone Skipper (Shai Maestro)
Album The Stone Skipper
Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (basse, FX), Ziv Ravitz (batterie, FX)
Sound Surveyor Music
Cherif Soumano, Sébastien Giniaux, African Variations - La ronde des oiseaux (Paloma Pradal, Sébastien Giniaux)
Album La ronde des oiseaux
Paloma Pradal (voix), Sébastien Giniaux (guitares, violoncelle), Cherif Soumano (kora)
LDC Music
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration