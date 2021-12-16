Banzzaï
Jeudi 16 décembre 2021
59 min

Enigma : Velma Middleton, Melissa Aldana, Camila Meza, Eric Le Lann and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Velma Middleton & Louis Armstrong, © Getty / Weegee(Arthur Fellig)/International Center of Photography

La vie est une énigme, et la musique l'embellit... !

La programmation musicale :
  • Loveless Love - Louis Armstrong & All His Stars
    Louis Armstrong & All His Stars

    Loveless Love

    W. C. Handy. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Velma Middleton (voix), Trummy Young (trombone), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Arvell Shaw (contrebasse), Barrett Deems (batterie)
    Album Plays W.C. Handy Label Cbs (4509812)
  • Dinah - Eric Le Lann & Paul Lay
    Eric Le Lann & Paul Lay

    Dinah

    Harry Akst. : compositeur, Sam M. Lewis. : compositeur, Joe Young. : compositeur, Eric Le Lann (trompette), Paul Lay (piano)
    Album Thanks a Million Label Gazebo (GAZ147) Année 2018
  • Dardanella - Emmet Cohen
    Emmet Cohen

    Dardanella

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Emmet Cohen (piano), Russell Hall (contrebasse), Kyle Poole (batterie)
    Album Future Stride Label Mack Avenue (MAC1181) Année 2021
  • La Madrina - Mélissa Aldana.
    Mélissa Aldana.compositeur, Mélissa Aldana.

    La Madrina

    Mélissa Aldana (saxophone ténor)., Sam Harris (piano), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Pablo Menares (contrebasse), Tommy Crane (batterie)
    Album Visions Label Motéma Année 2019
  • Cucurrucucu paloma - Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra
    Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra

    Cucurrucucu paloma

    Tomas Mendez-Sosa. : compositeur, Camila Meza (voix, guitare)
    Album Ambar Label Masterworks Année 2019
  • Kiss - Señor Coconut
    Señor Coconut

    Kiss

    Prince Rogers Nelson. : compositeur, Argenis Brito (voix), Achim Shröter (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Detlef Landeck (trombones), Frank Wiesen (trompette), Jean-Charles Vandermynsbrugge (contrebasse), Norbert Krämer (vibraphone, marimba, percussions)
    Album Around the World Label [Pias] (PIASR131CDX)
  • Turquoise - Milt Jackson
    Milt Jackson

    Turquoise

    Cedar Walton. : compositeur, Milt Jackson (vibraphone), James Moody (saxophone alto), Cedar Walton (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Candy Finch (batterie)
    Album Live at the Museum of Modern Art 1965 Label Verve (S-86024)
  • Enigma - Jay Jay Johnson
    Jay Jay Johnson

    Enigma

    Jay Jay Johnson (trombone), Jon Faddis (trompette), Eddie Henderson (trompette), Joe Wilder (trompette), Lew Soloff (trompette), Earl Gardner (trompette), Byron Stripling (trompette), Danny Cahn (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Robin Eubanks (trombone), Jim Pugh (trombone, Steve Turre (trombone), John Clark (cor), Bob Carlisle (cor), Chris Komer (cor), Marshall Sealy (cor), Bruce Bonvissuto (euphonium), Alan Rodgers (euphonium), Howard Johnson (tuba), Andy Rodgers (tuba), Dan Faulk (saxophones), Francesca Corsi (harpe), Renee Rosnes (piano), Rufus Reid (contrebasse), Victor Lewis (batterie), Freddie Santiago (percussions), Milton Cardona (percssions), Kevin Johnson (percussions), Tom Everett (direction), Slide Hampton (direction)
    Album The Brass Orchestra Label Verve (537321-2) Année 1997
  • Child Part 4 - Levitation Orchestra
    Levitation Orchestra

    Child Part 4

    Levitation Orchestra. : compositeur, Lluis Domenech Plana (flûtes), James Akers (saxophone ténor), Ayodeji Ijishakin (saxophone ténor, piano), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette, direction), Saskia Horton (violon), Beatriz Rola (violon), Emma Barnaby (violoncelle), Maria Osuchowska (harpe), Paris Charles (guitare), Hamish Nockles-Moore (basse), Harry Ling (batterie), Plumm (voix), Dilara Aydin-Corbett (voix)
    Album Illusions and Realities Label Gearbox Année 2021
  • My Son Ra - Arthur Blythe
    Arthur Blythe

    My Son Ra

    Arthur Blythe. : compositeur, Arthur Blythe (saxophone alto), John Hicks (piano), Fred Hopkins (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)
    Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown / In the Tradition / Illusions / Blythe Spirit Label Bgo Records (BGOCD1242) Année 2016
