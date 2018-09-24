Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 16 octobre 2018
En direct de Tourcoing Jazz Festival : Yoann Loustalot "Old and New Songs"
En public et en direct de Tourcoing.
Yoann Loustalot "Old and New Songs" en direct de la Maison Folie Hospice d'Havré à Tourcoing
Yoann Loustalot (trompette)
Christophe Marguet (batterie)
François Chesnel (piano)
Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration