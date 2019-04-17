Banzzaï
Mercredi 17 avril 2019
59 min

Don’t Take Your Love : Donna Hightower, Helen Merrill, Roberto Fonseca, Shai Maestro and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Don’t Take Your Love : Donna Hightower, Helen Merrill, Roberto Fonseca, Shai Maestro and more
Donna Hightower, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Ce soir, ce qui fait parler les gens, ce qui fait vivre nos musiciens, ce qui les fait prier, c'est l'amour. Alors, s'il vous plait... ne nous retirez pas le vôtre. 

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Helen Merrill

    « Dream of You » People Will Say We're In Love

    Helen Merrill (voix), John Laporta (saxophone), Barry Garbraith (guitare), Art Farmer (trompette), Louis Mucci (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Hank Jones (piano), Oscar Pettiford (basse), Joe Morello (batterie)LABEL : EmarcyANNÉE : 2015
    « Dream of You » People Will Say We're In Love
    19:05
    Eddy Louiss

    « Bohemian After Dark » Bohemian After Dark

    Eddy Louiss (orgue), Jimmy Gourley (guitare), Guy Pedersen (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)ALBUM : BOHEMIA AFTER DARKLABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 1973
    « Bohemian After Dark » Bohemian After Dark
    19:10
    Stanley Turrentine

    « Stan ""The Man"" Turrentine » Let's Groove

    Stanley Turrentine (saxophone Ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Max Roach (batterie), George Duvivier (basse)LABEL : BainbridgeANNÉE : 1980
    « Stan ""The Man"" Turrentine » Let's Groove
    19:17
    Donna Hightower

    « Take One ! » Don't Take Your Love From Me

    Donna Hightower (voix), Ben Webster (saxophone Ténor), Joe Wilder (trompette), Lowe Mundell (guitare), Hank Jones (piano), George Duvivier (basse), Don Lamond (batterie)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1959
    « Take One ! » Don't Take Your Love From Me
    19:20
    Duke Pearson

    « Blue Break Beats » Ground Hog

    Duke Pearson (piano, Direction), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Randy Brecker (trompette), Burt Collins (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Kenny Rup (trombone Basse), Jerry Dodgion (flûte, Piccolo, Saxophone Alto), Al Gibbons (flûte, Saxophone Alto, Clarinette Basse), Frank Foster (saxophone Ténor), Lew Tabackin (saxophone Ténor), Pepper Adams (clarinette Basse), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1996
    « Blue Break Beats » Ground Hog
    19:24
    Bob Mintzer Big Band

    « Live At MCG With Special Guest Kurt Elling » El Caborojeno

    Bob Mintzer (saxophone Ténor), Peter Yellin (saxophone Alto), Roger Rosenberg (saxophone Baryton), Lawrence Feldman (saxophone), Bob Mallach (saxophone Ténor), Michael Davis (trombone), Larry Farrell (trombone), Keith O'quinn (trombone), Scott Wendholt (trompette), Bob Millikan (trompette), Michael Philip Mossman (trompette), Frank Greene (trompette), David Taylor (trombone Basse), Phil Markowitz (piano), Rufus Reid (contrebasse), John Riley (batterie)LABEL : MCG JAZZANNÉE : 2004
    « Live At MCG With Special Guest Kurt Elling » El Caborojeno
    19:30
    Roberto Fonseca

    « Akokan » Lo Que Me Hace Vivir

    Roberto Fonseca (piano), Omar Gonzales (basse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Joel Hierrezuelo (percussions)ALBUM : AKOKANLABEL : ENJAANNÉE : 2009
    « Akokan » Lo Que Me Hace Vivir
    19:37
    Dwight Trible

    « Mothership » Standing in the Need of Prayer

    Dwight Trible (voix), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Mark De Clive-lowe (piano), Maia (harpe), Miguel Atwood-ferguson (alto), John B. Williams (contrebasse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Derf Reklaw (percussions), Carlos Nino (percussions)LABEL : Gearbox RecordsANNÉE : 2019
    « Mothership » Standing in the Need of Prayer
    19:43
    Horace Tapscott & Pan-afrikan Peoples Arkestra

    « Flight 17 » Coltrane Medley

    Horace Tapscott (piano), Herbert Callies (clarinette Alto), Michael Session (saxophone Alto), Louis Spears (violoncelle), Kafi Larry Roberts (flûte), Jesse Sharps (saxophones, Flûte En Bambou), Adele Sebastian (flûte, Voix)), Linda Hill (voix), James Andrews (saxophone), Archie Johnson (trombone), Lester Robertson (trombone), Red Callendar (tuba), David Bryant (basse), Everett Brown Jr. (batterie), William Madison (batterie, Percussions)LABEL : Nimbus WestANNÉE : 1997
    « Flight 17 » Coltrane Medley
    19:53
    Shai Maestro

    « The Dream Thief » New River, New Water

    Shai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)LABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2018
    « The Dream Thief » New River, New Water
