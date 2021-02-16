Et maintenant ? : Stéphane Edouard, Shai Maestro, Kamal Keila, Aldo Romano and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Et maintenant, on fait quoi ? On boit des verres à Las Vegas ? On construit des pyramides ? On danse au Soudan ? Et maintenant... tout est permis !

Programmation musicale

Sammy Davis Jr., Buddy Rich - What Now My Love ? (Carl Sigman, Pierre Delanoé, Gilbert Becaud)

Album The Sounds of '66

Sammy Davis Jr. (voix), Buddy Rich & His Orchestra

Reprise

Lee Morgan - The Rajah (Lee Morgan)

Album The Rajah

Lee Morgan (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Gene Taylor (batterie)

Blue Note

Kamal Keila - Al Asafir

Album Habibi Funk 007 (An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World)

Habibi Funk

Talib Kibwé Odissey- Egyptian Oasis

Album Egyptian Oasis

Talib Kibwé (saxophone alto), Bobby Few (piano), Louis Petrucciani (contrebasse), Sangoma Everett (batterie)

Cryonic Inc

The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra - Black Indian Rain Dance (Russell Gunn)

Album Pyramids

Russell Gunn (direction), Lee King (trompette), Melvin Jones (trompette solo), Dashill Smith (trompette), Terence Harper (trompette), Derrick Jackon (trombone), Derrick White (trombone), Tom Gibson (trombone basse), Akeem Marable (saxophone alto), Marquinn Mason (saxophone alto), Fareed Mahluli (saxophone ténor), Mike Walton (saxophone ténor), Eric Fontaine (saxophone baryton),Phil Davis (claviers), Rod Harris Jr. (guitare), Kevin Scott (basse), "Lil" John Roberts (batterie gauche), Terreon "Tank" Guly (batterie droite), Ali Barr (percussions), Dionne Farris (voix)

Ropeadope

Stéphane Edouard - Salt March (Stéphen Edouard)

Album Pondicergy Airlines

Dilshad Khan (sarangi), Sandip Chatterjee (santoor), Prabhu Edouard (tabla), Malik Mezzadri (flûte, voix), Bojan Zulfikarpašić (Rhodes), Linley Marthe (basse), Stéphane Edouard (batterie, claviers)

CJazz Prod

Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul (Tina Brooks)

Album True Blue

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Duke Jordan (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Blue Note

Aldo Romano - Ballade for Jackie (Baptiste Herbin)

Album New Blood Quartet plays the Connection

Aldo Romano (batterie), Baptiste Herbin (saxophone alto), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano), Michel Benita (contrebasse)

Dreyfus

Shai Maestro - Mystery and Illusions (Shai Maestro)

Album Human

Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehelya (batterie), Philip Dizack (trompette)

ECM