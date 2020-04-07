Early In the Morning : Gretchen Parlato, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Hank Mobley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

L'avenir appartient à ceux qui se lèvent tôt. Alors mettons nos réveils, et savourons, comme Freddie Hubbard, le chant des oiseaux. Dansons sur des beats baptistes avec Hank Mobley. Retenons les grooves et éparpillons les mots, avec Nubya Garcia puis Gretchen Parlato. Et sentons nous tout puissant, comme les suisses de l'orchestre Marcel Duchamp.

[première diffusion le 15 mai 2018]

Louis Jordan - Early in the Morning

Album Saga Jazz : Father of Rhythm’n’ Blues and Rock and Roll

Saga Jazz

Freddie Hubbard - Birdlike

Album Ready for Freddie Blue Note

Elvin Jones - Elvin Elpus

Album And Then Again

Atlantic

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor

Album Sauvage Forms

Bongo Joe / Red Wig

Willie Dixon Orchestra - Wang Dang Doodle

Album Giant of the Blues

Blues Boulevard

Hank Mobley - A Baptist Beat

Album Roll Call

Impression

Nubya Garcia - Hold

Album Nubya’s 5ive

Jazz Re:Freshed

Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say

Album The Lost and Found

Obliqsound

Nate Smith - Bounce : pts I + II

Album Kinfolk : Postcards from Everywhere

Ropeadope