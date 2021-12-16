Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 16 décembre 2021
Enigma : Velma Middleton, Melissa Aldana, Camila Meza, Eric Le Lann and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La vie est une énigme, et la musique l'embellit... !
La programmation musicale :
- Louis Armstrong & All His Stars
Loveless LoveW. C. Handy. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Velma Middleton (voix), Trummy Young (trombone), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Arvell Shaw (contrebasse), Barrett Deems (batterie)Album Plays W.C. Handy Label Cbs (4509812)
- Eric Le Lann & Paul Lay
DinahHarry Akst. : compositeur, Sam M. Lewis. : compositeur, Joe Young. : compositeur, Eric Le Lann (trompette), Paul Lay (piano)Album Thanks a Million Label Gazebo (GAZ147) Année 2018
- Emmet Cohen
DardanellaTraditionnel. : compositeur, Emmet Cohen (piano), Russell Hall (contrebasse), Kyle Poole (batterie)Album Future Stride Label Mack Avenue (MAC1181) Année 2021
- Mélissa Aldana.compositeur, Mélissa Aldana.
La MadrinaMélissa Aldana (saxophone ténor)., Sam Harris (piano), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Pablo Menares (contrebasse), Tommy Crane (batterie)Album Visions Label Motéma Année 2019
- Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra
Cucurrucucu palomaTomas Mendez-Sosa. : compositeur, Camila Meza (voix, guitare)Album Ambar Label Masterworks Année 2019
- Señor Coconut
KissPrince Rogers Nelson. : compositeur, Argenis Brito (voix), Achim Shröter (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Detlef Landeck (trombones), Frank Wiesen (trompette), Jean-Charles Vandermynsbrugge (contrebasse), Norbert Krämer (vibraphone, marimba, percussions)Album Around the World Label [Pias] (PIASR131CDX)
- Milt Jackson
TurquoiseCedar Walton. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), James Moody (saxophone alto), Cedar Walton (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Candy Finch (batterie)Album Live at the Museum of Modern Art 1965 Label Verve (S-86024)
- Jay Jay Johnson
EnigmaJay Jay Johnson (trombone), Jon Faddis (trompette), Eddie Henderson (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Lew Soloff (trompette), Earl Gardner (trompette), Byron Stripling (trompette), Danny Cahn (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Robin Eubanks (trombone), Jim Pugh (trombone, Steve Turre (trombone), John Clark (cor), Bob Carlisle (cor), Chris Komer (cor), Marshall Sealy (cor), Bruce Bonvissuto (euphonium), Alan Rodgers (euphonium), Howard Johnson (tuba), Andy Rodgers (tuba), Dan Faulk (saxophones), Francesca Corsi (harpe), Renee Rosnes (piano), Rufus Reid (contrebasse), Victor Lewis (batterie), Freddie Santiago (percussions), Milton Cardona (percssions), Kevin Johnson (percussions), Tom Everett (direction), Slide Hampton (direction)Album The Brass Orchestra Label Verve (537321-2) Année 1997
- Levitation Orchestra
Child Part 4Levitation Orchestra. : compositeur, Lluis Domenech Plana (flûtes), James Akers (saxophone ténor), Ayodeji Ijishakin (saxophone ténor, piano), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette, direction), Saskia Horton (violon), Beatriz Rola (violon), Emma Barnaby (violoncelle), Maria Osuchowska (harpe), Paris Charles (guitare), Hamish Nockles-Moore (basse), Harry Ling (batterie), Plumm (voix), Dilara Aydin-Corbett (voix)Album Illusions and Realities Label Gearbox Année 2021
- Arthur Blythe
My Son RaArthur Blythe. : compositeur, Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), John Hicks (piano), Fred Hopkins (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown / In the Tradition / Illusions / Blythe Spirit Label Bgo Records (BGOCD1242) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration