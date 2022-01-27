Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 27 janvier 2022
59 min

En selle : Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Hugh Masekela, Cowboys and Frenchmen, Pepper Adams and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

En selle : Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Hugh Masekela, Cowboys and Frenchmen, Pepper Adams and more
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, © Getty / James Fraher

Dans nos bagages, des bottes, une guitare, un chapeau. Vous devinez où on va ? Au pays des cowboys...

La programmation musicale :
  • Cow cow boogie - Ella Mae Morse
    Ella Mae Morse

    Cow cow boogie

    Album Ladies in love Label Nocturne (VOX262)
  • Grazing in the grass - Hugh Masekela
    Hugh MasekelaTrompette

    Grazing in the grass

    Al Abreu : Saxophone ténor, Saxophone soprano, Henry Franklin : Contrebasse, Chuck Carter : Batterie, William Henderson : Piano
    Album Masekela 66-76 Label Wrass Records (WRASS 3554) Année 2018
  • Man of constant sorrow - Ethan Helm

    Man of constant sorrow

    Cowboys & Frenchmen, Ethan Helm : Saxophone alto, Owen Broder : Saxophone alto, Saxophone baryton, Chris Ziemba : Piano, Ethan O'Reilly : Contrebasse, Matt Honor : Batterie
    Album Rodeo Label Outside In Music Année 2015
  • I'm an Old Cowhand - Herbie Hancock
    Herbie Hancock

    I'm an Old Cowhand

    Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Laymon Jackson (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
    Album Out of This World Label West Wind (WW 2135) Année 2011
  • Take me back to my boots and saddles - Screamin' Jay Hawkins
    Screamin' Jay Hawkins

    Take me back to my boots and saddles

    Album Classy sugar / The pure essence of New York rock & roll Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD108) Année 2011
  • Cowboys and indians - Frank Wright
    Frank Wrightcompositeur, Frank WrightSaxophone ténor

    Cowboys and indians

    Kamal Abdul Alim : Trompette, Georges Arvanitas : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, Philly Joe Jones : Batterie, Khalil Abdullah : Percussions
    Album Kevin, my dear son Label Sun Records (SEB004) Année 1978
  • The hip cowboy - Slim Gaillard
    Slim Gaillard

    The hip cowboy

    Album Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
  • Cowboy - Walter Smith III
    Walter Smith IIISaxophone ténor

    Cowboy

    Matthew Stevens : compositeur, Micah Thomas : Piano, Matthew Stevens : Guitare, Linda May Han Oh : Contrebasse, Nate Smith : Batterie
    Album In common 2 Label Whirlwind Recordings (414620) Année 2020
  • When I was a cowboy - Adam Nussbaum
    Adam NussbaumBatterie

    When I was a cowboy

    Huddie William Ledbetter : compositeur, Ohad Talmor : Saxophone alto, Steve Cardenas : Guitare électrique, Nate Radley : Guitare électrique
    Album Lead Belly Reimagined Label Sunnyside (SSC1578) Année 2020
  • Dark road down - Justin Adams & Mauro Durante
    Justin Adams & Mauro Durante

    Dark road down

    Justin Adams : compositeur, Divers : compositeur, Justin Adams : Chant, Guitare électrique, Guitare, Mauro Durante : Chant, Violon, Percussions, Batterie
    Album Still moving Label Ponderosa Music Records / Mdc (PON150) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 26 janvier 2022
59 min
Les grands coeurs : Naïssam Jalal, Sonny Rollins, The Lounge Lizards, Kresten Osgood and more
émission suivante
vendredi 28 janvier 2022
59 min
Les serpents sifflent : Victoria Spivey, Herbie Hancock, Chip Whickam and more