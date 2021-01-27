Essayez ! : Clara Ward, Pascal Schumacher, Mulatu Astatke, Coleman Hawkins and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

"Essaie-moi !", lance Esther Phillips à son amour. Elle en est sûre : l'essayer, c'est l'adopter.

Programmation musicale

Esther Phillips - Try Me (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)

Single de 1966

Esther Philips (voix), Leroy Glover (arrangements)

Atlantic

Jack Sels - Taking A Chance On Love (Richard Rogers)

Album Minor Works

Jack Sels (saxophone ténor), Jean Fanis (piano), Philip Catherine (guitare), Roger Vanhaverbeke (contrebasse), Al Jones (batterie)

SDBan

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience - Mulatu

Album To Know Without Knowing

Mulatu Astatke (vibraphone), Peter Harper (saxophone ténor), Zac Lister (guitare), Ian Dixon (trompette), Dominique Chaseling (flûte), Haftu Reda (masinko), Bob Sedergreen (piano), Richard Rose (basse), James Davies (batterie), Olugbade Okunade (congas, shaker)

Agogo

Bobby Hutcherson - Farallone

Album Live at Montreux

Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Woody Shaw (trompette), Cecil Bernard (piano), Ray Frummond (contrebasse), Larry Hancock (batterie)

Blue Note

Nostalgia 77 & Capstone feat. Lizzy Parks - The Moon (B. Lamdin, S. Little)

Album Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation

Lizzy Parks (voix), J. Spall (saxophone alto), Riaan Vosloo (basse), B. Lamdin (programmation), S. Little (programmtion)

Thru Thoughts

Pascal Schumacher - Tubular Bells (Pascal Schumacher)

Album Sol

Pascal Schumacher (vibrpahone, glockenspiel, organelle)

Neue Meister/DistrArt Musique

Dorothy Ashby - Life Has Its Trials (Dorothy Ashby)

Album Afro-Harping

Dorothy Ashby (harpe), Richard Evans (arrangements)

Cadet

Clara Ward - If You Wanna Change The World (Buddy Scott, Jimmy Radcliffe)

Album Soul and Inspirations

Clara Ward (voix), H.B. Barnum (direction, arrangements)

Capitol

Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster - La Rosita (Paul Dupont, Allan Stuart)

Album Coleman Hawkins Encounter Ben Webster

Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Oscar Peterson (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Alvin Stoller (batterie)

Verve