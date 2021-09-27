Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 27 septembre 2021
59 min

Drôle de Bestiaire : Bumcello, Ibrahim Maalouf, Wayne Shorter, Dexter Gordon and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Drôle de Bestiaire : Bumcello, Ibrahim Maalouf, Wayne Shorter, Dexter Gordon and more
Bumcello, © Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

Des monstres chantants, des bêtes sauvages, des créatures surnaturelles. Drôle de bestiaire, dans Banzzaï, ce soir.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The beast - MILT BUCKNER
    Milt BucknerOrgue

    The beast

    Danny Turner : Saxophone, Mickey Baker : Guitare, Milt Hinton : Basse, Divers
    Album Rockin' With Milt Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 511) Année 2008
  • 19h04
    Bizarre - IBRAHIM MAALOUF
    Eric LohrerGuitare

    Bizarre

    M : Basse électrique, Voix
    Album Diachronism : Disoriental / Paradoxidental Label Mister Productions (IBM2)
  • 19h07
    Lullaby for a monster - DEXTER GORDON TRIO
    Dexter Gordon Trio

    Lullaby for a monster

    Dexter Gordon : Saxophone ténor, Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, Alex Riel : Percussions
    Album Lullaby for a monster Label Steeple Chase (SCCD 31156) Année 1976
  • 19h15
    The monster - BUDDY RICH ENSEMBLE
    Buddy RichPercussions

    The monster

    Album Argo, Emarcy & Verve small group sessions disc I & II Label Verve (DISCS 1/2) Année 2005
  • 19h28
    Valse du cartel - BUMCELLO

    Valse du cartel

    Bumcello, Vincent Segal, Cyril Atef
    Album Monster talk Label Buda Musique Année 2018
  • 19h32
    Run to live - JEAN MARC FOLTZ, PHILIPPE MOURATOGLOU
    Jean-Marc Foltz.compositeur

    Run To Live

    Jean-Marc Foltz, Jean-Marc Foltz (clarinettes), Philippe Mouratoglou (guitares acoustiques), Sébastien Boisseau (contrebasse), Christophe Marguet (batterie)
    Album Wild Beasts Label Vision Fugitive (VF313019) Année 2020
  • 19h38
    Out of the wilderness - THE COMO MAMAS
    The Como Mamas

    Out of the wilderness

    Album Daptone gold II Label Daptone Records (DAP036) Année 2015
  • 19h42
    Beauty and the beast - WAYNE SHORTER
    Wayne ShorterSaxophone soprano

    Beauty and the beast

    Milton Nascimento : Guitare, David Amaro : Guitare, Jay Graydon : Guitare, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Wagner Tiso : Piano, Divers
    Album Native Dancer Label Cbs (80 721) Année 1975
  • 19h49
    The beast (feat. Thomas De Pourquery) - MARTHE, THOMAS DE POURQUERY
    Florent Briquecompositeur

    The beast (feat. Thomas De Pourquery)

    Marthe, Alexis Moutzouris : Saxophone alto, Florent Brique : Trompette, Lucas Territo : Guitare électrique, Basse électrique, Damien Bernard : Batterie, Thomas De Pourquery : Chant
    Album Diaphonie Label L'oreille En Friche Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
