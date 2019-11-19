Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 19 novembre 2019
59 min

Douceurs : Marion Rampal, Dorothy Ashby, Sarah Lenka, Archie Shepp and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Marion Rampal, © Getty / Giorgio Perottino

Ce soir, nous sommes frottés par les cordes, enveloppés par les saxophones, bercés par la nuit et les histoires qu'on se raconte quand le soleil est parti. Ce soir les musiciens nous tiennent dans leurs mains, et nous manipulent en douceur.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Little mama - THE CLOVERS
    The Clovers

    Little Mama

    Carmen Taylor. : compositeur, Willis Carroll. : compositeur, Ahmet Ertegun. : compositeur, Jerry Wexter. : compositeur
    Album Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash Label Rev-Ola (CR REV 146)
  • 19h05
    One mint julep - BOB JAMES
    Bob James

    One Mint Julep

    Rudy Toombs. : compositeur, Bob James (claviers), Andy Newmark (batterie), Jeff Mironov (guitare), Gaty King (basse), Dave Taylor (trombone basse), Dave Bargeron (trombone basse, tuba), Alan Shulman (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Hubert Laws (flûte), Jerry Dodgion (flûte), Eddie Daniels (saxophone ténor), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Grover Washington Jr. (saxophone ténor), Wayne Andre (trombone), John Frosk (trompette), Jon Faddis (trompette), Lew Soloff (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Al Brown (alto), Manny Vardi (alto), David Nadien (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Frederick Buldrini (violon), Harold Kohon (violon), Harry Cykman (violon), Lewis Eley (violon), Matthew Raimondi (violon), Max Ellen (violon)
    Album Rhodes Scholar : Jazz-Funk Classics (1974-1982) Label Decision (DEC-CD-1103) Année 2013
  • 19h14
    Webstern - DAS KAPITAL
    Das Kapital

    Webstern

    Edward Perraud. : compositeur, Daniel Erdmann (saxophone ténor), Hasse Poulsen (guitare), Edward Perraud (batterie)
    Album Kind Of Red Label Label Bleu (LBLC6721) Année 2015
  • 19h23
    Prettiest train - SARAH LENKA
    Sarah Lenka

    Prettiest Train

    Sarah Lenka. : compositeur, Fabien Mornet. : compositeur, Sarah Lenka (voix, choeurs), Fabien Mornet (guitare, percussions), Taofik Farah (guitare nylon), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Công Minh Pham (claviers), Raphaël Chassin (batterie), Miquéu Montarano (persussions, gambarde)
    Album Women's Legacy Label Musique Sauvage Année 2019
  • 19h27
    Invitation - DOROTHY ASHBY
    Dorothy Ashby

    Invitation

    Bronislaw Kaper. : compositeur, Dorothy Ashby (harpe), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Willie Bobo (percussions)
    Album Feeling Good Label Chard Année 2015
  • 19h31
    Historia - BUILDING INSTRUMENT
    Building Instrument

    Historia

    Building Instrument. : compositeur, Øyvind Hegg-Lunde (batterie, percussions), Mari Kvien Brunvoll (voix, électroniques, cithare, kazzo, électroniques), Åsmund Weltzien (synthétiseurs, électroniques, melodica)
    Album Building Instrument Label Hubro Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
