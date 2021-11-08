Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 8 novembre 2021
En Bataille : Mahalia Jackson, Dave Brubeck, Mathias Eick, Uri Caine and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on choisit nos batailles.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Johnny Adams
A Losing BattleMalcolm John Rebennack aka Mac Rebennack aka Dr. Jonh. : compositeur, Johnny Adams (voix), Melvin Lastie (trompette), Harold Battiste (saxophone ténor), Alvin ""Red"" Tyler (saxophone), Roy Montrell (guitare), Malcolm John Rebennack aka Mac Rebennack aka Fr. Jonh (piano), Peter Badie aka Chuck (contrebasse), John Boudreaux (batterie)Album New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5633) Année 2016
- 19h05Kirk Whalum
Fit to BattleKirk Whalum. : compositeur, Kirk Whalum (saxophone ténor), Aaron Broadus (trompette), Jerry Peters (orgue), Reginald Veal (contrebasse), Sean McCurley (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions), Kenneth Whalum III (saxophone ténor), Hugh 'Peanut' Whalum (saxophone ténor)Album The Gospel According to Jazz - Chapt. III Label Rendez-Vous Music (REN5142) Année 2010
- 19h12Mahalia Jackson
Keep Your Hand on the PlowMahalia Jackson (voix, arrangements), The Falls-Jones Ensemble :, Midred Falls (piano), Ralph Jones (orgue), Jack Lasberg (contrebasse), Frank Carroll (contrebasse), Bunny Shawker (battrie)Album Gospels, Spirituals & Hymns Label Columbia (4686632)
- 19h16Traditionnelcompositeur
Nobody Knows the Trouble I've SeenDave Brubeck, Dave Brubeck (piano, arrangements), Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Eugene Wright (contrebasse), Joe Morello (batterie)Album The Complete Studio Albums Collection 1955-1966 / CD 7 : Southern Scene Label Columbia Legacy (88697938812-7) Année 1960
- 19h22Terry Edwards.compositeur
Red ShirtTerry Edwards, Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Gerald Wilson (trompette), Jimmy Allen (saxophone ténor), Hampton Hawes (piano), Herman Mitchell (guitare), Jimmy Hamilton (contrebasse), Jimmy Miller (batterie)Album This is the Blues / Vol. 1 Label Pacific Jazz (PJ13)
- 19h28Uri Caine
ChangeUri Caine. : compositeur, Uri Caine (piano), Barbara Walker (voix), Mike Boone (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie), André Raphel (direction), The Catto Freedom Orchestra, The Nedra Neal Singers, The Philadelphia Choral EnsembleAlbum The Passion of Octavius Catto Label 816 Music (8161904) Année 2019
- 19h32Uri Caine
The AmendmentsUri Caine. : compositeur, Uri Caine (piano), Barbara Walker (voix), Mike Boone (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie), André Raphel (direction), The Catto Freedom Orchestra, The Nedra Neal Singers, The Philadelphia Choral EnsembleAlbum The Passion of Octavius Catto Label 816 Music (8161904) Année 2019
- 19h36Khan Jamal
The Known UnknownKhan Jamal. : compositeur, Khan Jamal (vibraphone), Bernard Sammul (piano), Reggie Curry (contrebasse), Dwight James (batterie)Album Infinity Label Jazz Room Année 1984
- 19h44Walter Smith III
AceWalter Smtih III. : compositeur, Walter Smith III (saxophone ténor), Matthew Stevens (guitare), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Harish Raghavan (contrebasse), Marcus Gilmore (batterie)Album In Common Label Whirlwind (233623) Année 2018
- 19h51Nate Smith
I Burn For YouSting. : compositeur, Nate Smith (batterie), Jaleel Shaw (saxophone soprano), Brad Allen Williams (guitare), Jon Cowherd (claviers), Fima Ephron (basse), Amma Whatt (voix)Album Kinfolk 2 : See the Birds Label Edition (EDN1184) Année 2021
- 19h55Mathias Eick
CaringMathias Eick. : compositeur, Mathias Eick (trompette), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Hakon Aase (violon), Stian Carstensen (pedal steel guitare), Audun Erlien (contrebasse), Torstein Lofthus (batterie), Helge Andreas Norbakken (percussion)Album When We Leave Label Ecm (ECM2660) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration