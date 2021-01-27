Essayez ! : Clara Ward, Pascal Schumacher, Mulatu Astatke, Coleman Hawkins and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Essaie-moi !", lance Esther Phillips à son amour. Elle en est sûre : l'essayer, c'est l'adopter.
Programmation musicale
Esther Phillips - Try Me (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)
Single de 1966
Esther Philips (voix), Leroy Glover (arrangements)
Atlantic
Jack Sels - Taking A Chance On Love (Richard Rogers)
Album Minor Works
Jack Sels (saxophone ténor), Jean Fanis (piano), Philip Catherine (guitare), Roger Vanhaverbeke (contrebasse), Al Jones (batterie)
SDBan
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience - Mulatu
Album To Know Without Knowing
Mulatu Astatke (vibraphone), Peter Harper (saxophone ténor), Zac Lister (guitare), Ian Dixon (trompette), Dominique Chaseling (flûte), Haftu Reda (masinko), Bob Sedergreen (piano), Richard Rose (basse), James Davies (batterie), Olugbade Okunade (congas, shaker)
Agogo
Bobby Hutcherson - Farallone
Album Live at Montreux
Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Woody Shaw (trompette), Cecil Bernard (piano), Ray Frummond (contrebasse), Larry Hancock (batterie)
Blue Note
Nostalgia 77 & Capstone feat. Lizzy Parks - The Moon (B. Lamdin, S. Little)
Album Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation
Lizzy Parks (voix), J. Spall (saxophone alto), Riaan Vosloo (basse), B. Lamdin (programmation), S. Little (programmtion)
Thru Thoughts
Pascal Schumacher - Tubular Bells (Pascal Schumacher)
Album Sol
Pascal Schumacher (vibrpahone, glockenspiel, organelle)
Neue Meister/DistrArt Musique
Dorothy Ashby - Life Has Its Trials (Dorothy Ashby)
Album Afro-Harping
Dorothy Ashby (harpe), Richard Evans (arrangements)
Cadet
Clara Ward - If You Wanna Change The World (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)
Album Soul and Inspirations
Clara Ward (voix), H.B. Barnum (direction, arrangements)
Capitol
Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster - La Rosita (Paul Dupont, Allan Stuart)
Album Coleman Hawkins Encounter Ben Webster
Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Oscar Peterson (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)
Verve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration