Lundi 15 mars 2021
59 min

Et les anges chantent : Mahalia Jackson, Archie Shepp, Bud Shank, Cathy Hayes, Fats Waller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Mahalia Jackson, © Getty / Mirrorpix

Ce soir dans nos oreilles, des voix venues du ciel. Porteuses d'espoir et de liberté, elles ont tout pour nous faire chavirer !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    The angels sing - CATHY HAYES
    Johnny Mercer.compositeur, Ziggy Elman.compositeur

    The Angels Sing

    Cathy Hayes (voix), Barney Kessel (guitare), Monty Budwig (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie), 4 trompettes, 4 trombones
    Album It's All Right With Me Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 55) Année 1989
  • 19h06
    Otem a note - BUD SHANK
    Bud Shank

    Otem a Note

    Clare Fisher. : compositeur, Bud Shank (saxophone alto), Clare Fisher (piano, Joe Pass (guitare), Ralph Pena (contrebasse), Larry Bunker (batterie), Milt Holland (percussions), Chuck Flores (percussions)
    Album Bossa Nova Years Label Ubatuqui (UBCD 307) Année 2000
  • 19h10
    Smiling faces - EAST OF UNDERGROUND
    East Of Underground

    Smiling Faces

    Bobby Blakcmon (voix), George Daniels (batterie), Ronald Hall (guitare basse), Gus Marqquez (guitare rythmique), Lewis Hitt (guitare), Larry Watson (voix), Austin Webb (voix)
    Album Hell Below Label Now Again (NA 5083) Année 2011
  • 19h19
    King Kong - Walter Kubiczeck
    Walter Kubiczeck

    King Kong

    Walter Kubiczeck. : compositeur, Orchester Walter Kubiczeck
    Album King-Kong / Aktion Label Amiga
  • 19h22
    From out of nowhere - QUADRAPHONNES & ANDREW DURKIN
    The Quadraphonnes & Andrew Durkin

    From Out of Nowhere

    Michael Andrew Bordin. : compositeur, Roddy Bottum. : compositeur, Bill David Gould. : compositeur, James Blanco Martin. : compositeur, Michael Patton. : compositeur, Mary-Sue Tobin (saxophone soprano), Chelsea Luker (saxophone alto), Michelle Medler (saxophone ténor), Mieke Bruggeman (saxophone baryton)
    Album Five-Pointed Star Label Pjce Année 2021
  • 19h27
    Oregon sounds like freedom - PORTLAND JAZZ COMPOSERS ENSEMBLE
    Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble

    Oregon Sounds Like Freedom

    Ezra Weiss. : compositeur, S. Renee Mitchell. : compositeur, Marilyn Keller (voix), Lee Elderton (saxophone soprano, clarinette), John Savage (saxophone alto, flûtes), Rob Davis (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Mieke Bruggeman (saxophone baryton, saxophone basse, clarinette), Douglas Detrick (trompette, bugle), Farnell Newton (trompette, bugle), John Moak (trombone), Denzel Mendoza (trombone), Ryan Meagher (guitare), Jasnam Daya Singh (piano), Bill Athens (basse), Ken Ollis (batterie)
    Album From Maxville to Vanport Label Pjce Année 2018
  • 19h35
    Sittin' duck - GENE HARRIS AND HIS THREE SOUNDS
    Gene Harris And His Three Sounds

    Sittin' duck

    Monk Higgins. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Andy Simpkins (contrebasse), Carl Burnett (batterie), Monk Higgins (direction), Dave Burk (violon), Jesse Erlich (violon), Henry Felber (violon), Ron Fulsom (violon), Louis Kievman (violon), William Kurash (violon), Leonard Malarsky (violon), Ralph Schaeffer (violon), Albert Steinberg (violon), Tibor Zelig (violon), Phil Goldberg (alto), Leonard Selic (alto), Jerry Kessler (violoncelle), Alan Estes (vibraphone), Al Vescovo (guitare), Dee Ervin (percussions), Miles Grayson (percussions)
    Album Elegant Soul Label Blue Note
  • 19h42
    Go tell it on the mountain - MAHALIA JACKSON
    Mahalia Jackson

    Go Tell it on the Mountain

    Mahalia Jackson (voix)
    Album Complete Mahalia Jackson vol 6 1955-1956 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 1316) Année 2008
  • 19h45
    Go down moses - ARCHIE SHEPP, JASON MORAN
    Archie Shepp & Jason Moran

    Go Down Moses

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)
    Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
  • 19h53
    Cross patch - FATS WALLER
    Fats Waller & His Rhythm

    Cross Patch

    Tot Seymour. : compositeur, Vee Lawnhurst. : compositeur, Fats Waller (piano, voix), Herman Autrey (trompette), Bill Coleman (trompette), Gene Sedric (clarinette), Mezz Mezzrow (clarinette), Al Casey (guitare)
    Album Fats Waller and His Rhythm Volume 1 1934-1936 Label Epm
  • 19h57
    Oye asem - NITAI HERSHKOVITS
    Nitai Hershkovits

    Oye asem

    Pat Thomas. : compositeur, Ebo Taylor. : compositeur, Nitai Hershkovits (piano)
    Album New Place Always Label Enja (YEB7788) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
