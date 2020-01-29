Est-ce l’amour ? : Etta James, Bill Evans, Akagera, François Corneloup, Red Garland and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, quelque chose s'accroche. Quelque chose nous chavire, quelque chose file sous notre peau, quelque chose nous embarque et nous couche. Et si c'était l'amour ?

Programmation musicale

Etta James - Something’s Got a Hold on Me

Album Etta James Top Ten

Argo

Bill Evans - It Must Be Love

Album Bill Evans for Lovers

Verve

Fania All Stars - Viva Tirado

Album Latin-Soul-Rock

Fania

Red Garland Trio, Ray Barretto - Ralph J. Gleason Blues

Album Rojo

Prestige

Clive Zanda - Chip Down

Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations

Gayap

Lakou Mizik, Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Iko Kreyol

Album HaitiaNola

Cumbancha

Akagera - Bayou

Album Serpente

Prado

Andrew Hill - Bayou Red

Album Grass Roots

Blue Note

The Jazz Defenders - Late

Album Sheming

Haggis

François Corneloup - Fileuse

Album Révolution

MCO