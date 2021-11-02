Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 2 novembre 2021
Esprits Fous : Ruth Brown, Mary Lou Williams, Blanche Calloway, Grant Green and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, des notes possédées, des esprits libérés, des chanteuses délurées. Plus on est de fous, plus on rit !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ruth Brown
Sweet Baby of MineBobby Sharp. : compositeur, Ruth Brown (voix)Album Northern Soul Story : The Start of an Era Label Jasmine. (217802) Année 2018
- 19h04Blanche Calloway & Her Joy Boys
Just a Crazy Song (Hi Hi Hi)Blanche Calloway (voix), Clarence Smith (trompette, choeurs), Joe Keyes (trompette), Edgar Battle (trompette), Alton 'Slim' Moore (trombone), Leroy Hardy (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Booker Pitman (clarinette), Joe Durham (tuba), Clyde Hart (piano), Andy Jackson (banjo), Cozy Cole (batterie)Album Blanche Calloway : 1931 Label Harlequin (HQ 2057) Année 1931
- 19h07Graham Costello's Strata
ImpetuGraham Costello. : compositeur, Graham Costello (batterie, pecussions), Harry Weir (saxophone ténor), Liam Shortall (trombone), Fergus McCreadie (piano), Joe Williamson (guitare électrique), Mark Hendry (basse électrique)Album Second Lives Label Gearbox (5060708610661) Année 2021
- 19h14Fergus McCreadie
JigFergus McCreadie. : compositeur, Fergus McCreadie (piano), David Bowden (contrebasse), Stephen Henderson (batterie)Album Cairn Label Edition (EDN1165) Année 2021
- 19h22Leon Thomas
Shape Your Mind to DieLeon Thomas. : compositeur, Neal Creque. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone), John Blair (vitar), Neal Creque (piano), Jesse Kilpatrick (batterie), Baba Feme (percussions)Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
- 19h29Umlaut Big Band
Eternal Youth : Chief Natoma From TacomaMary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction), Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophone alto, clarinette), Pierre Borel (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor, clarinette, clarinette basse), Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophone alto, saxophone baryton, saxophone basse), Brice Pichard (trompette), Pauline Leblond (trompette), Gabriel Levasseur (trompette), Emil Strandberg (trompette), Michaël Ballue (trombone), Alexis Persigan (trombone), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Judith Wekstein (trombone basse), Matthieu Naulleau (piano), Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse), Antonin Gerbal (batterie)Album Mary's Ideas Label Umlaut Records (UMFRCD3435) Année 2021
- 19h33Mary Lou Williams
Anima ChristiMary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Mary Lou Williams (piano), Melba Liston (direction, arrangements), Jimmy Mitchell (voix), George Gordon Singers, Grant Green (guitare électrique), Budd Johnson (clarinette basse), Larry Gales (contrebasse), Percy Brice (batterie)Album Black Christ of the Andes Label Smitsonian Folkways Recordings (SFW CD 40816) Année 2004
- 19h37Grant Green
Let the Music Take Your MindKool & the Gang. : compositeur, Gene Redd. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), Claude Bartee (saxophone ténor), WIlliam Bivens (vibraphone), Ronnie Foster (orgue), Idris Muhammad (batterie), Joseph Armstrong (congas)Album Alive ! Label Blue Note (5256502) Année 2000
- 19h45Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
Rocket ShipShawn Lee (voix, instruments), Kiren Lee (choeurs)Album Rocket ship Label Golden Rules Année 2021
- 19h49Bei Bei & Shawn Lee
Purple RiverBei Bei He. : compositeur, Shawn Lee. : compositeur, Bei Bei (guzheng), Shawn Lee (instruments)Album Year of the Funky Label Légère Recordings (LC14924) Année 2017
- 19h52Peter Giger'S Family Of Percussion & Archie Shepp
Here Comes the FamilyPeter Giger. : compositeur, Archie Shepp. : compositeur, Doug Hammond. : compositeur, Doug Hammond (balafon), Archie Shepp (flûte, voix), Peter Giger (timbales, steel-drum, voix)Album A Drum is a Woman Label Intuition (INT 3401 2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 1 novembre 2021
émission suivantemercredi 3 novembre 2021