Don’t Take Your Love : Donna Hightower, Helen Merrill, Roberto Fonseca, Shai Maestro and more

Helen Merrill « Dream of You » People Will Say We're In Love Helen Merrill (voix), John Laporta (saxophone), Barry Garbraith (guitare), Art Farmer (trompette), Louis Mucci (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Hank Jones (piano), Oscar Pettiford (basse), Joe Morello (batterie) LABEL : Emarcy ANNÉE : 2015