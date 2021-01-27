Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 27 janvier 2021
59 min

Essayez ! : Clara Ward, Pascal Schumacher, Mulatu Astatke, Coleman Hawkins and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Essayez ! : Clara Ward, Pascal Schumacher, Mulatu Astatke, Coleman Hawkins and more
Clara Ward, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

"Essaie-moi !", lance Esther Phillips à son amour. Elle en est sûre : l'essayer, c'est l'adopter.

Esther Phillips - Try Me (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)
Single de 1966
Esther Philips (voix), Leroy Glover (arrangements)
Atlantic

Esther Phillips - Try Me
Esther Phillips - Try Me

Jack Sels - Taking A Chance On Love (Richard Rogers)
Album Minor Works
Jack Sels (saxophone ténor), Jean Fanis (piano), Philip Catherine (guitare), Roger Vanhaverbeke (contrebasse), Al Jones (batterie)
SDBan

Minor Works
Minor Works

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience - Mulatu
 Album To Know Without Knowing
Mulatu Astatke (vibraphone), Peter Harper (saxophone ténor), Zac Lister (guitare), Ian Dixon (trompette),  Dominique Chaseling (flûte), Haftu Reda (masinko), Bob Sedergreen (piano), Richard Rose (basse), James Davies (batterie), Olugbade Okunade (congas, shaker)
Agogo 

To Know Without Knowing
To Know Without Knowing

Bobby Hutcherson - Farallone
Album Live at Montreux
Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Woody Shaw (trompette), Cecil Bernard (piano), Ray Frummond (contrebasse), Larry Hancock (batterie)
Blue Note

Live at Montreux
Live at Montreux

Nostalgia 77 & Capstone feat. Lizzy Parks - The Moon (B. Lamdin, S. Little)
Album Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation
Lizzy Parks (voix), J. Spall (saxophone alto), Riaan Vosloo (basse), B. Lamdin (programmation), S. Little (programmtion)
Thru Thoughts

Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation
Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation

Pascal Schumacher - Tubular Bells (Pascal Schumacher)
Album Sol
Pascal Schumacher (vibrpahone, glockenspiel, organelle)
Neue Meister/DistrArt Musique

Sol
Sol

Dorothy Ashby - Life Has Its Trials (Dorothy Ashby)
Album Afro-Harping
Dorothy Ashby (harpe), Richard Evans (arrangements)
Cadet

Afro-Harping
Afro-Harping

Clara Ward - If You Wanna Change The World (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)
Album Soul and Inspirations
Clara Ward (voix), H.B. Barnum (direction, arrangements)
Capitol

Soul and Inspirations
Soul and Inspirations

Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster - La Rosita (Paul Dupont, Allan Stuart)
Album Coleman Hawkins Encounter Ben Webster
Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Oscar Peterson (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)
Verve

Coleman Hawkins encounter Ben Webster
Coleman Hawkins encounter Ben Webster
