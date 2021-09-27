Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 27 septembre 2021
Drôle de Bestiaire : Bumcello, Ibrahim Maalouf, Wayne Shorter, Dexter Gordon and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des monstres chantants, des bêtes sauvages, des créatures surnaturelles. Drôle de bestiaire, dans Banzzaï, ce soir.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Milt BucknerOrgue
The beastDanny Turner : Saxophone, Mickey Baker : Guitare, Milt Hinton : Basse, DiversAlbum Rockin' With Milt Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 511) Année 2008
- 19h04Eric LohrerGuitare
BizarreM : Basse électrique, VoixAlbum Diachronism : Disoriental / Paradoxidental Label Mister Productions (IBM2)
- 19h07Dexter Gordon Trio
Lullaby for a monsterDexter Gordon : Saxophone ténor, Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, Alex Riel : PercussionsAlbum Lullaby for a monster Label Steeple Chase (SCCD 31156) Année 1976
- 19h15Buddy RichPercussions
The monsterAlbum Argo, Emarcy & Verve small group sessions disc I & II Label Verve (DISCS 1/2) Année 2005
- 19h28
Valse du cartelBumcello, Vincent Segal, Cyril AtefAlbum Monster talk Label Buda Musique Année 2018
- 19h32Jean-Marc Foltz.compositeur
Run To LiveJean-Marc Foltz, Jean-Marc Foltz (clarinettes), Philippe Mouratoglou (guitares acoustiques), Sébastien Boisseau (contrebasse), Christophe Marguet (batterie)Album Wild Beasts Label Vision Fugitive (VF313019) Année 2020
- 19h38The Como Mamas
Out of the wildernessAlbum Daptone gold II Label Daptone Records (DAP036) Année 2015
- 19h42Wayne ShorterSaxophone soprano
Beauty and the beastMilton Nascimento : Guitare, David Amaro : Guitare, Jay Graydon : Guitare, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Wagner Tiso : Piano, DiversAlbum Native Dancer Label Cbs (80 721) Année 1975
- 19h49Florent Briquecompositeur
The beast (feat. Thomas De Pourquery)Marthe, Alexis Moutzouris : Saxophone alto, Florent Brique : Trompette, Lucas Territo : Guitare électrique, Basse électrique, Damien Bernard : Batterie, Thomas De Pourquery : ChantAlbum Diaphonie Label L'oreille En Friche Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 24 septembre 2021