Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 24 juin 2021
Des gens bien : Barbara Lynn, Laurent De Wilde, Oran Etkin, McCoy Tyner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir notre émission est garnie de personnes très recommandables. On est bien, chez les gens bien !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Barbara Lynn
I'm a Good WomanBarbara Linda Ozen. : compositeur, Barbara Lynn (voix)Album Compil / Spirit of soul | From the roots to the fruits Label Wagram (3120692) Année 2006
- 19h05Pucho And The Latin Soul Brothers
Got Myself a Good ManBarrett Strong. : compositeur, Norman Whitfield. : compositeur, Al Pazant (trompette), Eddie Pazant (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Earl Neal Creque (piano électrique), Billy Butler (guitare), Seaborn Westbrook (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Pucho (timbales), Billy Bivins (vibraphone, percussions), Joe Armstrong (congas), Norberto Appellaniz (bongos)Album Jazz Dispensary : Cosmic Stash Label Fantasy Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration