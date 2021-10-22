Programmation musicale
Vendredi 22 octobre 2021
Droit chemin : Ambrose Akinmusire, Art Pepper, Sonny Rollins, Somi, Illinois Jacquet and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on marche, mais dans le bon sens. Du côté du droit chemin.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Pilgrim Travelers
Straight StreetJesse Whitaker. : compositeur, J. W. Alexander. : compositeurAlbum Get your soul right : the gospel quartets & the roots of soul music Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD155) Année 2013
- 19h04Art Pepper
Straight LifeArt Pepper. : compositeur, Art Pepper (saxophone alto), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section Label Concord (0888072319929) Année 2010
- 19h08The Cookers
Traveling LadyGeorge Cables. : compositeur, Donald Harrison (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Eddie Henderson (trompette), David Weiss (trompette), George Cables (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)Album Look Out ! Label Gearbox (GB1571CD) Année 2021
- 19h18Miguel Castro
El caminoMiguel Castro. : compositeur, Miguel Castro (guitare), Jean-François Petitjean (saxophone), Rémi Liffran (contrebasse), Thibault Ragu (batterie)Album Origin Label Pousse Pousse Production Année 2021
