Lundi 15 mars 2021
Et les anges chantent : Mahalia Jackson, Archie Shepp, Bud Shank, Cathy Hayes, Fats Waller and more
Ce soir dans nos oreilles, des voix venues du ciel. Porteuses d'espoir et de liberté, elles ont tout pour nous faire chavirer !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Johnny Mercer.compositeur, Ziggy Elman.compositeur
The Angels SingCathy Hayes (voix), Barney Kessel (guitare), Monty Budwig (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie), 4 trompettes, 4 trombonesAlbum It's All Right With Me Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 55) Année 1989
- 19h06Bud Shank
Otem a NoteClare Fisher. : compositeur, Bud Shank (saxophone alto), Clare Fisher (piano, Joe Pass (guitare), Ralph Pena (contrebasse), Larry Bunker (batterie), Milt Holland (percussions), Chuck Flores (percussions)Album Bossa Nova Years Label Ubatuqui (UBCD 307) Année 2000
- 19h10East Of Underground
Smiling FacesBobby Blakcmon (voix), George Daniels (batterie), Ronald Hall (guitare basse), Gus Marqquez (guitare rythmique), Lewis Hitt (guitare), Larry Watson (voix), Austin Webb (voix)Album Hell Below Label Now Again (NA 5083) Année 2011
- 19h19Walter Kubiczeck
King KongWalter Kubiczeck. : compositeur, Orchester Walter KubiczeckAlbum King-Kong / Aktion Label Amiga
- 19h22The Quadraphonnes & Andrew Durkin
From Out of NowhereMichael Andrew Bordin. : compositeur, Roddy Bottum. : compositeur, Bill David Gould. : compositeur, James Blanco Martin. : compositeur, Michael Patton. : compositeur, Mary-Sue Tobin (saxophone soprano), Chelsea Luker (saxophone alto), Michelle Medler (saxophone ténor), Mieke Bruggeman (saxophone baryton)Album Five-Pointed Star Label Pjce Année 2021
- 19h27Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble
Oregon Sounds Like FreedomEzra Weiss. : compositeur, S. Renee Mitchell. : compositeur, Marilyn Keller (voix), Lee Elderton (saxophone soprano, clarinette), John Savage (saxophone alto, flûtes), Rob Davis (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Mieke Bruggeman (saxophone baryton, saxophone basse, clarinette), Douglas Detrick (trompette, bugle), Farnell Newton (trompette, bugle), John Moak (trombone), Denzel Mendoza (trombone), Ryan Meagher (guitare), Jasnam Daya Singh (piano), Bill Athens (basse), Ken Ollis (batterie)Album From Maxville to Vanport Label Pjce Année 2018
- 19h35Gene Harris And His Three Sounds
Sittin' duckMonk Higgins. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Andy Simpkins (contrebasse), Carl Burnett (batterie), Monk Higgins (direction), Dave Burk (violon), Jesse Erlich (violon), Henry Felber (violon), Ron Fulsom (violon), Louis Kievman (violon), William Kurash (violon), Leonard Malarsky (violon), Ralph Schaeffer (violon), Albert Steinberg (violon), Tibor Zelig (violon), Phil Goldberg (alto), Leonard Selic (alto), Jerry Kessler (violoncelle), Alan Estes (vibraphone), Al Vescovo (guitare), Dee Ervin (percussions), Miles Grayson (percussions)Album Elegant Soul Label Blue Note
- 19h42Mahalia Jackson
Go Tell it on the MountainMahalia Jackson (voix)Album Complete Mahalia Jackson vol 6 1955-1956 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 1316) Année 2008
- 19h45Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
Go Down MosesTraditionnel. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
- 19h53Fats Waller & His Rhythm
Cross PatchTot Seymour. : compositeur, Vee Lawnhurst. : compositeur, Fats Waller (piano, voix), Herman Autrey (trompette), Bill Coleman (trompette), Gene Sedric (clarinette), Mezz Mezzrow (clarinette), Al Casey (guitare)Album Fats Waller and His Rhythm Volume 1 1934-1936 Label Epm
- 19h57Nitai Hershkovits
Oye asemPat Thomas. : compositeur, Ebo Taylor. : compositeur, Nitai Hershkovits (piano)Album New Place Always Label Enja (YEB7788) Année 2018
