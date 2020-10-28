Du rire aux larmes : Wendy Rene, Jean-Pierre Como, Fred Hersch, Michel Benita and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Après la pluie, le beau temps ? Wendy Rene pense le contraire. Elle nous l'explique en chantant !

Programmation musicale

Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears) (Mary Frierson, Johnnie Frierson)

Single de 1964

Wendy Rene (voix)

Stax

Christian McBride - Who’s Making Love (Homer Banks, Bettye Crutcher, Don Davis, Raymonf Jackson)

Album Out Here

Christian Sands (piano), Chritian McBride (contrebasse), Ulysses Owens Jr. (batterie)

Mack Avenue

Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood (Stephen Stills)

Album Creole Love Call

Nils Landgern (voix, trombone), Joe Sample (Fender Rhodes), Ray Parker Jr. (guitare), Chris Severin (basse), Raymond Weber (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions)

ACT

Jean-Pierre Como - Lucky Day (Jean-Pierre Como)

Album Infinite

Jean-Pierre Como (piano), Christophe Panzani (saxophone ténor), Bruno Schorp (contrebasse), Rémi Vignolo (batterie)

L’Âme Soeur

Toco - Meu Rio (Tomaz Di Cunto)

Album Memoria

Toco (voix, guitare), Germano Zenga (saxophone ténor), Eduardi Taufic (Rhodes, Wurlitzer), Stefano Tirone (guitare électrique, Hammond), Edu Hebling (basse), Mauro Martins (batterie), Marquinho Baboo (percussions), Elisa Mini (choeurs), Ramiro Levy (choeurs), Ricardo Fischmann (choeurs)

Schema

Bobby Timmons - The Telephone Song (Roberto Menescal, Ronaldo Boscoli, Norman Gimbel)

Album Chicken and Dumplin’s

Bobby Timmons (piano), Mickey Bass (contrebasse), Billy Saunders (batterie)

Prestige

Matt Wilson Quartet + John Medeski - Pumpkin’s Delight (Charlie Rouse)

Album Gathering Call

Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Jeff Lederer (saxophone ténor), John Medeski (piano), Chris Lightcap (basse), Matt Wilson (batterie)

Palmetto

Fred Hersch Trio '97- My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)

Album Live at the Village Vanguard

Fred Hersch (piano), Drew Gress (contrebasse), Tom Rainey (batterie)

Palmetto

Michel Benita - Dervish Diva (Michel Benita, Matthieu Michel)

Album Looking at Sounds

Michel Benita (contrebasse), Matthieu Michel (bugle), Jozef Dumoulin (Rhodes), Philippe Garcia (batterie)

ECM

Lionel Suarez, Airelle Besson, Vincent Segal, Minino Garay - Air elle (Vincent Segal)

Album Quarteto Guardel

Lionel Suarez (accordéon), Airelle Besson (trompette), Vincent Segal (violoncelle), Minino Garay (percussions)

Bretelles Prod