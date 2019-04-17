Programmation musicale
Mercredi 17 avril 2019
Don’t Take Your Love : Donna Hightower, Helen Merrill, Roberto Fonseca, Shai Maestro and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, ce qui fait parler les gens, ce qui fait vivre nos musiciens, ce qui les fait prier, c'est l'amour. Alors, s'il vous plait... ne nous retirez pas le vôtre.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Helen Merrill
« Dream of You » People Will Say We're In LoveHelen Merrill (voix), John Laporta (saxophone), Barry Garbraith (guitare), Art Farmer (trompette), Louis Mucci (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Hank Jones (piano), Oscar Pettiford (basse), Joe Morello (batterie)LABEL : EmarcyANNÉE : 2015
19:05
Eddy Louiss
« Bohemian After Dark » Bohemian After DarkEddy Louiss (orgue), Jimmy Gourley (guitare), Guy Pedersen (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)ALBUM : BOHEMIA AFTER DARKLABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 1973
19:10
Stanley Turrentine
« Stan ""The Man"" Turrentine » Let's GrooveStanley Turrentine (saxophone Ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Max Roach (batterie), George Duvivier (basse)LABEL : BainbridgeANNÉE : 1980
19:17
Donna Hightower
« Take One ! » Don't Take Your Love From MeDonna Hightower (voix), Ben Webster (saxophone Ténor), Joe Wilder (trompette), Lowe Mundell (guitare), Hank Jones (piano), George Duvivier (basse), Don Lamond (batterie)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1959
19:20
Duke Pearson
« Blue Break Beats » Ground HogDuke Pearson (piano, Direction), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Randy Brecker (trompette), Burt Collins (trompette), Joe Shepley (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Kenny Rup (trombone Basse), Jerry Dodgion (flûte, Piccolo, Saxophone Alto), Al Gibbons (flûte, Saxophone Alto, Clarinette Basse), Frank Foster (saxophone Ténor), Lew Tabackin (saxophone Ténor), Pepper Adams (clarinette Basse), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1996
19:24
Bob Mintzer Big Band
« Live At MCG With Special Guest Kurt Elling » El CaborojenoBob Mintzer (saxophone Ténor), Peter Yellin (saxophone Alto), Roger Rosenberg (saxophone Baryton), Lawrence Feldman (saxophone), Bob Mallach (saxophone Ténor), Michael Davis (trombone), Larry Farrell (trombone), Keith O'quinn (trombone), Scott Wendholt (trompette), Bob Millikan (trompette), Michael Philip Mossman (trompette), Frank Greene (trompette), David Taylor (trombone Basse), Phil Markowitz (piano), Rufus Reid (contrebasse), John Riley (batterie)LABEL : MCG JAZZANNÉE : 2004
19:30
Roberto Fonseca
« Akokan » Lo Que Me Hace VivirRoberto Fonseca (piano), Omar Gonzales (basse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Joel Hierrezuelo (percussions)ALBUM : AKOKANLABEL : ENJAANNÉE : 2009
19:37
Dwight Trible
« Mothership » Standing in the Need of PrayerDwight Trible (voix), Kamasi Washington (saxophone Ténor), Mark De Clive-lowe (piano), Maia (harpe), Miguel Atwood-ferguson (alto), John B. Williams (contrebasse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Derf Reklaw (percussions), Carlos Nino (percussions)LABEL : Gearbox RecordsANNÉE : 2019
19:43
Horace Tapscott & Pan-afrikan Peoples Arkestra
« Flight 17 » Coltrane MedleyHorace Tapscott (piano), Herbert Callies (clarinette Alto), Michael Session (saxophone Alto), Louis Spears (violoncelle), Kafi Larry Roberts (flûte), Jesse Sharps (saxophones, Flûte En Bambou), Adele Sebastian (flûte, Voix)), Linda Hill (voix), James Andrews (saxophone), Archie Johnson (trombone), Lester Robertson (trombone), Red Callendar (tuba), David Bryant (basse), Everett Brown Jr. (batterie), William Madison (batterie, Percussions)LABEL : Nimbus WestANNÉE : 1997
19:53
Shai Maestro
« The Dream Thief » New River, New WaterShai Maestro (piano), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)LABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration