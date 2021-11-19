Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Vendredi 19 novembre 2021
59 min

Down Under : Sharon Jones, Bumcello, Sam Cooke, Don Pullen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Down Under : Sharon Jones, Bumcello, Sam Cooke, Don Pullen and more
Sharon Jones, © Getty / Al Pereira

Descendons au fond, tout au fond du trou. Au plus près de la chaleur, entourés de doux.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Nobody knows you when you're down and out - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

    James Cox. : compositeur, Sam Cooke (voix), Sam Cooke's Band, Harper Cosby (basse), Sticks Evans (percussions), June Gardner (batterie), Cliff White (guitare), Bobby 'Valentino' Womack (guitare), Joe Mele's Copacabana Band, Joe Mele (direction), John Altman (saxophone), George Barrow (saxophone baryton), Alfred Cobbs (trombone), Virgil Davis (trombone), Anthony Ferina (saxophone), Joseph Foglia (saxophone), Richard Harris (trombone), RIchard Kamuca (saxophone), Louis Mauro (basse), Eugene Padden (basse), Ronald Plumby (trombone), Clyde Reasinger (trompette), William Smith (saxophone), George Triffon (trompette), Bart Varsalona (trombone)
    Album At the Copa (Live) Label Abkco Records (96702)
  • 19h05
    Down under - ART BLAKEY
    Art Blakey

    Down Under

    Freddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Jymie Merritt (contrebasse)
    Album Mosaic Label Blue Note (094635549720) Année 2006
  • 19h11
    Do your dance - EMEFE
    EMEFE

    Do Your Dance

    Miles Francis Arntzen. : compositeur, Jas Walton (saxophone ténor), Christian Anderson (saxophone baryton), Michael Fatum (trompette), Ray Mason (trombone), Jake Pinto (orgue Hammond, Farfisa, Wurlitzer), Deen Anbar (guitare), Davy Levitan (guitare), Doug Berns (basse), Miles Francis Arntzen (batterie, percussions), Javier Ramos (congas, percussions)
    Album Good Future Label Mason Jar Music Année 2012
  • 19h19
    He said I can - SHARON JONES and THE DAP-KINGS
    Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

    He Said I Can

    B. Mann. : compositeur
    Album The Daptone Super Soul Revue (Live at the Apollo) Label Daptone Année 2021
  • 19h22
    The sixth sense - THE DON PULLEN QUINTET
    The Don Pullen Quintet

    The Sixth Sense

    Frank Dean. : compositeur, Don Pullen (piano), Donald Harrison (saxophone alto), Olu Dara (trompette), Fred Hopkins (contrebasse), Bobby Battle (batterie)
    Album The Sixth Sense Label Black Saint (BSR0088CD)
  • 19h33
    Your lips - OLU DARA
    Olu Dara

    Your Lips

    Olu Dara. : compositeur, Olu Dara (voix, cornet), Kwateir Jones-Quartey (guitare, percussions, choeurs), Ivan Ramirez (guitare, choeur), Rudy 'Obadeli' Herbert (orgue Hammond B3), Alonzo Gardner (basse, choeur), Richard James (congas), Greg Bandy (batterie, percussions, choeur)
    Album In the World - From Natchez to New York Label Atlantic (7567-83077-2) Année 1998
  • 19h37
    Blue funk - RAY CHARLES , MILT JACKSON
    Ray Charles & Milt Jackson

    Blue funk

    Ray Charles. : compositeur, Ray Charles (piano), Milt Jackson (vibraphone), Connie Kay (batterie), Skeeter Best (guitare), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor)
    Album Soul brothers / Soul meeting / CD 1 Label Atlantic (7567-81951-2) Année 1989
