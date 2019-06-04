Banzzaï
Mardi 4 juin 2019
59 min

Des Riffs Staccato : Duke Ellington, David Murray, Theo Croker and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ray Nance & Duke Ellington, © Getty / JP Jazz Archive

Ce soir, nous suivrons les injonctions de Duke Ellington, et de son merveilleux chanteur, trompettiste et violoniste Ray Nance. Nous mènerons notre Banzzaï Staccato. Prêts ? Parés ? Ça va piquer !

Des Riffs Staccato
Programmation musicale

Duke Ellington - (Otto make that) Riff Staccato
Album Black Brown and Beige
Bluebird

Black Brown and Beige
Duke Ellington - Take The « A » Train
Album Duke Ellington
Masters of Jazz

Duke Ellington
Lee Morgan - Midtown Blues
Album Leeway
Blue Note

Leeway
Ray Nance, Cat Anderson  - Accen’tuate
Album A Flower is a Lovesome Thing
Coolnote

A Flower is a Lovesome Thing
Ethnic Heritage Ensemble - Pharoah
Single de 2019
Spiritmuse

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
David Murray Quartet- Return Of the Lost Tribe
Album A Sanctuary Within
Black Saint

A Sanctuary Within
Theo Croker, ELEW - The Messenger
Album Star People Nation
Okeh

Star People Nation
Eddie Harris - Mean Greens
Album Mean Greens
Atlantic

Mean Greens
Duke Ellington, Ray Nance - Just Squeeze Me
Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953
Chant du Monde

L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 a 1953
