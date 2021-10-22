Banzzaï
Vendredi 22 octobre 2021
59 min

Droit chemin : Ambrose Akinmusire, Art Pepper, Sonny Rollins, Somi, Illinois Jacquet and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ambrose Akinmusire, © Getty / Barbara Zanon

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on marche, mais dans le bon sens. Du côté du droit chemin.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Straight street - PILGRIM TRAVELERS
    Pilgrim Travelers

    Straight Street

    Jesse Whitaker. : compositeur, J. W. Alexander. : compositeur
    Album Get your soul right : the gospel quartets & the roots of soul music Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD155) Année 2013
  • 19h04
    Straight life - ART PEPPER
    Art Pepper

    Straight Life

    Art Pepper. : compositeur, Art Pepper (saxophone alto), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section Label Concord (0888072319929) Année 2010
  • 19h08
    Traveling lady - DONALD HARRISON
    The Cookers

    Traveling Lady

    George Cables. : compositeur, Donald Harrison (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Eddie Henderson (trompette), David Weiss (trompette), George Cables (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)
    Album Look Out ! Label Gearbox (GB1571CD) Année 2021
  • 19h18
    El camino - MIGUEL CASTRO
    Miguel Castro

    El camino

    Miguel Castro. : compositeur, Miguel Castro (guitare), Jean-François Petitjean (saxophone), Rémi Liffran (contrebasse), Thibault Ragu (batterie)
    Album Origin Label Pousse Pousse Production Année 2021
