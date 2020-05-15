Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 15 mai 2020
59 min

Dis-moi comment tu te sens : Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen, Ray Charles, Ziv Ravitz and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dis-moi comment tu te sens : Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen, Ray Charles, Ziv Ravitz and more
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, © Gravin Rodgers

Comment on se sent ? C'est gentil, Ray, de poser la question. On veut bien y répondre, mais en musique seulement.

Ray Charles - Tell Me How Do You Feel
Album What'd I Say
Atlantic

What'd I Say
Hank Crawford - The Back Slider
Album After Hours
Atlantic

After Hours
Ramsey Lewis - Do Whatever Sets You Free
 Album Them Changes
Cadet

Them Changes
Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
Cadet

What Color is Love
Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - Peire Aussane, Pt. 1
Album No Man is an Island
Sound Surveyor

No Man is an Island
Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen - Slow Bones
Album Rejoice
World Circuit

Rejoice
Jesse Sharps Quintet, P.A.P.A - Question
Album Sharps and Flats
Nimbus West

Sharps and Flats
Horace Tapscott, PAn Afrikan Peoples Afrika - Desert Fairy Princess
Album Live at I.U.C.C
Nimbus West

Live at I.U.C.C
