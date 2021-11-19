Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 19 novembre 2021
Down Under : Sharon Jones, Bumcello, Sam Cooke, Don Pullen and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Descendons au fond, tout au fond du trou. Au plus près de la chaleur, entourés de doux.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Sam Cooke
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and OutJames Cox. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix), Sam Cooke's Band, Harper Cosby (basse), Sticks Evans (percussions), June Gardner (batterie), Cliff White (guitare), Bobby 'Valentino' Womack (guitare), Joe Mele's Copacabana Band, Joe Mele (direction), John Altman (saxophone), George Barrow (saxophone baryton), Alfred Cobbs (trombone), Virgil Davis (trombone), Anthony Ferina (saxophone), Joseph Foglia (saxophone), Richard Harris (trombone), RIchard Kamuca (saxophone), Louis Mauro (basse), Eugene Padden (basse), Ronald Plumby (trombone), Clyde Reasinger (trompette), William Smith (saxophone), George Triffon (trompette), Bart Varsalona (trombone)Album At the Copa (Live) Label Abkco Records (96702)
- 19h05Art Blakey
Down UnderFreddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse)Album Mosaic Label Blue Note (094635549720) Année 2006
- 19h11EMEFE
Do Your DanceMiles Francis Arntzen. : compositeur, Jas Walton (saxophone ténor), Christian Anderson (saxophone baryton), Michael Fatum (trompette), Ray Mason (trombone), Jake Pinto (orgue Hammond, Farfisa, Wurlitzer), Deen Anbar (guitare), Davy Levitan (guitare), Doug Berns (basse), Miles Francis Arntzen (batterie, percussions), Javier Ramos (congas, percussions)Album Good Future Label Mason Jar Music Année 2012
- 19h19Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
He Said I CanB. Mann. : compositeurAlbum The Daptone Super Soul Revue (Live at the Apollo) Label Daptone Année 2021
- 19h22The Don Pullen Quintet
The Sixth SenseFrank Dean. : compositeur, Don Pullen (piano), Donald Harrison (saxophone alto), Olu Dara (trompette), Fred Hopkins (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)Album The Sixth Sense Label Black Saint (BSR0088CD)
- 19h33Olu Dara
Your LipsOlu Dara. : compositeur, Olu Dara (voix, cornet), Kwateir Jones-Quartey (guitare, percussions, choeurs), Ivan Ramirez (guitare, choeur), Rudy 'Obadeli' Herbert (orgue Hammond B3), Alonzo Gardner (basse, choeur), Richard James (congas), Greg Bandy (batterie, percussions, choeur)Album In the World - From Natchez to New York Label Atlantic (7567-83077-2) Année 1998
- 19h37Ray Charles & Milt Jackson
Blue funkRay Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano), Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Connie Kay (batterie), Skeeter Best (guitare), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor)Album Soul brothers / Soul meeting / CD 1 Label Atlantic (7567-81951-2) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration