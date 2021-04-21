Don't be on the Oustide : Vassilena Serafimova, Edouard Ferlet, Taj Mahal, Pharoah Sanders and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

"Don't be on the outside, looking on the inside" chante Shirley Horn. Ca parait compliqué, mais c'est simple pourtant: si tu es dehors, ne regarde pas dedans. Si tu es dedans, ne te dis pas que c'est mieux dehors. L'herbe n'est pas plus verte ailleurs...

Programmation musicale

Shirley Horn - Don’t Be On the Outside (Mayme Watts, Sidney Wyche, George Kelly)

Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Joe Newman (trompette), Frank Wess (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Marshall Hawkins (contrebasse), Bernard Sweetney (batterie)

Album Travelin’ Light

ABC Paramount

Andrew Hill - Mira (Andrew Hill)

Lee Morgan (trompette), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Andrew Hill (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (batterie)

Album Grass Roots

Blue Note

Omar Sosa, Olith Ratego - Thuon Mok Loga (Omar Sosa)

Olith Ratego (nyatiti, voix), Omar Sosa (piano), Steve Argüelles (batterie, percussions), Christophe ‘Disco’ Minck (contrebasse, synthé, effets)

Album An East African Journey

Ota

Taj Mahal - Catfish Blues (Taj Mahal)

Taj Mahal (banjo, voix), Rajab Sleiman (accordéon), Taimur Rukun (accordéon), Bill Rich (basse électrique), Mahmoud Juma (contrebasse), Kester Smith (batterie), Foum Afki (bongos) Said Nassor (oud), Hak Juma Wadi (nai), Amour Hak (sanduku), Kesi Juma (premier violon), Juma Shadhili (violon), Juma Abdallah (violon)

Album Mkutano - Meets the Cultural Musical Club of Zanzibar

T and M

Anouar Brahem Trio - Dar es salaam (Anouar Brahem)

Anouar Brahem (oud), Lassad Hosni (bendir, darbouka)

Album Astrakan Café

ECM

Jef Gilson, Malagasy - Valiha Del (Del Rabenja)

Del Rabenja (valiha), Jef Gilson (Fender Rhodes, ondioline), Sylvin Marc (guitare, percussions), Gérard Rakotoarivony (basse), Ange "Zizi" Japhet (basse), Frank Raholison (batterie)

Album Gilson et Malagasy

Jazzman

Leon Thomas - The Creator Has A Master Plan (Peace) (Leon Thomas, Pharoah Sanders)

Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), James Spaulding (flûte), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano), Cecil McBee (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie), Richard Landrum (bongos)

Album Spirits Known and Unknown

Flying Dutchman

Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, London Symphonic Orch. - Movement 4 (Sam Shepherd)

Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor, voix), Sam Shepherd (piano, harpischord, celesta, rhodes, orgue hammond), London Symphony Orhcestra, Sally Herbert (direction)

Album Promises

Luaka Bop

Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, London Symphonic Orch. - Movement 5 (Sam Shepherd)

Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor, voix), Sam Shepherd (piano, harpischord, celesta, rhodes, orgue hammond), London Symphony Orhcestra, Sally Herbert (direction)

Album Promises

Luaka Bop

Thomas Enhco, VassilenaSerafimova - Avalanche (Thomas Enhco)

Thomas Enhco (piano), Vassilena Serafimova (Marimba)

Album Bach Mirrors

Sony

Gretchen Parlato - Cello Suite No. 1 BWV 1007 Minuet I II (Jean-Sebastien Bach)

Gretchen Parlato (voix), Marcel Camargo (guitare), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Leo Costa (batterie)

Album Flor

Edition Records

Edouard Ferlet - MécaniqueOrganique (Edouard Ferlet)

Edouard Ferlet (piano)

Album Think Bach, Op. 2

Mélisse