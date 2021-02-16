Et maintenant ? : Stéphane Edouard, Shai Maestro, Kamal Keila, Aldo Romano and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Et maintenant, on fait quoi ? On boit des verres à Las Vegas ? On construit des pyramides ? On danse au Soudan ? Et maintenant... tout est permis !
Programmation musicale
Sammy Davis Jr., Buddy Rich - What Now My Love ? (Carl Sigman, Pierre Delanoé, Gilbert Becaud)
Album The Sounds of '66
Sammy Davis Jr. (voix), Buddy Rich & His Orchestra
Reprise
Lee Morgan - The Rajah (Lee Morgan)
Album The Rajah
Lee Morgan (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Gene Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note
Kamal Keila - Al Asafir
Album Habibi Funk 007 (An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World)
Habibi Funk
Talib Kibwé Odissey- Egyptian Oasis
Album Egyptian Oasis
Talib Kibwé (saxophone alto), Bobby Few (piano), Louis Petrucciani (contrebasse), Sangoma Everett (batterie)
Cryonic Inc
The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra - Black Indian Rain Dance (Russell Gunn)
Album Pyramids
Russell Gunn (direction), Lee King (trompette), Melvin Jones (trompette solo), Dashill Smith (trompette), Terence Harper (trompette), Derrick Jackon (trombone), Derrick White (trombone), Tom Gibson (trombone basse), Akeem Marable (saxophone alto), Marquinn Mason (saxophone alto), Fareed Mahluli (saxophone ténor), Mike Walton (saxophone ténor), Eric Fontaine (saxophone baryton),Phil Davis (claviers), Rod Harris Jr. (guitare), Kevin Scott (basse), "Lil" John Roberts (batterie gauche), Terreon "Tank" Guly (batterie droite), Ali Barr (percussions), Dionne Farris (voix)
Ropeadope
Stéphane Edouard - Salt March (Stéphen Edouard)
Album Pondicergy Airlines
Dilshad Khan (sarangi), Sandip Chatterjee (santoor), Prabhu Edouard (tabla), Malik Mezzadri (flûte, voix), Bojan Zulfikarpašić (Rhodes), Linley Marthe (basse), Stéphane Edouard (batterie, claviers)
CJazz Prod
Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul (Tina Brooks)
Album True Blue
Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Tina Brooks (saxophone ténor), Duke Jordan (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Blue Note
Aldo Romano - Ballade for Jackie (Baptiste Herbin)
Album New Blood Quartet plays the Connection
Aldo Romano (batterie), Baptiste Herbin (saxophone alto), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano), Michel Benita (contrebasse)
Dreyfus
Shai Maestro - Mystery and Illusions (Shai Maestro)
Album Human
Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehelya (batterie), Philip Dizack (trompette)
ECM
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration