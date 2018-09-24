Banzzaï
Mardi 16 octobre 2018
En direct de Tourcoing Jazz Festival : Yoann Loustalot "Old and New Songs"

En public et en direct de Tourcoing.

En direct de Tourcoing Jazz Festival : Yoann Loustalot "Old and New Songs"
32e édition du Tourcoing Jazz Festival, du 13 au 20 octobre 2018

A écouter sur la page Open Jazz

Yoann Loustalot "Old and New Songs" en direct de la Maison Folie Hospice d'Havré à Tourcoing

Yoann Loustalot (trompette)
Christophe Marguet (batterie)
François Chesnel (piano)
Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse)

L'équipe de l'émission :
