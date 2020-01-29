Est-ce l’amour ? : Etta James, Bill Evans, Akagera, François Corneloup, Red Garland and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, quelque chose s'accroche. Quelque chose nous chavire, quelque chose file sous notre peau, quelque chose nous embarque et nous couche. Et si c'était l'amour ?
Programmation musicale
Etta James - Something’s Got a Hold on Me
Album Etta James Top Ten
Argo
Bill Evans - It Must Be Love
Album Bill Evans for Lovers
Verve
Fania All Stars - Viva Tirado
Album Latin-Soul-Rock
Fania
Red Garland Trio, Ray Barretto - Ralph J. Gleason Blues
Album Rojo
Prestige
Clive Zanda - Chip Down
Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap
Lakou Mizik, Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Iko Kreyol
Album HaitiaNola
Cumbancha
Akagera - Bayou
Album Serpente
Prado
Andrew Hill - Bayou Red
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note
The Jazz Defenders - Late
Album Sheming
Haggis
François Corneloup - Fileuse
Album Révolution
MCO
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration