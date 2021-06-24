Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Jeudi 24 juin 2021
59 min

Des gens bien : Barbara Lynn, Laurent De Wilde, Oran Etkin, McCoy Tyner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Des gens bien : Barbara Lynn, Laurent De Wilde, Oran Etkin, McCoy Tyner and more
Barbara Lynn, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Ce soir notre émission est garnie de personnes très recommandables. On est bien, chez les gens bien !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I'm a good woman - BARBARA LYNN
    Barbara Lynn

    I'm a Good Woman

    Barbara Linda Ozen. : compositeur, Barbara Lynn (voix)
    Album Compil / Spirit of soul | From the roots to the fruits Label Wagram (3120692) Année 2006
  • 19h05
    Got myself a good man - PUCHO AND THE LATIN SOUL BROTHERS
    Pucho And The Latin Soul Brothers

    Got Myself a Good Man

    Barrett Strong. : compositeur, Norman Whitfield. : compositeur, Al Pazant (trompette), Eddie Pazant (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Earl Neal Creque (piano électrique), Billy Butler (guitare), Seaborn Westbrook (Fender basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Pucho (timbales), Billy Bivins (vibraphone, percussions), Joe Armstrong (congas), Norberto Appellaniz (bongos)
    Album Jazz Dispensary : Cosmic Stash Label Fantasy Année 2016
