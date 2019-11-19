Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 19 novembre 2019
Douceurs : Marion Rampal, Dorothy Ashby, Sarah Lenka, Archie Shepp and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous sommes frottés par les cordes, enveloppés par les saxophones, bercés par la nuit et les histoires qu'on se raconte quand le soleil est parti. Ce soir les musiciens nous tiennent dans leurs mains, et nous manipulent en douceur.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01The Clovers
Little MamaCarmen Taylor. : compositeur, Willis Carroll. : compositeur, Ahmet Ertegun. : compositeur, Jerry Wexter. : compositeurAlbum Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash Label Rev-Ola (CR REV 146)
- 19h05Bob James
One Mint JulepRudy Toombs. : compositeur, Bob James (claviers), Andy Newmark (batterie), Jeff Mironov (guitare), Gaty King (basse), Dave Taylor (trombone basse), Dave Bargeron (trombone basse, tuba), Alan Shulman (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Hubert Laws (flûte), Jerry Dodgion (flûte), Eddie Daniels (saxophone ténor), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Grover Washington Jr. (saxophone ténor), Wayne Andre (trombone), John Frosk (trompette), Jon Faddis (trompette), Lew Soloff (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Al Brown (alto), Manny Vardi (alto), David Nadien (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Frederick Buldrini (violon), Harold Kohon (violon), Harry Cykman (violon), Lewis Eley (violon), Matthew Raimondi (violon), Max Ellen (violon)Album Rhodes Scholar : Jazz-Funk Classics (1974-1982) Label Decision (DEC-CD-1103) Année 2013
- 19h14Das Kapital
WebsternEdward Perraud. : compositeur, Daniel Erdmann (saxophone ténor), Hasse Poulsen (guitare), Edward Perraud (batterie)Album Kind Of Red Label Label Bleu (LBLC6721) Année 2015
- 19h23Sarah Lenka
Prettiest TrainSarah Lenka. : compositeur, Fabien Mornet. : compositeur, Sarah Lenka (voix, choeurs), Fabien Mornet (guitare, percussions), Taofik Farah (guitare nylon), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Công Minh Pham (claviers), Raphaël Chassin (batterie), Miquéu Montarano (persussions, gambarde)Album Women's Legacy Label Musique Sauvage Année 2019
- 19h27Dorothy Ashby
InvitationBronislaw Kaper. : compositeur, Dorothy Ashby (harpe), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Willie Bobo (percussions)Album Feeling Good Label Chard Année 2015
- 19h31Building Instrument
HistoriaBuilding Instrument. : compositeur, Øyvind Hegg-Lunde (batterie, percussions), Mari Kvien Brunvoll (voix, électroniques, cithare, kazzo, électroniques), Åsmund Weltzien (synthétiseurs, électroniques, melodica)Album Building Instrument Label Hubro Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
