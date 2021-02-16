Banzzaï
Mardi 16 février 2021
59 min

Et maintenant ? : Stéphane Edouard, Shai Maestro, Kamal Keila, Aldo Romano and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Et maintenant ? : Stéphane Edouard, Shai Maestro, Kamal Keila, Aldo Romano and more
Stéphane Edouard, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Et maintenant, on fait quoi ? On boit des verres à Las Vegas ? On construit des pyramides ? On danse au Soudan ? Et maintenant... tout est permis !

Programmation musicale

Sammy Davis Jr., Buddy Rich - What Now My Love ? (Carl Sigman, Pierre Delanoé, Gilbert Becaud)
Album The Sounds of '66
Sammy Davis Jr. (voix), Buddy Rich & His Orchestra
Reprise

The Sounds of '66
The Sounds of '66

Lee Morgan - The Rajah (Lee Morgan)
Album The Rajah
Lee Morgan (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Gene Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note

The Rajah
The Rajah

Kamal Keila - Al Asafir
 Album Habibi Funk 007 (An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World)
Habibi Funk

Habibi Funk 007
Habibi Funk 007

Talib Kibwé Odissey- Egyptian Oasis
Album Egyptian Oasis
Talib Kibwé (saxophone alto), Bobby Few (piano), Louis Petrucciani (contrebasse), Sangoma Everett (batterie)
Cryonic Inc

Egyptian Oasis
Egyptian Oasis

The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra - Black Indian Rain Dance (Russell Gunn)
Album Pyramids
Russell Gunn (direction), Lee King (trompette), Melvin Jones (trompette solo), Dashill Smith (trompette), Terence Harper (trompette), Derrick Jackon (trombone), Derrick White (trombone), Tom Gibson (trombone basse), Akeem Marable (saxophone alto), Marquinn Mason (saxophone alto), Fareed Mahluli (saxophone ténor), Mike Walton (saxophone ténor), Eric Fontaine (saxophone baryton),Phil Davis (claviers), Rod Harris Jr. (guitare), Kevin Scott (basse), "Lil" John Roberts (batterie gauche), Terreon "Tank" Guly (batterie droite), Ali Barr (percussions), Dionne Farris (voix)
Ropeadope

Pyramids
Pyramids

Stéphane Edouard - Salt March (Stéphen Edouard)
Album Pondicergy Airlines
Dilshad Khan (sarangi), Sandip Chatterjee (santoor), Prabhu Edouard (tabla), Malik Mezzadri (flûte, voix), Bojan Zulfikarpašić (Rhodes), Linley Marthe (basse), Stéphane Edouard (batterie, claviers)
CJazz Prod

Pondicergy Airlines
Pondicergy Airlines

Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul (Tina Brooks)
Album True Blue
Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Duke Jordan (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note

True Blue
True Blue

Aldo Romano - Ballade for Jackie (Baptiste Herbin)
Album New Blood Quartet plays the Connection
Aldo Romano (batterie), Baptiste Herbin (saxophone alto), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano), Michel Benita (contrebasse)
Dreyfus

New Blood Quartet plays the Connection
New Blood Quartet plays the Connection

Shai Maestro - Mystery and Illusions (Shai Maestro)
Album Human
Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehelya (batterie), Philip Dizack (trompette)
ECM

Human
Human
