Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 29 janvier 2020
59 min

Est-ce l’amour ? : Etta James, Bill Evans, Akagera, François Corneloup, Red Garland and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Est-ce l’amour ? : Etta James, Bill Evans, Akagera, François Corneloup, Red Garland and more
Etta James, © Getty / Skip Bolen

Ce soir, quelque chose s'accroche. Quelque chose nous chavire, quelque chose file sous notre peau, quelque chose nous embarque et nous couche. Et si c'était l'amour ?

Programmation musicale

Etta James - Something’s Got a Hold on Me
Album Etta James Top Ten
Argo 

Etta James Top Ten
Etta James Top Ten

Bill Evans - It Must Be Love
Album Bill Evans for Lovers
Verve 

Bill Evans for Lovers
Bill Evans for Lovers

Fania All Stars - Viva Tirado
Album Latin-Soul-Rock
Fania 

Latin-Soul-Rock
Latin-Soul-Rock

Red Garland Trio, Ray Barretto - Ralph J. Gleason Blues
Album Rojo
Prestige 

Rojo
Rojo

Clive Zanda - Chip Down
Album Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Gayap

Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations
Is Here With " Dat Kinda Ting", Calypsojazz Innovations

Lakou Mizik, Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Iko Kreyol
Album HaitiaNola
Cumbancha 

HaitiaNola
HaitiaNola

Akagera - Bayou
Album Serpente
Prado 

Serpente
Serpente

Andrew Hill - Bayou Red
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note 

Grass Roots
Grass Roots

The Jazz Defenders - Late
Album Sheming
Haggis 

Sheming
Sheming

François Corneloup - Fileuse
Album Révolution
MCO 

Révolution
Révolution
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 28 janvier 2020
59 min
Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social
émission suivante
jeudi 30 janvier 2020
59 min
Faites vos jeux ! : Zara McFarlane, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Csaba Palotai and more