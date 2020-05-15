Dis-moi comment tu te sens : Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen, Ray Charles, Ziv Ravitz and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Comment on se sent ? C'est gentil, Ray, de poser la question. On veut bien y répondre, mais en musique seulement.

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Tell Me How Do You Feel

Album What'd I Say

Atlantic

Hank Crawford - The Back Slider

Album After Hours

Atlantic

Ramsey Lewis - Do Whatever Sets You Free

Album Them Changes

Cadet

Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman

Album What Color is Love

Cadet

Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - Peire Aussane, Pt. 1

Album No Man is an Island

Sound Surveyor

Hugh Masekela, Tony Allen - Slow Bones

Album Rejoice

World Circuit

Jesse Sharps Quintet, P.A.P.A - Question

Album Sharps and Flats

Nimbus West

Horace Tapscott, PAn Afrikan Peoples Afrika - Desert Fairy Princess

Album Live at I.U.C.C

Nimbus West