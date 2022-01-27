Programmation musicale
Jeudi 27 janvier 2022
En selle : Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Hugh Masekela, Cowboys and Frenchmen, Pepper Adams and more
Dans nos bagages, des bottes, une guitare, un chapeau. Vous devinez où on va ? Au pays des cowboys...
La programmation musicale :
- Ella Mae Morse
Cow cow boogieAlbum Ladies in love Label Nocturne (VOX262)
- Hugh MasekelaTrompette
Grazing in the grassAl Abreu : Saxophone ténor, Saxophone soprano, Henry Franklin : Contrebasse, Chuck Carter : Batterie, William Henderson : PianoAlbum Masekela 66-76 Label Wrass Records (WRASS 3554) Année 2018
Man of constant sorrowCowboys & Frenchmen, Ethan Helm : Saxophone alto, Owen Broder : Saxophone alto, Saxophone baryton, Chris Ziemba : Piano, Ethan O'Reilly : Contrebasse, Matt Honor : BatterieAlbum Rodeo Label Outside In Music Année 2015
- Herbie Hancock
I'm an Old CowhandJohnny Mercer. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Laymon Jackson (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)Album Out of This World Label West Wind (WW 2135) Année 2011
- Screamin' Jay Hawkins
Take me back to my boots and saddlesAlbum Classy sugar / The pure essence of New York rock & roll Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD108) Année 2011
- Frank Wrightcompositeur, Frank WrightSaxophone ténor
Cowboys and indiansKamal Abdul Alim : Trompette, Georges Arvanitas : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, Philly Joe Jones : Batterie, Khalil Abdullah : PercussionsAlbum Kevin, my dear son Label Sun Records (SEB004) Année 1978
- Slim Gaillard
The hip cowboyAlbum Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
- Walter Smith IIISaxophone ténor
CowboyMatthew Stevens : compositeur, Micah Thomas : Piano, Matthew Stevens : Guitare, Linda May Han Oh : Contrebasse, Nate Smith : BatterieAlbum In common 2 Label Whirlwind Recordings (414620) Année 2020
- Adam NussbaumBatterie
When I was a cowboyHuddie William Ledbetter : compositeur, Ohad Talmor : Saxophone alto, Steve Cardenas : Guitare électrique, Nate Radley : Guitare électriqueAlbum Lead Belly Reimagined Label Sunnyside (SSC1578) Année 2020
- Justin Adams & Mauro Durante
Dark road downJustin Adams : compositeur, Divers : compositeur, Justin Adams : Chant, Guitare électrique, Guitare, Mauro Durante : Chant, Violon, Percussions, BatterieAlbum Still moving Label Ponderosa Music Records / Mdc (PON150) Année 2021
