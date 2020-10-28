Du rire aux larmes : Wendy Rene, Jean-Pierre Como, Fred Hersch, Michel Benita and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Après la pluie, le beau temps ? Wendy Rene pense le contraire. Elle nous l'explique en chantant !
Programmation musicale
Wendy Rene - After Laughter (Comes Tears) (Mary Frierson, Johnnie Frierson)
Single de 1964
Wendy Rene (voix)
Stax
Christian McBride - Who’s Making Love (Homer Banks, Bettye Crutcher, Don Davis, Raymonf Jackson)
Album Out Here
Christian Sands (piano), Chritian McBride (contrebasse), Ulysses Owens Jr. (batterie)
Mack Avenue
Joe Sample, Nils Landgren - Don’t Take Your Love To Hollywood (Stephen Stills)
Album Creole Love Call
Nils Landgern (voix, trombone), Joe Sample (Fender Rhodes), Ray Parker Jr. (guitare), Chris Severin (basse), Raymond Weber (batterie), Lenny Castro (percussions)
ACT
Jean-Pierre Como - Lucky Day (Jean-Pierre Como)
Album Infinite
Jean-Pierre Como (piano), Christophe Panzani (saxophone ténor), Bruno Schorp (contrebasse), Rémi Vignolo (batterie)
L’Âme Soeur
Toco - Meu Rio (Tomaz Di Cunto)
Album Memoria
Toco (voix, guitare), Germano Zenga (saxophone ténor), Eduardi Taufic (Rhodes, Wurlitzer), Stefano Tirone (guitare électrique, Hammond), Edu Hebling (basse), Mauro Martins (batterie), Marquinho Baboo (percussions), Elisa Mini (choeurs), Ramiro Levy (choeurs), Ricardo Fischmann (choeurs)
Schema
Bobby Timmons - The Telephone Song (Roberto Menescal, Ronaldo Boscoli, Norman Gimbel)
Album Chicken and Dumplin’s
Bobby Timmons (piano), Mickey Bass (contrebasse), Billy Saunders (batterie)
Prestige
Matt Wilson Quartet + John Medeski - Pumpkin’s Delight (Charlie Rouse)
Album Gathering Call
Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Jeff Lederer (saxophone ténor), John Medeski (piano), Chris Lightcap (basse), Matt Wilson (batterie)
Palmetto
Fred Hersch Trio '97- My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Fred Hersch (piano), Drew Gress (contrebasse), Tom Rainey (batterie)
Palmetto
Michel Benita - Dervish Diva (Michel Benita, Matthieu Michel)
Album Looking at Sounds
Michel Benita (contrebasse), Matthieu Michel (bugle), Jozef Dumoulin (Rhodes), Philippe Garcia (batterie)
ECM
Lionel Suarez, Airelle Besson, Vincent Segal, Minino Garay - Air elle (Vincent Segal)
Album Quarteto Guardel
Lionel Suarez (accordéon), Airelle Besson (trompette), Vincent Segal (violoncelle), Minino Garay (percussions)
Bretelles Prod
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Max JamesRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration