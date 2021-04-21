Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 21 avril 2021
59 min

Don't be on the Oustide : Vassilena Serafimova, Edouard Ferlet, Taj Mahal, Pharoah Sanders and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Don't be on the Oustide : Vassilena Serafimova, Edouard Ferlet, Taj Mahal, Pharoah Sanders and more
Thomas Enhco & Vassilena Serafimova, © Sony

"Don't be on the outside, looking on the inside" chante Shirley Horn. Ca parait compliqué, mais c'est simple pourtant: si tu es dehors, ne regarde pas dedans. Si tu es dedans, ne te dis pas que c'est mieux dehors. L'herbe n'est pas plus verte ailleurs...

Programmation musicale

Shirley Horn - Don’t Be On the Outside (Mayme Watts, Sidney Wyche, George Kelly)
Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Joe Newman (trompette), Frank Wess (saxophone alto), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Marshall Hawkins (contrebasse), Bernard Sweetney (batterie)  
Album Travelin’ Light
ABC Paramount 

Travelin’ Light
Travelin’ Light

Andrew Hill - Mira (Andrew Hill)
Lee Morgan (trompette), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Andrew Hill (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Freddie Waits (batterie)
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note 

Grass Roots
Grass Roots

Omar Sosa, Olith Ratego - Thuon Mok Loga (Omar Sosa)
Olith Ratego (nyatiti, voix), Omar Sosa (piano), Steve Argüelles (batterie, percussions), Christophe ‘Disco’ Minck (contrebasse, synthé, effets)
 Album An East African Journey
Ota

An East African Journey
An East African Journey

Taj Mahal - Catfish Blues (Taj Mahal)
Taj Mahal (banjo, voix), Rajab Sleiman (accordéon), Taimur Rukun (accordéon), Bill Rich (basse électrique), Mahmoud Juma (contrebasse), Kester Smith (batterie), Foum Afki (bongos) Said Nassor (oud), Hak Juma Wadi (nai), Amour Hak (sanduku), Kesi Juma (premier violon), Juma Shadhili (violon), Juma Abdallah (violon)
Album Mkutano - Meets the Cultural Musical Club of Zanzibar
T and M 

Mkutano - Meets the Cultural Musical Club of Zanzibar
Mkutano - Meets the Cultural Musical Club of Zanzibar

Anouar Brahem Trio - Dar es salaam (Anouar Brahem)
Anouar Brahem (oud), Lassad Hosni (bendir, darbouka)
Album Astrakan Café
ECM 

Astrakan Café
Astrakan Café

Jef Gilson, Malagasy - Valiha Del (Del Rabenja)
Del Rabenja (valiha), Jef Gilson (Fender Rhodes, ondioline), Sylvin Marc (guitare, percussions), Gérard Rakotoarivony (basse), Ange "Zizi" Japhet (basse), Frank Raholison (batterie)  
Album Gilson et Malagasy
Jazzman 

Gilson et Malagasy
Gilson et Malagasy

Leon Thomas - The Creator Has A Master Plan (Peace)  (Leon Thomas, Pharoah Sanders)
Leon Thomas (voix, percussions), James Spaulding (flûte), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano), Cecil McBee (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie), Richard Landrum (bongos)
Album Spirits Known and Unknown
Flying Dutchman 

Spirits Known and Unknown
Spirits Known and Unknown

Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, London Symphonic Orch. - Movement 4 (Sam Shepherd)
Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor, voix), Sam Shepherd (piano, harpischord, celesta, rhodes, orgue hammond), London Symphony Orhcestra, Sally Herbert (direction)
 Album Promises
Luaka Bop 

Promises
Promises

Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, London Symphonic Orch. - Movement 5 (Sam Shepherd)
Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor, voix), Sam Shepherd (piano, harpischord, celesta, rhodes, orgue hammond), London Symphony Orhcestra, Sally Herbert (direction)  
Album Promises
Luaka Bop 

Promises
Promises

Thomas Enhco, VassilenaSerafimova - Avalanche (Thomas Enhco)
Thomas Enhco (piano), Vassilena Serafimova (Marimba)  
Album Bach Mirrors
Sony 

Bach Mirrors
Bach Mirrors

Gretchen Parlato - Cello Suite No. 1 BWV 1007 Minuet I II (Jean-Sebastien Bach)
Gretchen Parlato (voix), Marcel Camargo (guitare), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Leo Costa (batterie)
Album Flor
Edition Records 

Flor
Flor

Edouard Ferlet - MécaniqueOrganique (Edouard Ferlet)
Edouard Ferlet (piano)
Album Think Bach, Op. 2
Mélisse

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 20 avril 2021
59 min
Feux de joie : Dinah Washington, Moutin Factory Quintet, Shirley Scott, Nitai Hershkovits and more
émission suivante
jeudi 22 avril 2021
59 min
Petits Salés : Anita O’Day, Manu Dibango, Charles Mingus, Toto Bona Lokua and more