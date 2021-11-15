Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 15 novembre 2021
59 min

Des rivières : Brian Blade, Meredith d’Ambrosio, Roy Hargrove, Ethel Ennis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Brian Blade, © Getty / Peter Van Breukelen

Partons le long des rivières, faire la pêche aux frissons.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I still get a thrill - ETHEL ENNIS
    Ethel Ennis

    I Still Get a Thrill

    J. Fred Coots. : compositeur, Benny Davis. : compositeur, Ethel Ennis (voix), Neal Hefti (direction)
    Album The Complete 1955-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742214.15) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
