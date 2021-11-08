En Bataille : Mahalia Jackson, Dave Brubeck, Mathias Eick, Uri Caine and more

Kirk Whalum

Fit to Battle

Kirk Whalum. : compositeur, Kirk Whalum (saxophone ténor), Aaron Broadus (trompette), Jerry Peters (orgue), Reginald Veal (contrebasse), Sean McCurley (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), Kenneth Whalum III (saxophone ténor), Hugh 'Peanut' Whalum (saxophone ténor)