
Lundi 8 novembre 2021
59 min

En Bataille : Mahalia Jackson, Dave Brubeck, Mathias Eick, Uri Caine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

En Bataille : Mahalia Jackson, Dave Brubeck, Mathias Eick, Uri Caine and more
Mahalia Jackson, © Getty / Gilles Pétard

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on choisit nos batailles.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    A losing battle - JOHNNY ADAMS
    Johnny Adams

    A Losing Battle

    Malcolm John Rebennack aka Mac Rebennack aka Dr. Jonh. : compositeur, Johnny Adams (voix), Melvin Lastie (trompette), Harold Battiste (saxophone ténor), Alvin ""Red"" Tyler (saxophone), Roy Montrell (guitare), Malcolm John Rebennack aka Mac Rebennack aka Fr. Jonh (piano), Peter Badie aka Chuck (contrebasse), John Boudreaux (batterie)
    Album New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5633) Année 2016
  • 19h05
    Fit to battle - KIRK WHALUM
    Kirk Whalum

    Fit to Battle

    Kirk Whalum. : compositeur, Kirk Whalum (saxophone ténor), Aaron Broadus (trompette), Jerry Peters (orgue), Reginald Veal (contrebasse), Sean McCurley (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), Kenneth Whalum III (saxophone ténor), Hugh 'Peanut' Whalum (saxophone ténor)
    Album The Gospel According to Jazz - Chapt. III Label Rendez-Vous Music (REN5142) Année 2010
  • 19h12
    Keep your hand on the plow - MAHALIA JACKSON
    Mahalia Jackson

    Keep Your Hand on the Plow

    Mahalia Jackson (voix, arrangements), The Falls-Jones Ensemble :, Midred Falls (piano), Ralph Jones (orgue), Jack Lasberg (contrebasse), Frank Carroll (contrebasse), Bunny Shawker (battrie)
    Album Gospels, Spirituals & Hymns Label Columbia (4686632)
  • 19h16
    Nobody knows the trouble I've seen - DAVE BRUBECK
    Traditionnelcompositeur

    Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen

    Dave Brubeck, Dave Brubeck (piano, arrangements), Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Eugene Wright (contrebasse), Joe Morello (batterie)
    Album The Complete Studio Albums Collection 1955-1966 / CD 7 : Southern Scene Label Columbia Legacy (88697938812-7) Année 1960
  • 19h22
    Red shirt - TEDDY EDWARDS
    Terry Edwards.compositeur

    Red Shirt

    Terry Edwards, Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Gerald Wilson (trompette), Jimmy Allen (saxophone ténor), Hampton Hawes (piano), Herman Mitchell (guitare), Jimmy Hamilton (contrebasse), Jimmy Miller (batterie)
    Album This is the Blues / Vol. 1 Label Pacific Jazz (PJ13)
  • 19h28
    Change - URI CAINE
    Uri Caine

    Change

    Uri Caine. : compositeur, Uri Caine (piano), Barbara Walker (voix), Mike Boone (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie), André Raphel (direction), The Catto Freedom Orchestra, The Nedra Neal Singers, The Philadelphia Choral Ensemble
    Album The Passion of Octavius Catto Label 816 Music (8161904) Année 2019
  • 19h32
    The amendments - URI CAINE
    Uri Caine

    The Amendments

    Uri Caine. : compositeur, Uri Caine (piano), Barbara Walker (voix), Mike Boone (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie), André Raphel (direction), The Catto Freedom Orchestra, The Nedra Neal Singers, The Philadelphia Choral Ensemble
    Album The Passion of Octavius Catto Label 816 Music (8161904) Année 2019
  • 19h36
    The Known unknown - KHAN JAMAL
    Khan Jamal

    The Known Unknown

    Khan Jamal. : compositeur, Khan Jamal (vibraphone), Bernard Sammul (piano), Reggie Curry (contrebasse), Dwight James (batterie)
    Album Infinity Label Jazz Room Année 1984
  • 19h44
    Ace - WALTER SMITH III
    Walter Smith III

    Ace

    Walter Smtih III. : compositeur, Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Matthew Stevens (guitare), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Marcus Gilmore (batterie)
    Album In Common Label Whirlwind (233623) Année 2018
  • 19h51
    I burn for you (feat. Amma Whatt) - NATE SMITH
    Nate Smith

    I Burn For You

    Sting. : compositeur, Nate Smith (batterie), Jaleel Shaw (saxophone soprano), Brad Allen Williams (guitare), Jon Cowherd (claviers), Fima Ephron (basse), Amma Whatt (voix)
    Album Kinfolk 2 : See the Birds Label Edition (EDN1184) Année 2021
  • 19h55
    Caring - MATHIAS EICK
    Mathias Eick

    Caring

    Mathias Eick. : compositeur, Mathias Eick (trompette), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Hakon Aase (violon), Stian Carstensen (pedal steel guitare), Audun Erlien (contrebasse), Torstein Lofthus (batterie), Helge Andreas Norbakken (percussion)
    Album When We Leave Label Ecm (ECM2660) Année 2021
