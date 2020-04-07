Early In the Morning : Gretchen Parlato, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Hank Mobley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
L'avenir appartient à ceux qui se lèvent tôt. Alors mettons nos réveils, et savourons, comme Freddie Hubbard, le chant des oiseaux. Dansons sur des beats baptistes avec Hank Mobley. Retenons les grooves et éparpillons les mots, avec Nubya Garcia puis Gretchen Parlato. Et sentons nous tout puissant, comme les suisses de l'orchestre Marcel Duchamp.
[première diffusion le 15 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Louis Jordan - Early in the Morning
Album Saga Jazz : Father of Rhythm’n’ Blues and Rock and Roll
Saga Jazz
Freddie Hubbard - Birdlike
Album Ready for Freddie Blue Note
Elvin Jones - Elvin Elpus
Album And Then Again
Atlantic
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor
Album Sauvage Forms
Bongo Joe / Red Wig
Willie Dixon Orchestra - Wang Dang Doodle
Album Giant of the Blues
Blues Boulevard
Hank Mobley - A Baptist Beat
Album Roll Call
Impression
Nubya Garcia - Hold
Album Nubya’s 5ive
Jazz Re:Freshed
Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say
Album The Lost and Found
Obliqsound
Nate Smith - Bounce : pts I + II
Album Kinfolk : Postcards from Everywhere
Ropeadope
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration