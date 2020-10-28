Banzzaï
Mercredi 28 octobre 2020
59 min

Du rire aux larmes : Wendy Rene, Jean-Pierre Como, Fred Hersch, Michel Benita and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Wendy Rene, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Après la pluie, le beau temps ? Wendy Rene pense le contraire. Elle nous l'explique en chantant !

Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears) (Mary Frierson, Johnnie Frierson)
Single de 1964
Wendy Rene (voix)
Stax

Wendy Rene - After Laughter
Wendy Rene - After Laughter

Christian McBride - Who’s Making Love (Homer Banks, Bettye Crutcher, Don Davis, Raymonf Jackson)
Album Out Here
Christian Sands (piano), Chritian McBride (contrebasse), Ulysses Owens Jr. (batterie)
Mack Avenue

Out Here
Out Here

Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood (Stephen Stills)
 Album Creole Love Call
Nils Landgern (voix, trombone), Joe Sample (Fender Rhodes), Ray Parker Jr. (guitare), Chris Severin (basse), Raymond Weber (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions)
ACT

Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call

Jean-Pierre Como - Lucky Day (Jean-Pierre Como)
Album Infinite
Jean-Pierre Como (piano), Christophe Panzani (saxophone ténor), Bruno Schorp (contrebasse), Rémi Vignolo (batterie)
L’Âme Soeur

Infinite
Infinite

Toco - Meu Rio (Tomaz Di Cunto)
Album Memoria
Toco (voix, guitare), Germano Zenga (saxophone ténor), Eduardi Taufic (Rhodes, Wurlitzer), Stefano Tirone (guitare électrique, Hammond), Edu Hebling (basse), Mauro Martins (batterie), Marquinho Baboo (percussions), Elisa Mini (choeurs), Ramiro Levy (choeurs), Ricardo Fischmann (choeurs)
Schema

Memoria
Memoria

Bobby Timmons - The Telephone Song (Roberto Menescal, Ronaldo Boscoli, Norman Gimbel)
Album Chicken and Dumplin’s
Bobby Timmons (piano), Mickey Bass (contrebasse), Billy Saunders (batterie)
Prestige

Chicken and Dumplin’s
Chicken and Dumplin’s

Matt Wilson Quartet + John Medeski - Pumpkin’s Delight (Charlie Rouse)
Album Gathering Call
Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Jeff Lederer (saxophone ténor), John Medeski (piano), Chris Lightcap (basse), Matt Wilson (batterie)
Palmetto

Gathering Call
Gathering Call

Fred Hersch Trio '97- My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Fred Hersch (piano), Drew Gress (contrebasse), Tom Rainey (batterie)
Palmetto

Live at the Village Vanguard
Live at the Village Vanguard

Michel Benita - Dervish Diva (Michel Benita, Matthieu Michel)
Album Looking at Sounds
Michel Benita (contrebasse), Matthieu Michel (bugle), Jozef Dumoulin (Rhodes), Philippe Garcia (batterie)
ECM

Looking at Sounds
Looking at Sounds

Lionel Suarez, Airelle Besson, Vincent Segal, Minino Garay - Air elle (Vincent Segal)
Album Quarteto Guardel
Lionel Suarez (accordéon), Airelle Besson (trompette), Vincent Segal (violoncelle), Minino Garay (percussions)
Bretelles Prod

Quarteto Guardel
Quarteto Guardel
