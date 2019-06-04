Des Riffs Staccato : Duke Ellington, David Murray, Theo Croker and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous suivrons les injonctions de Duke Ellington, et de son merveilleux chanteur, trompettiste et violoniste Ray Nance. Nous mènerons notre Banzzaï Staccato. Prêts ? Parés ? Ça va piquer !
Programmation musicale
Duke Ellington - (Otto make that) Riff Staccato
Album Black Brown and Beige
Bluebird
Duke Ellington - Take The « A » Train
Album Duke Ellington
Masters of Jazz
Lee Morgan - Midtown Blues
Album Leeway
Blue Note
Ray Nance, Cat Anderson - Accen’tuate
Album A Flower is a Lovesome Thing
Coolnote
Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Pharoah
Single de 2019
Spiritmuse
David Murray Quartet- Return Of the Lost Tribe
Album A Sanctuary Within
Black Saint
Theo Croker, ELEW - The Messenger
Album Star People Nation
Okeh
Eddie Harris - Mean Greens
Album Mean Greens
Atlantic
Duke Ellington, Ray Nance - Just Squeeze Me
Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953
Chant du Monde
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration