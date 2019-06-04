Des Riffs Staccato : Duke Ellington, David Murray, Theo Croker and more

Ce soir, nous suivrons les injonctions de Duke Ellington, et de son merveilleux chanteur, trompettiste et violoniste Ray Nance. Nous mènerons notre Banzzaï Staccato. Prêts ? Parés ? Ça va piquer !

Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington - (Otto make that) Riff Staccato

Album Black Brown and Beige

Bluebird

Duke Ellington - Take The « A » Train

Album Duke Ellington

Masters of Jazz

Lee Morgan - Midtown Blues

Album Leeway

Blue Note

Ray Nance, Cat Anderson - Accen’tuate

Album A Flower is a Lovesome Thing

Coolnote

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Pharoah

Single de 2019

Spiritmuse

David Murray Quartet- Return Of the Lost Tribe

Album A Sanctuary Within

Black Saint

Theo Croker, ELEW - The Messenger

Album Star People Nation

Okeh

Eddie Harris - Mean Greens

Album Mean Greens

Atlantic

Duke Ellington, Ray Nance - Just Squeeze Me

Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953

Chant du Monde