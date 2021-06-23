Don’t Be Cruel ! : Big Mama Thornton, George Benson, Miles Davis, Wynonie Harris and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, le jazz se frotte au rock, aux steel drums, au proto-groove. Libre et aventureux, toujours curieux !

Programmation musicale

Wynonie Harris - Keep On Churnin’ (Till the Butter Come) (Henry Glover, Juanita Hairston, Lois Mann)

Wynonie Harris (voix),Todd Rhodes Orchestra : Willie Wells (trompette), Howard "Hallie" Dismukes (saxophone alto), Louis Stephen (saxophone ténor), Theodore "Teddy" Buckner (saxophone baryton), Todd Rhodes (piano, direction), Joe Williams (contrebasse), Bill Benjamin (batterie)

Single de 1952

King Records

Josh Roseman Unit - Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)

Josh Roseman (trombone), Lester Bowie (trompette), Matt Schulman (trompette), Jay Rodrigues (anches), Dave Jensen (saxophone ténor), Bob Stewart (tuba), John Medeski (claviers), David Fiuczynbski (guitare), Ben Monder (guitare), Scott Colley (basse), Joey Baron (batterie), Ari Hoening (batterie), E. J. Rodriguez (percussions)

Album Cherry

Enja

Ray Brown Trio - Love Me Tender (Vera Matson, Elvis Presley)

Ray Brown (contrebasse), Gene Harris (piano), Mickey Roker (batterie)

Album Live From New York To Tokyo

Concord

Big Mama Thornton - Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)

Big Mama Thornton (voix), J. D. Nichols (piano), George "Harmonica" Smith (harmonica), Bill Potter (saxophone ténor), B. Huston (guitare), Steve Wachsman (guitare), Bruce Stevenson (basse), Todd Nelson (batterie)

Album Jail

Vanguard

Miles Davis - Paraphernalia (Wayne Shorter)

Miles Davis (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie), Geroge Benson (guitare électrique)

Album Miles in the Sky

Columbia

George Benson - Giblet Gravy (George Benson)

George Benson (guitare), Jimmy Owens (trompette, bugle), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snookie Young (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Alan Raph (trombone basse), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Johnny Pacheco (conga), Tom McIntosh (direction)

Album Giblet Gravy

Verve

L’éclair - Castor MacDavid (L'éclair)

Stefan Lilov (broken Wah guitar), Sébastien Bui (claviers), Elie Ghersinu (basse Dino), Yavor Lilov (Bronto kick), Alain Sandri (Mellow lifestyle, congas), Quentin Pilet (bongos driver), DJ Laxxiste A. (440 FX)

Album Sauropoda

Bongo Joe

The 360 Degree Music Experience - Sahara (Francis Haynes)

Keith Marks (flûte), Azar Lawrence (saxophone ténor), Hamiet Bluiett (saxophone baryton, direction), Titos Sompa (conga), Sunil Garg (sitar), Cecil McBee (basse), Dave Burrell (piano), Steel Ensemble : Francis Haynes (steel drums soprano, direction), Roger Sardinha (steel drums soprano), Coleridge Barbour (steel drums alto), Alston Jack (steel drums ténor), Michael Sorzano (steels drums ténor), Steve Sardinha (steel drums basse), Lawrence McCarthy (steel drums)

Album In : Sanity

Black Saint

Bacao Rhythm and Steel Band - Jungle Fever (Bill Adori)

Björn Wagner (steelpan ténor), Sebastien Nagel (steelpan ténor), Sascha Weise (batterie), Lucas Kochbeck (batterie), Victor Kohn (basse), Tim Grunwald (basse), Josh Kaiser (basse), Hank Dettweiler (orgue), Sebastien Drescher (trompette), Philipp Püschel (trompette), Thomas Burhorn (trompette), Ben Greenslade-Stanton (trombone), Bernhard Hümmer (saophones)

Single de 2015

Plane Jane

Andre Tanker - River Come Down (Andre Tanker)

Andre Tanker (voix, guitare)

Single de 1979

Contraband (réédition 2018 chez Jamwax)