Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 2 novembre 2021
59 min

Esprits Fous : Ruth Brown, Mary Lou Williams, Blanche Calloway, Grant Green and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ruth Brown, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Ce soir, des notes possédées, des esprits libérés, des chanteuses délurées. Plus on est de fous, plus on rit !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sweet baby of mine - RUTH BROWN
    Ruth Brown

    Sweet Baby of Mine

    Bobby Sharp. : compositeur, Ruth Brown (voix)
    Album Northern Soul Story : The Start of an Era Label Jasmine. (217802) Année 2018
  • 19h04
    Just a crazy song - BLANCHE CALLOWAY
    Blanche Calloway & Her Joy Boys

    Just a Crazy Song (Hi Hi Hi)

    Blanche Calloway (voix), Clarence Smith (trompette, choeurs), Joe Keyes (trompette), Edgar Battle (trompette), Alton 'Slim' Moore (trombone), Leroy Hardy (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Booker Pitman (clarinette), Joe Durham (tuba), Clyde Hart (piano), Andy Jackson (banjo), Cozy Cole (batterie)
    Album Blanche Calloway : 1931 Label Harlequin (HQ 2057) Année 1931
  • 19h07
    Impetu - GRAHAM COSTELLO
    Graham Costello's Strata

    Impetu

    Graham Costello. : compositeur, Graham Costello (batterie, pecussions), Harry Weir (saxophone ténor), Liam Shortall (trombone), Fergus McCreadie (piano), Joe Williamson (guitare électrique), Mark Hendry (basse électrique)
    Album Second Lives Label Gearbox (5060708610661) Année 2021
  • 19h14
    Jig - FERGUS MAC CREADIE
    Fergus McCreadie

    Jig

    Fergus McCreadie. : compositeur, Fergus McCreadie (piano), David Bowden (contrebasse), Stephen Henderson (batterie)
    Album Cairn Label Edition (EDN1165) Année 2021
  • 19h22
    Shape your mind to die - LEON THOMAS
    Leon Thomas

    Shape Your Mind to Die

    Leon Thomas. : compositeur, Neal Creque. : compositeur, Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), Pee Wee Ellis (saxophone), John Blair (vitar), Neal Creque (piano), Jesse Kilpatrick (batterie), Baba Feme (percussions)
    Album Blues and the Soulful Truth Label Flying Dutchman (74321 85153 2) Année 1972
  • 19h29
    Eternal youth : Chief natoma from Tacoma - UMLAUT BIG BAND
    Umlaut Big Band

    Eternal Youth : Chief Natoma From Tacoma

    Mary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction), Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophone alto, clarinette), Pierre Borel (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor, clarinette, clarinette basse), Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophone alto, saxophone baryton, saxophone basse), Brice Pichard (trompette), Pauline Leblond (trompette), Gabriel Levasseur (trompette), Emil Strandberg (trompette), Michaël Ballue (trombone), Alexis Persigan (trombone), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Judith Wekstein (trombone basse), Matthieu Naulleau (piano), Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse), Antonin Gerbal (batterie)
    Album Mary's Ideas Label Umlaut Records (UMFRCD3435) Année 2021
  • 19h33
    Anima christi - MARY LOU WILLIAMS
    Mary Lou Williams

    Anima Christi

    Mary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Mary Lou Williams (piano), Melba Liston (direction, arrangements), Jimmy Mitchell (voix), George Gordon Singers, Grant Green (guitare électrique), Budd Johnson (clarinette basse), Larry Gales (contrebasse), Percy Brice (batterie)
    Album Black Christ of the Andes Label Smitsonian Folkways Recordings (SFW CD 40816) Année 2004
  • 19h37
    Let the music take your mind - GRANT GREEN
    Grant Green

    Let the Music Take Your Mind

    Kool & the Gang. : compositeur, Gene Redd. : compositeur, Grant Green (guitare), Claude Bartee (saxophone ténor), WIlliam Bivens (vibraphone), Ronnie Foster (orgue), Idris Muhammad (batterie), Joseph Armstrong (congas)
    Album Alive ! Label Blue Note (5256502) Année 2000
  • 19h45
    Rocket ship - SHAWN LEE'S PING PONG ORCHESTRA
    Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra

    Rocket Ship

    Shawn Lee (voix, instruments), Kiren Lee (choeurs)
    Album Rocket ship Label Golden Rules Année 2021
  • 19h49
    Purple river - BEI BEI , SHAWN LEE
    Bei Bei & Shawn Lee

    Purple River

    Bei Bei He. : compositeur, Shawn Lee. : compositeur, Bei Bei (guzheng), Shawn Lee (instruments)
    Album Year of the Funky Label Légère Recordings (LC14924) Année 2017
  • 19h52
    Here comes the Family - PETER GIGER'S FAMILY OF PERCUSSION , ARCHIE SHEPP
    Peter Giger'S Family Of Percussion & Archie Shepp

    Here Comes the Family

    Peter Giger. : compositeur, Archie Shepp. : compositeur, Doug Hammond. : compositeur, Doug Hammond (balafon), Archie Shepp (flûte, voix), Peter Giger (timbales, steel-drum, voix)
    Album A Drum is a Woman Label Intuition (INT 3401 2)
