Mardi 7 avril 2020
59 min

Early In the Morning : Gretchen Parlato, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Hank Mobley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Gretchen Parlato, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

L'avenir appartient à ceux qui se lèvent tôt. Alors mettons nos réveils, et savourons, comme Freddie Hubbard, le chant des oiseaux. Dansons sur des beats baptistes avec Hank Mobley. Retenons les grooves et éparpillons les mots, avec Nubya Garcia puis Gretchen Parlato. Et sentons nous tout puissant, comme les suisses de l'orchestre Marcel Duchamp.

[première diffusion le 15 mai 2018]

Louis Jordan - Early in the Morning
Album Saga Jazz : Father of Rhythm’n’ Blues and Rock and Roll
Saga Jazz

Freddie Hubbard - Birdlike
Album Ready for Freddie Blue Note

Elvin Jones - Elvin Elpus
Album And Then Again
Atlantic

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor
Album Sauvage Forms
Bongo Joe / Red Wig

Willie Dixon Orchestra - Wang Dang Doodle
Album Giant of the Blues
Blues Boulevard

Hank Mobley - A Baptist Beat
Album Roll Call
Impression

Nubya Garcia - Hold
Album Nubya’s 5ive
Jazz Re:Freshed

Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say
Album The Lost and Found
Obliqsound

Nate Smith - Bounce : pts I + II
Album Kinfolk : Postcards from Everywhere
Ropeadope

