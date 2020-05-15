Dis-moi comment tu te sens : Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen, Ray Charles, Ziv Ravitz and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Comment on se sent ? C'est gentil, Ray, de poser la question. On veut bien y répondre, mais en musique seulement.
Programmation musicale
Ray Charles - Tell Me How Do You Feel
Album What'd I Say
Atlantic
Hank Crawford - The Back Slider
Album After Hours
Atlantic
Ramsey Lewis - Do Whatever Sets You Free
Album Them Changes
Cadet
Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
Cadet
Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - Peire Aussane, Pt. 1
Album No Man is an Island
Sound Surveyor
Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen - Slow Bones
Album Rejoice
World Circuit
Jesse Sharps Quintet, P.A.P.A - Question
Album Sharps and Flats
Nimbus West
Horace Tapscott, PAn Afrikan Peoples Afrika - Desert Fairy Princess
Album Live at I.U.C.C
Nimbus West
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration